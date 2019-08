ArcelorMittal's second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.56 billion was slightly ahead of a company-compiled consensus of $1.53 billion. "ArcelorMittal Swung to Loss in 2Q," at 0519 GMT, misstated the consensus Ebitda in the third paragraph. The company-compiled Ebitda consensus for the second quarter was $1.53 billion, not $2.85 billion.