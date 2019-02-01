Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL (MT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ArcelorMittal : EU imposes curbs on steel imports after Trump tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 04:32am EST
EU flag is seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will impose limits on steel coming into the bloc from Saturday following U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of metals tariffs, a filing in the European Union's official journal said on Friday.

All steel imports will now be subject to quotas until the end of June 2021, to counter the concerns of EU producers, who say that European markets could be flooded by steel products that are no longer being imported into the United States.

The measures concern 26 steel product categories, with 25 percent tariffs applying once the quotas per category are filled. They will replace provisional measures imposed in July.

There are also specific limits for major exporting countries. The quotas would apply for three-month periods in order to limit stockpiling and could also be increased by 5percent each year.

The measures should remain in place for up to three years, but can be reviewed in case of changed circumstances. The quotas should rise by 5 percent from July 1, 2019, and then again the same amount a year later, subject to a review.

Steel group Eurofer, whose members include world number one ArcelorMittal and Germany's ThyssenKrupp, has welcomed the safeguards. European auto manufacturers association ACEA has called the measures protectionist.

The Commission, which conducted an investigation, says import volumes into the EU increased significantly from March 2018, when the United States imposed tariffs of 25 percent on imports of steel and 10 percent on aluminium. It extended these measures to the European Union, Canada and Mexico in June. The main exporters of steel to the EU are China, India, Russia, South Korea, Turkey and Ukraine.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robin Emmott and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Philip Blenkinsop
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 2.70% 20.75 Delayed Quote.11.33%
THYSSENKRUPP 4.46% 16.14 Delayed Quote.3.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
04:32aARCELORMITTAL : EU imposes curbs on steel imports after Trump tariffs
RE
01/18ARCELORMITTAL : My Christmas miracle was made of ArcelorMittal steel
PU
01/17Arcelormittal Announces The Issuance Of Eur750 Million 2.250% Fixed Rate Note..
DJ
01/17EU takes aim at Turkish steel sector already buckling under Trump tariffs
RE
01/16EU agrees to extend steel import curbs until 2021
RE
01/10ARCELORMITTAL : Global R&D tests new technology to boost water recovery
PU
01/09ARCELORMITTAL : EU expected to clear steel import curb after Trump tariffs
RE
01/08India's Tata Steel says weak Europe output to dent third-quarter earnings
RE
01/02Designated Person Notification
DJ
01/02ARCELORMITTAL : Designated person notification
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 77 756 M
EBIT 2018 7 679 M
Net income 2018 5 323 M
Debt 2018 9 053 M
Yield 2018 1,14%
P/E ratio 2018 4,51
P/E ratio 2019 4,91
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 23 685 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 34,7 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL11.33%23 685
POSCO--.--%22 388
NUCOR18.20%18 439
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP8.50%17 375
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%13 907
SEVERSTAL' PAO--.--%12 392
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.