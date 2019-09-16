Log in
ArcelorMittal : Eneco Completes Belgium's Largest Solar Roof for ArcelorMittal

09/16/2019 | 11:39am EDT

By Dieter Holger

Netherlands-based utility company Eneco said Monday that it has completed the largest solar roof in Belgium for steelmaker ArcelorMittal (MT.FR).

Eneco said the solar roof at ArcelorMittal's Ghent site cost EUR7.5 million ($8.26 million) to build and sports more than 27,000 solar panels, generating 10,000 megawatt hours annually--enough energy to power 2,900 households.

ArcelorMittal's Ghent site will receive around 50 megawatts of renewable power thanks to the solar panels, 10 wind turbines and 2 planned turbines, Eneco said.

The factory's emissions are 25% lower than 1990, Eneco said, as ArcelorMittal Belgium works to 43% fewer emissions by 2027.

"We're fully committed to this ambition," said Manfred Van Vlierberghe, chief executive of ArcelorMittal Belgium.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@dowjones.com; @dieterholger

