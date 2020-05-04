|
ArcelorMittal : Fact book 2019
05/04/2020 | 08:29am EDT
Fact Book 2019
Inventing smarter steels for a better world
CONTENTS
Performance highlights
Sales RevenueEBITDANet Debt
|
$70,615
|
|
|
|
$5,195
|
|
|
$9,345
|
|
|
|
(US$ millions)
|
|
|
|
(US$ millions)
|
|
|
|
(US$ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
70,615
|
|
|
2019
|
$5.2 billion
|
|
|
|
2019
|
$9.3 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
76,033
|
|
2018
|
|
$10.3 billion
|
|
2018
|
$10.2 billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
68,679
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
$8.4 billion
|
|
|
2017
|
$10.1 billion
|
Our reporting
Our Fact Book is a central element in our commitment to engage stakeholders and communicate our financial and non-financial performance. It forms part of our wider approach to reporting at a global and local level, supported by reports that provide details on specific areas of our work or are designed for the use of specific stakeholder groups. Please find details of our other reporting below.
Contents
|
02
|
SECTION 1
|
03
|
Key financial and operational information
|
|
|
Financial highlights
|
06
|
Five-year financial summary
|
|
|
08
|
SECTION 2
|
09
|
Key operational overview
|
|
|
Operations
|
11
|
Crude steel production quarterly by segment
|
|
12
|
Crude steel production by process and region
|
|
|
13
|
Steel shipments
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Steel shipments by product type and segment
|
|
|
16
|
Sales by destination
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Group sales by market
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
Capital expenditure
|
|
|
22
|
SECTION 3
|
23
|
Iron ore production and shipment by geography
|
Mining operations
|
26
|
Coal production and shipment by geography
|
|
28
|
Reserves (iron ore and coal)
|
|
|
34
|
|
33
|
Raw material
|
|
|
SECTION 4
|
35
|
Sustainability performance*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sustainability performance
|
|
*Sustainability performance data will be published in late April.
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
SECTION 5
|
39
|
Key financial and operational information
|
Financials
|
44
|
Quarterly condensed income statement
|
|
|
45
|
Operating footprint
|
|
|
46
|
SECTION 6
|
47
|
Property, plants and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plants
|
48
|
NAFTA
|
|
|
|
and equipment
|
50
|
Brazil
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
ACIS
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
Mining
|
|
|
58
|
SECTION 7
|
NAFTA
|
Europe
|
Production facilities
|
59
|
Canada - Contrecoeur East, West
|
73 Belgium - Gent, Geel, Genk, Huy, Liège
|
|
60
|
Canada - Hamilton
|
74 Bosnia and Herzegovina - Zenica
|
|
|
61
|
Mexico - Lázaro Cárdenas
|
75 France - Dunkerque, Mardyck, Montataire
|
|
|
62
|
USA - Burns Harbor
|
|
& Desvres, Florange, Mouzon, Basse-Indre
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
USA - Cleveland and Warren
|
76 France - Fos-sur-Mer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
USA - Indiana Harbour and West
|
77 Germany - Bremen, Bottrop
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
Germany - Eisenhüttenstadt
|
|
|
Brazil
|
79
|
Germany - Hamburg
|
|
|
65
|
Argentina - Villa Constitucion
|
80 Germany - Ruhrort, Hochfeld
|
|
|
66
|
Brazil - Tubarao, Sol and Vega
|
81 Italy - Taranto, Genova, Novi Ligure
|
|
|
67
|
Brazil - Juiz de Fora, Piracicaba
|
82 Luxembourg - Esch-Belval, Differdange
|
|
|
68
|
Brazil - João Monlevade
|
83 Poland - Krakow and Swietochlowice
|
|
|
|
|
84 Poland - Dabrowa Gornicza, Sosnowiec, ZKZ
|
|
|
ACIS
|
|
85 Spain - Avilés, Gijón, Etxebarri,
|
|
|
69
|
Kazakhstan - Termitau
|
|
Lesaka, Sagunto
|
|
|
70
|
South Africa - Vanderbijlpark
|
86 Spain - Olaberría, Bergara
|
|
|
71
|
South Africa - Saldanha,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Newcastle, Vereeniging, Pretoria
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
Ukraine - Kryvyi Rih
|
|
|
87
|
SECTION 8
|
89
|
Steel making process
|
|
|
Additional information
|
91
|
Products and services
|
|
|
|
92
|
Glossary
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
Disclaimer
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
Assurance report
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
Section 1
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
03 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
Key financial and operational information
EBITDA
EBITDA by segment (US$ millions)*
|
(US$ millions)
|
2019
|
%*
|
|
|
|
1NAFTA
|
811
|
15
|
|
|
|
2Brazil
|
1,120
|
21
|
|
|
|
3Europe
|
1,130
|
22
|
|
|
|
4ACIS
|
517
|
10
|
|
|
|
5Mining
|
1,663
|
32
|
|
|
|
Holding and service companies
|
|
|
and eliminations
|
(46)
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
5,195
|
100
|
|
|
*% figures presented exclude holding and service companies and eliminations.
Capex
Capital expenditure by segment (US$ millions)*
|
(US$ millions)
|
2019
|
%*
|
|
|
|
1NAFTA
|
727
|
21
|
|
|
|
2Brazil
|
328
|
10
|
|
|
|
3Europe
|
1,353
|
40
|
|
|
|
4ACIS
|
513
|
15
|
|
|
|
5Mining
|
480
|
14
|
|
|
|
6Holding and service companies
|
171
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
3,572
|
100
|
|
|
*% figures presented exclude holding and service companies.
Crude steel production
Crude steel production by segment (Mt)
|
(000's Mt)
|
2019
|
%
|
|
|
|
1NAFTA
|
21,897
|
24
|
|
|
|
2Brazil
|
11,001
|
12
|
|
|
|
3Europe
|
43,913
|
49
|
|
|
|
4ACIS
|
12,998
|
15
|
|
|
|
Total
|
89,809
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steel shipments
Steel shipments by product (Mt)
|
Products (000's Mt)
|
2019
|
%
|
|
|
|
1Flat
|
58,753
|
69
|
|
|
|
2Long
|
24,227
|
29
|
|
|
|
3Pipes and tubes
|
1,531
|
2
|
|
|
|
Total
|
84,511
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
Key financial and operational information
Mining operations
Own iron ore production by region (Mt)
Iron ore shipments and captive mines (Mt)
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
4
|
57.1
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Region
|
|
|
2019
|
%
|
1North America
|
35.4
|
62
|
|
|
|
2South America
|
2.3
|
4
|
|
|
|
3Europe
|
1.5
|
2
|
|
|
|
4Africa
|
4.4
|
8
|
|
|
|
5Asia, CIS & Other
|
13.5
|
24
|
|
|
|
Total
|
57.1
|
100
|
|
|
|
Iron ore shipments
|
2019
|
%
|
|
|
|
External sales - Third party
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
|
Internal sales - Market priced
|
25.1
|
|
|
|
|
1 Total market priced shipments
|
37.1
|
63
|
|
|
|
2Captive (Cost plus basis)
|
22.2
|
37
|
|
|
|
Total Shipments
|
59.3
|
100
|
|
|
|
05 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
Key financial and operational information
Industrial assets
|
Achievable crude steel capacity
|
|
Blast furnace facilities and electric arc furnaces
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112Mt
|
Blast furnaces
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
22
|
6
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electric arc furnaces
|
|
10
|
13
|
|
8
|
2
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key
|
1 NAFTA
|
2 Europe
|
3 Brazil
|
4 ACIS
|
|
|
|
|
112Mt
|
%
|
Furnaces
|
|
Total
|
NAFTA
|
|
Europe
|
Brazil
|
ACIS
|
1NAFTA
|
25
|
Blast furnaces
|
|
51
|
|
11
|
|
22
|
6
|
12
|
2Europe
|
46
|
Electric arc furnaces
|
|
33
|
|
10
|
|
13
|
8
|
2
|
3Brazil
|
12
|
|
|
4ACIS
|
17
|
|
|
Total
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
06 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
Five-year financial summary
Highlights for 2015-2019
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Health and safety
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIF)1
|
0.81
|
0.82
|
0.78
|
0.69
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ArcelorMittal steel operations (millions of metric tonnes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production of steel products
|
92.5
|
90.8
|
93.1
|
92.5
|
89.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change year/year
|
(0.7)%
|
(1.9)%
|
2.6%
|
(0.6)%
|
(2.9)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shipments of steel products
|
84.6
|
83.9
|
85.2
|
83.9
|
84.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change year/year
|
(0.6)%
|
(0.8)%
|
1.6%
|
(1.6)%
|
0.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ArcelorMittal mining operations (millions of metric tonnes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining production
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iron ore:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Own production
|
62.8
|
55.2
|
57.4
|
58.5
|
57.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term contract
|
10.9
|
6.9
|
0.9
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total iron ore production
|
73.7
|
62.1
|
58.3
|
58.5
|
57.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Own production
|
6.1
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
5.9
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term contract
|
0.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total coal production
|
6.2
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
5.9
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining shipments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iron ore:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External sales - Third party
|
13.7
|
12.3
|
11.7
|
12.7
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Internal sales - Market-priced
|
26.7
|
21.3
|
24.0
|
24.9
|
25.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Internal sales - Cost-plus basis
|
22.1
|
22.3
|
22.2
|
20.6
|
22.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic contracts
|
11.4
|
6.9
|
0.9
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total iron ore shipments
|
73.9
|
62.8
|
58.8
|
58.2
|
59.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External sales - Third party
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Internal sales - Market-priced
|
1.3
|
2.0
|
1.7
|
1.4
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Internal sales - Cost-plus basis
|
3.2
|
3.4
|
3.5
|
3.3
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic contracts
|
0.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total coal shipments
|
6.1
|
6.8
|
6.3
|
5.8
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ArcelorMittal financials (US$ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
63,578
|
56,791
|
68,679
|
76,033
|
70,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA2
|
5,231
|
6,255
|
8,408
|
10,265
|
5,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating (loss) / income
|
(4,161)
|
4,161
|
5,434
|
6,539
|
(627)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) / income attributable to equity holders of the parent
|
(7,946)
|
1,779
|
4,568
|
5,149
|
(2,454)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
2,151
|
2,708
|
4,563
|
4,196
|
6,017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(2,170)
|
(1,143)
|
(2,830)
|
(3,759)
|
(3,824)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
395
|
(2,926)
|
(1,731)
|
(689)
|
514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
4,102
|
2,615
|
2,786
|
2,354
|
4,995
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
35,780
|
34,831
|
36,971
|
35,638
|
36,231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
76,846
|
75,142
|
85,297
|
91,249
|
87,908
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|
2,308
|
1,885
|
2,785
|
3,167
|
2,869
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
17,478
|
11,789
|
10,143
|
9,316
|
11,471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent
|
25,272
|
30,135
|
38,789
|
42,086
|
38,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt3
|
15,684
|
11,059
|
10,142
|
10,196
|
9,345
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
Five-year financial summary
Highlights for 2015-2019
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
ArcelorMittal financials per share (US$)
|
|
|
|
|
|
ArcelorMittal average share price4
|
25.42
|
16.54
|
25.80
|
30.61
|
18.10
|
Book value per share4
|
32.73
|
31.61
|
38.03
|
41.46
|
38.03
|
Basic (loss) / earnings per share4
|
(10.29)
|
1.87
|
4.48
|
5.07
|
(2.42)
|
ArcelorMittal ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
8.2%
|
11.0%
|
12.2%
|
13.5%
|
7.4%
|
Operating margin
|
(6.5)%
|
7.3%
|
7.9%
|
8.6%
|
(0.9)%
|
EBITDA per tonne
|
62
|
75
|
99
|
122
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sources: ArcelorMittal and NYSE
-
Thelost-time injury frequency rate ("LTIFR") for the Company, defined as the number of injuries per million hours worked that result in employees or contractors taking time off work, was at 0.75 (1.21 including ArcelorMittal Italia) in 2019 compared with 0.69 in 2018 (0.73 including ArcelorMittal Italia for the last two months of 2018).
-
EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses and exceptional items.
-
Net debt:long-term debt, plus short-term debt less cash and cash equivalents (including those held as part of assets and liabilities held for sale). Long-term debt and short-term debt include IFRS 16 "Leases" liabilities impact in 2019.
-
Basic (loss) earnings per common share are computed by dividing net (loss) income attributable to equity holders of ArcelorMittal by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the periods presented. Diluted (loss) earnings per common share include assumed shares from stock options, shares from restricted stock units and convertible debt (if dilutive) in the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the periods presented. Following the Company's equity offering in April 2016, the (loss) earnings per share for prior periods was recast in accordance with IFRS for the year ended December 31, 2015, to include the bonus element derived from the 35% discount to the theoreticalex-right price included in the subscription price. Following the completion of the Company's share consolidation of each three existing shares into one share without nominal value on May 22, 2017, the (loss) earnings per share and corresponding basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively, have been recast in accordance with IFRS.
|
08 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
|
09 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
Key operational overview
Segment annually (2015-2019) and quarterly (2018-2019)
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
1Q 18
|
2Q 18
|
3Q 18
|
4Q 18
|
1Q 19
|
2Q 19
|
3Q 19
|
4Q 19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude steel production (000's MT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAFTA
|
22,795
|
22,208
|
23,480
|
22,559
|
21,897
|
5,864
|
5,946
|
5,723
|
5,026
|
5,388
|
5,590
|
5,658
|
5,261
|
Brazil
|
11,612
|
11,133
|
11,210
|
12,264
|
11,001
|
2,801
|
3,114
|
3,158
|
3,191
|
3,013
|
2,830
|
2,669
|
2,489
|
Europe
|
43,853
|
42,635
|
43,768
|
44,693
|
43,913
|
11,246
|
11,026
|
10,841
|
11,580
|
12,372
|
12,079
|
10,432
|
9,030
|
ACIS
|
14,219
|
14,792
|
14,678
|
13,022
|
12,998
|
3,400
|
3,087
|
3,560
|
2,975
|
3,323
|
3,252
|
3,450
|
2,973
|
Total
|
92,479
|
90,767
|
93,136
|
92,538
|
89,809
|
23,311
|
23,173
|
23,282
|
22,772
|
24,096
|
23,751
|
22,209
|
19,753
|
Steel shipments* (000's MT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAFTA
|
21,306
|
21,281
|
21,834
|
22,047
|
20,921
|
5,559
|
5,803
|
5,512
|
5,173
|
5,319
|
5,438
|
5,135
|
5,029
|
Brazil
|
11,540
|
10,753
|
10,840
|
11,464
|
11,192
|
2,483
|
2,831
|
3,097
|
3,053
|
2,880
|
2,785
|
2,810
|
2,717
|
Europe
|
40,676
|
40,247
|
40,941
|
41,020
|
42,352
|
10,697
|
10,516
|
9,709
|
10,098
|
11,553
|
11,811
|
9,698
|
9,290
|
ACIS
|
12,485
|
13,271
|
13,094
|
11,741
|
11,547
|
3,029
|
3,057
|
2,986
|
2,669
|
2,662
|
3,182
|
2,718
|
2,985
|
Total
|
84,586
|
83,934
|
85,242
|
83,854
|
84,511
|
21,349
|
21,731
|
20,538
|
20,236
|
21,826
|
22,773
|
20,185
|
19,727
|
Average steel selling price (US$/tonne)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAFTA
|
732
|
672
|
742
|
852
|
810
|
779
|
853
|
896
|
882
|
874
|
836
|
792
|
731
|
Brazil
|
647
|
536
|
667
|
719
|
679
|
752
|
728
|
714
|
687
|
704
|
705
|
676
|
628
|
Europe
|
609
|
568
|
702
|
787
|
696
|
801
|
800
|
776
|
771
|
729
|
704
|
686
|
654
|
ACIS
|
432
|
395
|
515
|
598
|
517
|
610
|
621
|
597
|
561
|
541
|
536
|
532
|
460
|
Total
|
623
|
567
|
682
|
775
|
700
|
768
|
784
|
779
|
768
|
744
|
715
|
692
|
644
|
Revenue (US$ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAFTA
|
17,293
|
15,806
|
17,997
|
20,332
|
18,555
|
4,752
|
5,356
|
5,367
|
4,857
|
5,085
|
5,055
|
4,395
|
4,020
|
Brazil
|
8,503
|
6,223
|
7,755
|
8,711
|
8,113
|
1,988
|
2,191
|
2,103
|
2,429
|
2,156
|
2,126
|
1,929
|
1,902
|
Europe
|
31,893
|
29,272
|
36,208
|
40,488
|
37,721
|
10,641
|
10,527
|
9,559
|
9,761
|
10,494
|
10,396
|
8,796
|
8,035
|
ACIS
|
6,128
|
5,885
|
7,621
|
7,961
|
6,837
|
2,080
|
2,129
|
1,989
|
1,763
|
1,645
|
1,906
|
1,654
|
1,632
|
Mining
|
3,387
|
3,114
|
4,033
|
4,211
|
4,837
|
1,024
|
1,065
|
1,008
|
1,114
|
1,127
|
1,423
|
1,182
|
1,105
|
Holding and service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
companies and eliminations
|
(3,626)
|
(3,509)
|
(4,935)
|
(5,670)
|
(5,448)
|
(1,299)
|
(1,270)
|
(1,504)
|
(1,597)
|
(1,319)
|
(1,627)
|
(1,322)
|
(1,180)
|
Total
|
63,578
|
56,791
|
68,679
|
76,033
|
70,615
|
19,186
|
19,998
|
18,522
|
18,327
|
19,188
|
19,279
|
16,634
|
15,514
|
EBITDA (US$ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAFTA
|
891
|
1,719
|
1,703
|
2,471
|
811
|
440
|
791
|
744
|
497
|
350
|
198
|
123
|
140
|
Brazil
|
1,231
|
872
|
990
|
1,538
|
1,120
|
370
|
443
|
445
|
280
|
309
|
313
|
258
|
240
|
Europe
|
2,393
|
2,503
|
3,560
|
3,810
|
1,130
|
1,044
|
1,145
|
871
|
749
|
470
|
359
|
143
|
158
|
ACIS
|
317
|
678
|
1,027
|
1,405
|
517
|
363
|
397
|
447
|
198
|
145
|
199
|
128
|
45
|
Mining
|
462
|
762
|
1,407
|
1,278
|
1,663
|
349
|
305
|
281
|
343
|
420
|
570
|
372
|
301
|
Holding and service
|
|
|
(279)
|
(237)
|
(46)
|
(54)
|
(8)
|
(59)
|
(116)
|
(42)
|
(84)
|
39
|
41
|
companies and eliminations
|
(63)
|
(279)
|
Total
|
5,231
|
6,255
|
8,408
|
10,265
|
5,195
|
2,512
|
3,073
|
2,729
|
1,951
|
1,652
|
1,555
|
1,063
|
925
|
Operating (loss) / income (US$ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAFTA
|
(705)
|
2,002
|
1,185
|
1,889
|
(1,259)
|
308
|
660
|
612
|
310
|
216
|
(539)
|
(24)
|
(912)
|
Brazil
|
628
|
614
|
697
|
1,356
|
846
|
215
|
369
|
374
|
398
|
239
|
234
|
196
|
177
|
Europe
|
171
|
1,270
|
2,359
|
1,632
|
(1,107)
|
580
|
853
|
100
|
98
|
11
|
(301)
|
(168)
|
(649)
|
ACIS
|
(624)
|
211
|
508
|
1,094
|
(25)
|
290
|
312
|
371
|
121
|
64
|
114
|
35
|
(238)
|
Mining
|
(3,522)
|
366
|
991
|
860
|
1,215
|
242
|
198
|
179
|
241
|
313
|
457
|
260
|
185
|
Holding and service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
companies and eliminations
|
(109)
|
(302)
|
(306)
|
(292)
|
(297)
|
(66)
|
(31)
|
(69)
|
(126)
|
(75)
|
(123)
|
(2)
|
(97)
|
Total
|
(4,161)
|
4,161
|
5,434
|
6,539
|
(627)
|
1,569
|
2,361
|
1,567
|
1,042
|
769
|
(158)
|
297
|
(1,535)
|
Steel EBITDA/tonne (US$/tonne)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAFTA
|
42
|
81
|
78
|
112
|
39
|
79
|
136
|
135
|
96
|
66
|
36
|
24
|
28
|
Brazil
|
107
|
81
|
91
|
134
|
100
|
149
|
157
|
144
|
92
|
107
|
112
|
92
|
88
|
Europe
|
59
|
62
|
87
|
93
|
27
|
98
|
109
|
90
|
74
|
41
|
30
|
15
|
17
|
ACIS
|
25
|
51
|
78
|
120
|
45
|
120
|
130
|
150
|
74
|
54
|
63
|
47
|
15
|
Total**
|
56
|
65
|
82
|
107
|
42
|
101
|
127
|
119
|
79
|
56
|
43
|
34
|
32
|
EBITDA/tonne (US$/tonne)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAFTA
|
42
|
81
|
78
|
112
|
39
|
79
|
136
|
135
|
96
|
66
|
36
|
24
|
28
|
Brazil
|
107
|
81
|
91
|
134
|
100
|
149
|
157
|
144
|
92
|
107
|
112
|
92
|
88
|
Europe
|
59
|
62
|
87
|
93
|
27
|
98
|
109
|
90
|
74
|
41
|
30
|
15
|
17
|
ACIS
|
25
|
51
|
78
|
120
|
45
|
120
|
130
|
150
|
74
|
54
|
63
|
47
|
15
|
Total***
|
62
|
75
|
99
|
122
|
61
|
118
|
141
|
133
|
96
|
76
|
68
|
53
|
47
*ArcelorMittal Downstream Solutions shipments are eliminated in consolidation as they primarily represent shipments originating from other ArcelorMittal operating subsidiaries.
**Average steel EBITDA/tonne is calculated as group EBITDA less mining divided by total steel shipments.
***EBITDA/tonne is calculated as group EBITDA divided by total steel shipments.
|
10 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
Key operational overview
Revenue by segment 2019 (US$ millions)*
|
(US$ millions)
|
2019
|
%*
|
|
|
|
1NAFTA
|
18,555
|
24
|
|
|
|
2Brazil
|
8,113
|
11
|
|
|
|
3Europe
|
37,721
|
50
|
|
|
|
4ACIS
|
6,837
|
9
|
|
|
|
5Mining
|
4,837
|
6
|
|
|
|
Holding and service companies
|
|
|
and eliminations
|
(5,448)
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
70,615
|
100
|
|
|
*% figures presented exclude holding and service companies and eliminations (5,448).
Steel shipments by segment 2019 (000's Mt)*
|
(000's Mt)
|
2019
|
%*
|
|
|
|
1NAFTA
|
20,921
|
24
|
|
|
|
2Brazil
|
11,192
|
13
|
|
|
|
3Europe
|
42,352
|
49
|
|
|
|
4ACIS
|
11,547
|
14
|
|
|
|
Others
|
(1,501)
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
84,511
|
100
|
|
|
*% figures presented exclude eliminations (1,501).
|
EBITDA by segment 2019 (US$ millions)*
|
|
EBITDA/tonne by segment 2015-2019 (US$/tonne)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(US$ millions)
|
2019
|
%*
|
|
|
|
1NAFTA
|
811
|
15
|
|
|
|
2Brazil
|
1,120
|
21
|
|
|
|
3Europe
|
1,130
|
22
|
|
|
|
4ACIS
|
517
|
10
|
|
|
|
5Mining
|
1,663
|
32
|
|
|
|
Holding and service
|
|
|
companies and
|
|
|
eliminations
|
(46)
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
5,195
|
100
|
|
|
*% figures presented exclude holding and service companies and eliminations.
|
2016
|
|
42
|
107
|
|
59
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
81
|
62
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
87
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
|
134
|
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
39
|
100
|
|
27
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(US$/tonne)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1NAFTA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
78
|
112
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Brazil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
91
|
134
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
87
|
93
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4ACIS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
78
|
120
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
99
|
122
|
61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
Crude steel production quarterly by segment
Segment annually and quarterly (2018 and 2019) (000's Mt)
|
(000's MT)
|
2018
|
2019
|
1Q 18
|
2Q 18
|
3Q 18
|
4Q 18
|
1Q 19
|
2Q 19
|
3Q 19
|
4Q 19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1NAFTA
|
22,559
|
21,897
|
5,864
|
5,946
|
5,723
|
5,026
|
5,388
|
5,590
|
5,658
|
5,261
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Brazil
|
12,264
|
11,001
|
2,801
|
3,114
|
3,158
|
3,191
|
3,013
|
2,830
|
2,669
|
2,489
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Europe
|
44,693
|
43,913
|
11,246
|
11,026
|
10,841
|
11,580
|
12,372
|
12,079
|
10,432
|
9,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4ACIS
|
13,022
|
12,998
|
3,400
|
3,087
|
3,560
|
2,975
|
3,323
|
3,252
|
3,450
|
2,973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
92,538
|
89,809
|
23,311
|
23,173
|
23,282
|
22,772
|
24,096
|
23,751
|
22,209
|
19,753
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude steel production by segment (2018 and 2019 quarterly) (000's Mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 18
|
|
|
5,864
|
|
2,801
|
|
|
|
11,246
|
|
3,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 18
|
|
|
5,946
|
|
3,114
|
|
|
|
11,026
|
|
3,087
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 18
|
|
|
5,723
|
|
3,158
|
|
|
|
10,841
|
|
3,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q 18
|
|
|
5,026
|
|
3,191
|
|
|
|
11,580
|
|
2,975
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 19
|
|
|
5,388
|
|
3,013
|
|
|
|
12,372
|
3,323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 19
|
|
|
5,590
|
|
2,830
|
|
|
|
12,079
|
3,252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 19
|
|
|
5,658
|
|
2,669
|
|
10,432
|
|
|
3,450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q 19
|
|
|
5,261
|
2,489
|
|
|
9,030
|
2,973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key
|
|
1 NAFTA
|
|
|
2 Brazil
|
|
|
3 Europe
|
|
4 ACIS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude steel production by segment 2019 (000's Mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude steel production by process and region
Crude steel production by process and segment 2019 (000's Mt)
|
(000's Mt)
|
Blast oxygen furnace
|
Electric arc furnace
|
Open hearth furnace
|
Total crude steel
|
%
|
1NAFTA
|
15,965
|
5,932
|
-
|
21,897
|
24
|
2Brazil
|
7,419
|
3,582
|
-
|
11,001
|
12
|
3Europe
|
36,826
|
6,085
|
1,002
|
43,913
|
49
|
4ACIS
|
11,091
|
989
|
918
|
12,998
|
14
|
Total
|
71,301
|
16,588
|
1,920
|
89,809
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude steel production by process 2019 (000's Mt)
|
|
Crude steel production by region 2019 (000's MT)
|
|
|
|
(000's Mt)
|
2019
|
%
|
|
|
|
1Blast oxygen furnace
|
71,301
|
79
|
|
|
|
2Electric arc furnace
|
16,588
|
19
|
|
|
|
3Open hearth furnace
|
1,920
|
2
|
|
|
|
Total
|
89,809
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of Mt)
|
2019
|
%
|
|
|
|
1North America
|
22
|
24
|
|
|
|
2South America
|
11
|
12
|
|
|
|
3West Europe
|
35
|
39
|
|
|
|
4Central and East Europe
|
9
|
10
|
|
|
|
5CIS and Central Asia
|
9
|
10
|
|
|
|
6Africa*
|
5
|
5
|
|
|
|
Total
|
89.8
|
100
|
|
|
*Africa includes South Africa and Morocco.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steel shipments
Segment and product types annually and quarterly (2018 and 2019) (000's Mt)
|
(000's Mt)
|
2018
|
2019
|
1Q 18
|
2Q 18
|
3Q 18
|
4Q 18
|
1Q 19
|
2Q 19
|
3Q 19
|
4Q 19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flat
|
19,113
|
18,261
|
4,811
|
5,011
|
4,885
|
4,406
|
4,750
|
4,732
|
4,454
|
4,325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long
|
3,554
|
3,260
|
921
|
969
|
774
|
890
|
721
|
873
|
847
|
819
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAFTA
|
22,047
|
20,921
|
5,559
|
5,803
|
5,512
|
5,173
|
5,319
|
5,438
|
5,135
|
5,029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flat
|
6,421
|
6,328
|
1,400
|
1,494
|
1,695
|
1,832
|
1,699
|
1,563
|
1,513
|
1,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long
|
5,087
|
4,918
|
1,095
|
1,345
|
1,415
|
1,232
|
1,194
|
1,236
|
1,312
|
1,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
11,464
|
11,192
|
2,483
|
2,831
|
3,097
|
3,053
|
2,880
|
2,785
|
2,810
|
2,717
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flat
|
29,510
|
31,523
|
7,704
|
7,553
|
6,855
|
7,398
|
8,647
|
8,824
|
7,225
|
6,827
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long
|
11,367
|
10,360
|
2,961
|
2,942
|
2,798
|
2,666
|
2,821
|
2,883
|
2,333
|
2,323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
41,020
|
42,352
|
10,697
|
10,516
|
9,709
|
10,098
|
11,553
|
11,811
|
9,698
|
9,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CIS
|
7,251
|
7,425
|
1,866
|
1,861
|
1,879
|
1,645
|
1,617
|
2,064
|
1,657
|
2,087
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South Africa
|
4,491
|
4,112
|
1,167
|
1,199
|
1,102
|
1,023
|
1,049
|
1,113
|
1,060
|
890
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACIS
|
11,741
|
11,547
|
3,029
|
3,057
|
2,986
|
2,669
|
2,662
|
3,182
|
2,718
|
2,985
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
83,854
|
84,511
|
21,349
|
21,731
|
20,538
|
20,236
|
21,826
|
22,773
|
20,185
|
19,727
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Others and eliminations line are not presented in the table.
Steel shipments by product 2019 (000's Mt)
|
(000's Mt)
|
2019
|
%
|
|
|
|
1Flat
|
58,753
|
70
|
|
|
|
2Long
|
24,227
|
29
|
|
|
|
3Pipes and Tubes
|
1,531
|
2
|
|
|
|
Total
|
84,511
|
100
|
|
|
Source: ArcelorMittal estimates.
Steel shipments by region 2019 (000's Mt)*
|
(000's Mt)
|
2019
|
%
|
|
|
|
1North America
|
20,921
|
24
|
|
|
|
2South America
|
11,192
|
13
|
|
|
|
3Europe
|
42,352
|
49
|
|
|
|
4Africa
|
4,112
|
5
|
|
|
|
5Asia CIS and Other
|
7,435
|
9
|
|
|
|
Total*
|
84,511
|
100
|
|
|
*Total group shipment include intrasegment eliminations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steel shipments by product type and segment
|
NAFTA steel shipments by product type 2019 (000's Mt)
|
|
BRAZIL steel shipments by product type 2019 (000's Mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
6
|
7
|
1
|
5
|
Total
|
|
4
|
20,921
|
|
|
2
|
|
3
Product type
1Hot rolled products
2Cold rolled products
-
Coated
-
Slabs
-
Bars & rebars
-
Wire rod / wire products
-
Semis
-
Other products
Total NAFTA
|
|
8
|
|
|
7
|
1
|
|
|
6
|
Total
|
|
|
2
|
|
11,192
|
3
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
4
|
|
%
|
Product type
|
%
|
|
|
|
28
|
1Hot rolled products
|
21
|
|
|
|
14
|
2Cold rolled products
|
4
|
|
|
|
19
|
3Coated
|
7
|
|
|
|
18
|
4Slabs
|
21
|
|
|
|
7
|
5Bars & rebars
|
20
|
|
|
|
4
|
6Wire rod / wire products
|
15
|
|
|
|
1
|
7Sections
|
3
|
|
|
|
10
|
8Other products
|
7
|
|
|
|
100
|
Total BRAZIL
|
100
|
|
|
|
EUROPE steel shipments by product type 2019 (000's Mt)
|
|
ACIS steel shipments by product type 2019 (000's Mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
7
|
1
|
|
|
6
|
|
Total
|
|
|
5
|
|
42,352
|
4
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
3
Product type
1Hot rolled products
2Cold rolled products
-
Coated
-
Bars & rebars
-
Wire rod / wire products
-
Sections
-
Semis
-
Other products
Total EUROPE
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
6
|
|
|
11,547
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
%
|
Product type
|
%
|
|
|
|
29
|
1Hot rolled products
|
24
|
|
|
|
9
|
2Cold rolled products
|
6
|
|
|
|
29
|
3Coated
|
7
|
|
|
|
4
|
4Bars & rebars
|
25
|
|
|
|
7
|
5Wire rod / wire products
|
11
|
|
|
|
8
|
6Sections
|
3
|
|
|
|
2
|
7Semis
|
20
|
|
|
|
13
|
8Other products
|
4
|
|
|
|
100
|
Total ACIS
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Steel shipments by product type and segment
Group steel shipments by product type 2019 (000's Mt)
|
|
|
9
|
|
8
|
1
|
|
|
7
|
|
Total
|
6
|
|
5
|
|
84,511
|
|
2
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
3
|
Product type
|
%
|
|
|
1Hot rolled products
|
28
|
|
|
2Cold rolled products
|
9
|
|
|
3Coated
|
21
|
|
|
4Slabs
|
6
|
|
|
5Bars & rebars
|
10
|
|
|
6Wire rod / wire products
|
8
|
|
|
7Sections
|
5
|
|
|
8Semis
|
4
|
|
|
9Other products
|
10
|
|
|
Group total
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales by destination
Americas (US$ millions)
Brazil5,094
Canada3,004
Mexico 1,941
|
Argentina
|
814
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
1,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(US$ millions)
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
|
14,367
|
16,271
|
15,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
|
|
4,149
|
4,982
|
5,094
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Canada
|
|
|
3,034
|
3,563
|
3,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mexico
|
|
|
2,251
|
1,970
|
1,941
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Argentina
|
|
|
1,230
|
960
|
814
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
1,005
|
1,322
|
1,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Americas
|
26,036
|
29,068
|
27,286
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia & Africa (US$ millions)
|
South Africa
|
|
|
2,260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morocco
|
|
|
583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Egypt
|
|
|
309
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rest of Africa
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
|
|
676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
|
470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South Korea
|
|
|
380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
India
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rest of Asia
|
|
1,910
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(US$ millions)
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South Africa
|
2,560
|
2,742
|
2,260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Morocco
|
596
|
628
|
583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Egypt
|
310
|
206
|
309
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rest of Africa
|
1,033
|
1,257
|
1,278
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
622
|
608
|
676
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
392
|
496
|
470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South Korea
|
259
|
365
|
380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
India
|
163
|
92
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rest of Asia
|
2,790
|
2,308
|
1,910
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Asia & Africa
|
8,725
|
8,702
|
7,961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales by destination
Europe (US$ millions)
|
Germany
|
5,694
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Poland
|
3,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
France
|
4,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spain
|
3,855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Italy
|
4,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turkey
|
1,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
1,434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Czech Republic
|
1,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Netherlands
|
1,142
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Belgium
|
1,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia
|
876
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Romania
|
720
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
4,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(US$ millions)
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Germany
|
5,933
|
6,757
|
5,694
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Poland
|
3,746
|
4,518
|
3,957
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
France
|
4,051
|
4,431
|
4,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spain
|
3,751
|
4,265
|
3,855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Italy
|
2,711
|
3,333
|
4,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Turkey
|
1,937
|
1,683
|
1,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
1,370
|
1,471
|
1,434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Czech Republic
|
1,400
|
1,782
|
1,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Netherlands
|
1,117
|
1,209
|
1,142
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Belgium
|
1,129
|
1,309
|
1,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Russia
|
1,204
|
1,144
|
876
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Romania
|
621
|
708
|
720
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others
|
4,948
|
5,653
|
4,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Europe
|
33,918
|
38,263
|
35,368
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group total
|
68,679
|
76,033
|
70,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales by destination Group (US$ millions)
(US$ millions)
-
Americas
-
Europe
-
Asia & Africa
Total
2019%
27,286 39
35,368 50
7,961 11
70,615 100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group sales by market
ArcelorMittal has a diversified portfolio of steel and mining products to meet a wide range of customer needs across many steel-consuming sectors, including automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy and machinery and via distributors.
Group sales by market (US$ millions)
|
|
7
|
|
1
|
|
6
|
5
|
Total
|
70,615
|
|
|
4
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
(US$ millions)
|
%*
|
|
|
1Distribution*
|
28
|
|
|
2Construction
|
17
|
|
|
3Automotive
|
17
|
|
|
4 Primary transformation**
|
12
|
|
|
5Packaging
|
3
|
|
|
6Other steel sales***
|
13
|
|
|
7Other sales****
|
10
|
|
|
Total
|
100
|
|
*Distribution represents the Company's sales to external distributors and processing facilities.
**Primary Transformation includes steel production, re-rollers and pickling, coaters, pipes and tubes and wire and cable.
***Other steel sales mainly represents metal processing, machinery, electrical equipment and domestic appliances.
****Other sales mainly represent mining, chemicals & water, slag, waste, sale of energy and shipping.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditure
Capital expenditure segment annually and quarterly (2018 and 2019) (US$ millions)
|
(US$ millions)
|
2018
|
2019
|
1Q 18
|
2Q 18
|
3Q 18
|
4Q 18
|
1Q 19
|
2Q 19
|
3Q 19
|
4Q 19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1NAFTA
|
669
|
727
|
160
|
110
|
155
|
244
|
182
|
144
|
210
|
191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Brazil
|
244
|
328
|
47
|
36
|
59
|
102
|
84
|
80
|
68
|
96
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Europe
|
1,336
|
1,353
|
313
|
226
|
298
|
499
|
353
|
337
|
390
|
273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4ACIS
|
534
|
513
|
117
|
117
|
141
|
159
|
137
|
115
|
153
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5Mining
|
485
|
480
|
107
|
119
|
116
|
143
|
115
|
125
|
107
|
133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
3,305
|
3,572
|
752
|
616
|
781
|
1,156
|
947
|
869
|
941
|
815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Others line is not presented in the table.
Capital expenditure 2019 by segment (US$ millions)
|
(US$ millions)
|
2019
|
%*
|
|
|
|
1NAFTA
|
727
|
21
|
|
|
|
2Brazil
|
328
|
10
|
|
|
|
3Europe
|
1,353
|
40
|
|
|
|
4ACIS
|
513
|
15
|
|
|
|
5Mining
|
480
|
14
|
|
|
|
Total
|
3,572
|
100
|
|
|
Note: Others line is not presented in the table.
*% figures presented exclude holding and service companies.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditure projects
The Company's capital expenditures were $3.6 billion, $3.3 billion and $2.8 billion for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The following tables summarize the Company's principal investment projects involving significant capital expenditure completed in 2019 and those that are currently ongoing. In 2020, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $3.2 billion. ArcelorMittal expects to fund these capital expenditures primarily through internal sources.
Completed projects in most recent quarters
|
Region
|
Site
|
Project
|
Capacity / particulars
|
Actual completion
|
Note #
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
Sosnowiec (Poland)
|
Modernization of Wire Rod Mill
|
Upgrade rolling technology improving the mix of HAV
|
4Q 2019
|
|
|
|
|
products and increase volume by 90 thousand tonnes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACIS
|
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih
|
New LF&CC 3
|
Facilities upgrade to switch from ingot to continuous
|
2Q 2019
|
|
|
(Ukraine)
|
|
caster route. Additional billets of 145 thousand tonnes
|
|
|
|
|
|
over ingot route through yield increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ongoing Projects*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
Region
|
Site
|
Project
|
Capacity / particulars
|
completion
|
Note #
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACIS
|
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih
|
New LF&CC 2
|
Facilities upgrade to switch from ingot to continuous
|
2020
|
|
|
(Ukraine)
|
|
caster route. Additional billets of 145 thousand tonnes
|
|
|
|
|
|
over ingot route through yield increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAFTA
|
Mexico
|
New Hot Strip Mill
|
Production capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per year
|
2021
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAFTA
|
ArcelorMittal Dofasco
|
Hot Strip Mill Modernization
|
Replace existing three end of life coilers with two state
|
2021
|
2
|
|
(Canada)
|
|
of the art coilers and new runout tables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAFTA
|
Burns Harbor (US)
|
New walking beam Furnaces
|
Two new walking beam reheat furnaces bringing
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
benefits on productivity, quality and operational cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
ArcelorMittal Vega
|
Expansion project
|
Increase hot dipped / cold rolled coil capacity and
|
2022
|
3
|
|
|
|
construction of a new 700 thousand tonnes continuous
|
|
|
|
|
|
annealing line (CAL) and continuous galvanizing line
|
|
|
|
|
|
(CGL) combiline
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
Juiz de Fora
|
Melt shop expansion
|
Increase in melt shop capacity by
|
On hold
|
4
|
|
|
|
0.2 million tonnes/year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
Monlevade
|
Sinter plant, blast furnace
|
Increase in liquid steel capacity by 1.2 million tonnes/
|
On hold
|
4
|
|
|
and melt shop
|
year; Sinter feed capacity of 2.3 million tonnes/year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mining
|
Liberia
|
Phase 2 expansion project
|
Increase production capacity to 15 million tonnes/year
|
Under review
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Ongoing projects refer to projects for which construction has begun (excluding various projects that are under development), even if such projects have been placed on hold pending improved operating conditions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditure projects
-
On September 28, 2017, ArcelorMittal announced a major $1 billion, investment program at its Mexican operations, which is focused on building ArcelorMittal Mexico's downstream capabilities, sustaining the competitiveness of its mining operations and modernizing its existing asset base. The program is designed to enable ArcelorMittal Mexico to meet the anticipated increased demand requirements from domestic customers, realize in full ArcelorMittal Mexico's production capacity of 5.3 million tonnes and significantly enhance the proportion of higheradded-value products in its product mix, in-line with the Company's Action 2020 plan. The main investment will be the construction of a new hot strip mill. Upon completion, the project will enable ArcelorMittal Mexico to produce approximately 2.5 million tonnes of flat rolled steel, approximately 1.8 million tonnes of long steel and the remainder made up of semi- finished slabs. Coils from the new hot strip mill will be supplied to domestic, non-auto, general industry customers. The hot strip mill project commenced late in the fourth quarter of 2017 and is expected to be completed in 2021.
-
Investment in ArcelorMittal Dofasco (Canada) to modernize the hot strip mill. The project is to install two new state of the art coilers and runout tables to replace three end of life coilers. The strip cooling system will be upgraded and include innovative power cooling technology to improve product capability. The project is expected to be completed in 2021.
-
In August 2018, ArcelorMittal announced the resumption of the Vega Do Sul expansion to provide an additional 700 thousand tonnes ofcold-rolled annealed and galvanized capacity to serve the growing domestic market. The three-year, $0.3 billion investment program to increase rolling capacity with construction of a new continuous annealing line and CGL combiline (and the option to add an approximately 100 thousand tonnes organic coating line to serve construction and appliance segments), and upon completion, will strengthen ArcelorMittal's position in the fast growing automotive and industry markets through Advanced High Strength Steel products. The investments will look to facilitate a wide range of products and applications whilst further optimizing current ArcelorMittal Vega facilities to maximize site capacity and its competitiveness, considering comprehensive digital and automation technology. Project completion is expected at the end of 2022.
-
Although the Monlevade wire rod expansion project and Juiz de Fora rebar expansion were completed in 2015, both the melt shop expansion (in Juiz de Fora) and the sinter plant, blast furnace and meltshop (in Monlevade) projects are currently on hold and are expected to be completed upon Brazil domestic market recovery.
-
ArcelorMittal had previously announced a Phase 2 project that envisaged the construction of 15 million tonnes of concentrate sinter fines capacity and associated infrastructure. The Phase 2 project was initially delayed due to the declaration of force majeure by contractors in August 2014 due to the Ebola virus outbreak in West Africa, and then reassessed following rapid iron ore price declines over the ensuing period. ArcelorMittal Liberia is now undertaking the engineering phase of a feasibility study to identify the optimal concentration solution for utilizing the resources at Tokadeh. ArcelorMittal Liberia has completed the detailed feasibility study to identify an optimal concentration solution for utilizing resources at Tokadeh and other deposits and is working on the final investment submission.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 3
MINING OPERATIONS
ArcelorMittal Mining, Canada
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iron ore production and shipment by geography
Production by mine annually (2015 - 2019) and quarterly (2019) (Millions of Mt)1
|
Mine
|
Type
|
Product
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
1Q 19
|
2Q 19
|
3Q 19
|
4Q 19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kazakhstan
|
|
|
2.9
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
2.8
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lisakovski
|
Open Pit
|
Concentrate
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kentube
|
Open Pit
|
Concentrate
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
-
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atasu
|
Underground
|
Lump & fines
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
-
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atansore
|
Open Pit
|
Lump & fines
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ukraine
|
|
|
11.0
|
9.8
|
9.9
|
10.3
|
10.7
|
2.7
|
2.7
|
2.6
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kryviy Rih
|
Open Pit
|
Concentrate
|
10.1
|
9.0
|
9.1
|
9.3
|
9.8
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2.4
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kryviy Rih
|
Underground
|
Lump & sinter feed
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bosnia
|
|
|
2.1
|
1.8
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Omarska
|
Open Pit
|
Concentrate & lump
|
2.1
|
1.8
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mexico2
|
|
|
5.3
|
2.9
|
5.1
|
4.7
|
4.2
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peña Colorada
|
Open Pit
|
Concentrate & pellets
|
1.7
|
1.5
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
1.9
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Las Truchas
|
Open Pit
|
Concentrate, lump & fines
|
1.8
|
1.4
|
1.7
|
1.1
|
1.4
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volcan
|
Open Pit
|
Concentrate
|
1.7
|
-
|
1.8
|
1.6
|
0.8
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Canada2
|
|
|
25.9
|
25.0
|
25.3
|
24.5
|
23.8
|
6.0
|
6.4
|
5.3
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QCM (Mount Wright)
|
Open Pit
|
Concentrate & pellets
|
25.9
|
25.0
|
25.3
|
24.5
|
23.8
|
6.0
|
6.4
|
5.3
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USA2
|
|
|
7.8
|
8.0
|
7.7
|
7.7
|
7.4
|
1.8
|
1.7
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hibbing
|
Open Pit
|
Pellets
|
5.1
|
5.2
|
4.8
|
4.9
|
4.7
|
1.0
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minorca
|
Open Pit
|
Pellets
|
2.7
|
2.8
|
2.9
|
2.8
|
2.8
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
|
|
3.5
|
3.1
|
3.1
|
2.8
|
2.3
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serra Azul
|
Open Pit
|
Lump & fines
|
2.0
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Andrade
|
Open Pit
|
Fines
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liberia
|
|
|
4.3
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
4.6
|
4.4
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Own production
|
|
|
62.8
|
55.2
|
57.4
|
58.5
|
57.1
|
14.1
|
14.6
|
13.6
|
14.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South Africa
|
|
|
4.3
|
0.8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sishen
|
Open Pit
|
Lump & fines
|
3.0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thabazambi4
|
Open Pit
|
Lump & fines
|
1.3
|
0.8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USA
|
|
|
6.6
|
6.1
|
0.9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cleveland Cliffs3
|
Open Pit
|
Pellets
|
6.6
|
6.1
|
0.9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic contracts
|
|
|
10.9
|
6.9
|
6.9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
73.7
|
62.1
|
58.3
|
58.5
|
57.1
|
14.1
|
14.6
|
13.6
|
14.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Total of all finished production of fines, concentrate, pellets and lumps.
-
Includes own mines and share of production from Hibbing (United States, 62.3%) and Peña (Mexico, 50%).
-
Consists of along-term supply contract with Cliffs Natural Resources.
-
The production for year ended 2015 includes purchases under strategic agreements with Sishen Iron Ore Company (Proprietary) Limited's (SIOC) Kumba and Thabazimbi mines (South Africa). On November 6, 2015, ArcelorMittal announced that an agreement had been reached with SIOC to amend the pricing mechanism terms of the current iron ore supply agreement related to Kumba from acost-based price to an Export Parity Price (EPP) with effect from October 1, 2015. The EPP is calculated on the basis of the Platts 62% Fe CFR China Fines Index (the Index price) and, at certain price levels, ArcelorMittal receives a discounted price. As a result of this amendment, the contract related to Kumba is no longer considered as a strategic contract since 2016.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iron ore production and shipment by geography
Iron ore production by region annually (2015-2019) and quarterly (2019) (Millions of Mt)1
|
Mine
|
Type
|
Product
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
1Q 19
|
2Q 19
|
3Q 19
|
4Q 19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Concentrate, lump,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America2
|
Open Pit
|
fines and pellets
|
39.0
|
35.9
|
38.1
|
36.9
|
35.4
|
8.8
|
9.2
|
8.3
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
South America
|
Open pit
|
Lump and fines
|
3.5
|
3.1
|
3.1
|
2.8
|
2.3
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
Open pit
|
Concentrate and lump
|
2.1
|
1.8
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Open Pit /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Africa
|
Underground
|
Fines
|
4.3
|
2.1
|
2
|
4.6
|
4.4
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Open Pit /
|
Concentrate, lump,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia, CIS & Other
|
Underground
|
fines and sinter feed
|
13.9
|
12.4
|
12.5
|
12.8
|
13.5
|
3.1
|
3.3
|
3.3
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Own production
|
|
|
62.8
|
55.2
|
57.4
|
58.5
|
57.1
|
14.1
|
14.6
|
13.6
|
14.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America3
|
Open Pit
|
Pellets
|
6.6
|
6.1
|
0.9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Africa4
|
Open Pit
|
Lump and fines
|
4.3
|
0.8
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic contracts
|
|
|
10.9
|
6.9
|
0.9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
73.7
|
62.1
|
58.3
|
58.5
|
57.1
|
14.1
|
14.6
|
13.6
|
14.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Total of all finished production of fines, concentrate, pellets and lumps.
-
Includes own mines and share of production from Hibbing (United States, 62.3%) and Peña (Mexico, 50%).
-
Consists of along-term supply contract with Cliffs Natural Resources.
-
The production for year ended 2015 includes purchases under strategic agreements with Sishen Iron Ore Company (Proprietary) Limited's (SIOC) Kumba and Thabazimbi mines (South Africa). On November 6, 2015, ArcelorMittal announced that an agreement had been reached with SIOC to amend the pricing mechanism terms of the current iron ore supply agreement related to Kumba from acost-based price to an Export Parity Price (EPP) with effect from October 1, 2015. The EPP is calculated on the basis of the Platts 62% Fe CFR China Fines Index (the Index price) and, at certain price levels, ArcelorMittal receives a discounted price. As a result of this amendment, the contract related to Kumba is no longer considered as a strategic contract since 2016.
Own iron ore production (2015-2019) (Millions of Mt)
Total iron ore production by country 2019 (Millions of Mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
2015
|
|
|
|
73.7
|
57.1
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
62.1
|
|
|
4
|
|
2017
|
|
|
58.3
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
58.5
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
57.1
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
(Millions of Mt)
|
2019
|
%
|
73.7
|
62.1
|
58.3
|
58.5
|
57.1
|
|
1Kazakhstan
|
2.8
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Ukraine
|
10.7
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Bosnia
|
1.5
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Mexico
|
4.2
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5Canada
|
23.8
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6USA
|
7.4
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7Brazil
|
2.3
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8Liberia
|
4.4
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
57.1
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iron ore production and shipment by geography
Iron ore shipments annually (2015-2019) and quarterly (2019) (Millions of Mt)
|
(Millions of Mt)
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
1Q 19
|
2Q 19
|
3Q 19
|
4Q 19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External sales - Third party
|
13.7
|
12.3
|
12.3
|
12.7
|
12.0
|
3.4
|
3.3
|
2.4
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Internal sales - Market priced
|
26.7
|
21.3
|
21.3
|
24.9
|
25.1
|
5.7
|
6.5
|
6.1
|
6.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total market priced shipments
|
40.3
|
33.6
|
33.6
|
37.6
|
37.1
|
9.1
|
9.9
|
8.4
|
9.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Captive (Cost plus basis)
|
22.1
|
22.3
|
22.3
|
20.6
|
22.2
|
4.6
|
5.6
|
6.2
|
5.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shipments
|
62.4
|
55.9
|
55.9
|
58.3
|
59.3
|
13.7
|
15.5
|
14.6
|
15.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic contracts
|
11.4
|
6.9
|
6.9
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shipments including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
strategic contracts
|
73.8
|
62.9
|
62.9
|
58.3
|
59.3
|
13.7
|
15.5
|
14.6
|
15.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
There are three categories of sales: 1) "External sales": mined product sold to third parties at market price; 2) "Market-priced tonnes": internal sales of mined product to ArcelorMittal facilities and reported at prevailing market prices; 3) "Cost-plus tonnes" - internal sales of mined product to ArcelorMittal facilities on a cost-plus basis. The determinant of whether internal sales are reported at market price or cost-plus is whether the raw material could practically be sold to third parties (i.e. there is a potential market for the product and logistics exist to access that market).
Iron ore shipments 2019
Market priced shipments - external & internal (Millions of Mt)
|
(Millions of Mt)
|
2019
|
%
|
|
|
|
1External sales -
|
12.0
|
32
|
Third party
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Internal sales -
|
25.1
|
68
|
Market priced
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
37.1
|
100
|
|
|
Market priced, captive and strategic contracts (Millions of Mt)
|
(Millions of Mt)
|
2019
|
%
|
|
|
|
1Market priced shipments
|
37.1
|
63
|
(external and internal)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Captive
|
22.2
|
37
|
(Cost plus basis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
59.3
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal production and shipment by geography
Coal production by mine (Millions of Mt)
|
(Millions of Mt)
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
1Q 19
|
2Q 19
|
3Q 19
|
4Q 19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USA - Midvol/Concept
|
1.6
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kazakhstan - Karaganda
|
4.6
|
4.5
|
4.3
|
3.8
|
3.5
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Own production
|
6.1
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
5.9
|
5.5
|
1.2
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USA - Madison1
|
0.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic contracts
|
0.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
5.9
|
5.5
|
1.2
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Includes strategic agreement - prices on a fixed price basis.
Coal production by region annually (2015-2019) and quarterly (2019) (Millions of Mt)
|
(Millions of Mt)
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
1Q 19
|
2Q 19
|
3Q 19
|
4Q 19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
1.6
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asia, CIS & Other
|
4.6
|
4.5
|
4.3
|
3.8
|
3.5
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Own production
|
6.1
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
5.9
|
5.5
|
1.2
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
0.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic contracts
|
0.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
6.3
|
5.9
|
5.5
|
1.2
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal production by mine (Millions of Mt)
|
(Millions of Mt)
|
2019
|
%
|
|
|
|
1USA - Midvol/Concept
|
2.0
|
36
|
|
|
|
2Kazakhstan - Karaganda
|
3.5
|
64
|
|
|
|
Own production
|
5.5
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal production and shipment by geography
Coal shipments annually (2015-2019) and quarterly (2019) (Millions of Mt)
|
(Millions of Mt)
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
1Q 19
|
2Q 19
|
3Q 19
|
4Q 19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External Sales - Third party
|
3.3
|
1.8
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
1.0
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Internal sales - Market priced
|
1.6
|
2.1
|
1.3
|
2.1
|
1.8
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total market priced shipments
|
4.8
|
3.9
|
2.8
|
3.5
|
2.8
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Captive (Cost plus basis)
|
2.9
|
3.3
|
3.2
|
3.4
|
2.9
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shipments
|
7.7
|
7.2
|
6
|
6.9
|
5.7
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic contracts
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shipments including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
strategic contracts
|
8.5
|
7.9
|
6.2
|
6.9
|
5.7
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
There are three categories of sales: 1) "External sales": mined product sold to third parties at market price; 2) "Market-priced tonnes": internal sales of mined product to ArcelorMittal facilities and reported at prevailing market prices; 3) "Cost-plus tonnes" - internal sales of mined product to ArcelorMittal facilities on a cost-plus basis. The determinant of whether internal sales are reported at market price or cost-plus is whether the raw material could practically be sold to third parties (i.e. there is a potential market for the product and logistics exist to access that market).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves (iron ore and coal)
Introduction
ArcelorMittal has both iron ore and metallurgical coal reserves. The Company's iron ore mining operations are located in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Liberia, Bosnia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. The Company's metallurgical coal mining operations are located in the United States and Kazakhstan.
The estimates of proven and probable mineral reserves at the Company's mines and projects and the estimates of the mine life included in this annual report have been prepared by ArcelorMittal experienced engineers and geologists,with the exception of the Las Truchas mine in 2018 and the Las Truchas and San Jose mines in 2019 (consolidated as Mexico, excluding Peña Colorada in the tables below) where the mineral reserve estimates were prepared by Gustavson Associates and Ukraine open pit (ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Open Pit), where mineral reserve estimates considering full life of mine design were prepared by KAI Ltd. All mineral reserve estimates as of December 31, 2018 and 2019 were prepared in compliance with the requirements of SEC Industry Guide 7.
In the CIS, ArcelorMittal has conducted in-house and independent reconciliations of ore reserve estimate classifications based on SEC Industry Guide 7 and standards used by the State Committee on Reserves, known as the GKZ, or its national equivalent, in the former Soviet Union countries. The GKZ, or its national equivalent, constitutes the legal framework for ore reserve reporting in former Soviet Union countries, where ArcelorMittal operates mines. Based on these reconciliations, ArcelorMittal's mineral reserves have been estimated by applying mine planning, technical and economic assessments defined as categories A, B and C1 according to the GKZ standards. In general, provided Industry Guide 7's economic criteria are met (which is the case here), Category A+B is equivalent to "proven" and C1 is equivalent to "probable" reserves.
-
Reserves are the part of a mineral deposit that could be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination.
-
Proven reserves are reserves for which (a) quantity is computed from dimensions revealed in outcrops, trenches, workings or drill holes; grade and/or quality are computed from the results of detailed sampling; and (b) the sites for inspection, sampling and measurement are spaced so closely and the geologic character is so well defined that size, shape, depth and mineral content of reserves arewell-established.
-
Probable reserves are reserves for which quantity and grade and/or quality are computed from information similar to that used for proven reserves, but the sites for inspection, sampling and measurement are farther apart or are otherwise less adequately spaced. The degree of assurance, although lower than that for proven reserves, is high enough to assume continuity between points of observation.
The demonstration of economic viability is established through the application of a life of mine plan for each operation or project providing a positive net present value on a cash-forward looking basis, considering the entire value chain. Economic viability is demonstrated using forecasts of operating and capital costs based on historical performance, with forward adjustments based on planned process improvements, changes in production volumes and in fixed and variable proportions of costs, and forecasted fluctuations in costs of raw material, supplies, energy and wages. Mineral reserve estimates are updated annually in order to reflect new geological information and current mine plan and business strategies. The Company's reserve estimates are of in-place material after adjustments for mining depletion and mining losses and recoveries, with
no adjustments made for metal losses due to processing. For
a description of risks relating to reserves and reserve estimates, see "Item 3.D-Keyinformation-Riskfactors-Risks related to ArcelorMittal's Mining Activities-ArcelorMittal's reserve estimates may materially differ from mineral quantities that it may be able to actually recover; ArcelorMittal's estimates of mine life may prove inaccurate; and market price fluctuations and changes in operating and capital costs may render certain ore reserves uneconomical to mine".
|
29 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves (iron ore and coal)
Detailed independent verifications of the methods and procedures used are conducted on a regular basis by external consultants and mineral reserves are reviewed on a rotating basis. In 2019, SRK Consulting (UK) Limited conducted the independent audit of the mineral reserve estimates for ArcelorMittal Kazakhstan's iron ore open pit and underground operations confirming the accuracy of the 2018 iron ore estimates. SRK Consulting (UK) Limited also conducted the review of the current life of mine plan being used as a basis for the 2019 coal mineral reserves estimates for ArcelorMittal Kazakhstan's Karaganda coal operations. Recommendations made by SRK Consulting (UK) Limited in relation to the mineral reserves estimate for 2019 are being implemented by ArcelorMittal and confirmation of reserves will be completed in 2020 in a timely manner following implementation of recommendations. Furthermore, in 2019, the compilation of mineral reserve estimates for ArcelorMittal Ukraine's open pit (ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Open Pit), considering full life of mine design, were prepared by KAI with support from ArcelorMittal's local team, and figures were independently reviewed by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. Improvement actions were proposed and will be implemented during 2020 with the support of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. In 2018, iron ore mineral reserve estimates for ArcelorMittal's properties Fire Lake and Mount Wright in Canada (AMMC) were independently audited by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc, and no material changes to the 2018 iron ore reserve estimates were recommended. Improvement points were proposed and addressed during 2019 with the support of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. This is reflected
in the 2019 year-end reserve estimates. Following the recommendation in 2018, in 2019 SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. conducted pit optimization and strategic mine planning, designed ultimate pits and phases, and assisted in developing a long-term production schedule with up to date technical and economical parameters with respect to AMMC's 2019 iron ore mineral reserve estimates. A second independent consultant Breton, Banville and Associates (BBA) conducted a review of the overall work performed by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., further detailed it and confirmed increased iron ore mineral reserves for Canada in 2019.
ArcelorMittal owns less than 100% of certain mining operations; mineral reserve estimates have not been adjusted to reflect ownership interests and therefore reflect 100% of mineral reserves of each mine. Please see the table below for ArcelorMittal's ownership interest in each mine. All of the reserves presented are estimates at December 31, 2019 (unless otherwise stated).
Mine life is derived from the life of mine plans and corresponds to the duration of the mine production scheduled from mineral reserve estimates only.
The Company's mineral leases are of sufficient duration (or convey a legal right to renew for sufficient duration) to enable all ore reserves on the leased properties to be mined in accordance with current production schedules. The Company's mineral reserves may include areas where some additional approvals remain outstanding but where, based on the technical investigations the Company carries out as part of its mine planning process and its knowledge and experience of the approvals process, the Company expects that such approvals will be obtained as part of the normal course of business
and within the timeframe required by the current life of mine schedule.
The reported iron ore and coal reserves contained in this annual report do not exceed the quantities that the Company estimates could be extracted economically if future prices were at similar levels to the average contracted price for the three years ended December 31, 2019. The average iron ore spot reference price for the last three years (2017-2019) was $78.24 per tonne (delivered to China, Qingdao 62% Fe US $ per tonne, Metal Bulletin). For the same period, the average coal spot reference price was $190.20 per tonne (Premium HCC FOB Aus, Metal Bulletin). The Company establishes optimum design and future operating cut-off grade based on its forecast of commodity prices and operating and sustaining capital costs. The cut-off grade varies from operation to operation and during the life
of each operation in order to optimize cash flow, return on investments and the sustainability of the mining operations. Such sustainability in turn depends on expected future operating and capital costs. The reserve base can vary from year to year due to the revision of mine plans in response to market and operational conditions, in particular market price. See "2019
30F-Item3.D-Keyinformation-Riskfactors-Risks related to ArcelorMittal's Mining Activities-ArcelorMittal's reserve estimates may materially differ from mineral quantities that it may be able to actually recover; ArcelorMittal's estimates of mine life may prove inaccurate; and market price fluctuations and changes in operating and capital costs may render certain ore reserves uneconomical to mine".
Tonnage and grade estimates are reported as 'Run of Mine'. Tonnage is reported on a wet metric basis.
|
30 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves (iron ore and coal)
Iron ore reserve estimates
The table below details ArcelorMittal's estimated iron ore reserves as of December 31, 2019. The classification of the iron ore reserve estimates as proven or probable reflects the variability in the mineralization at the selected cut-off grade, the mining selectivity and the production rate and ability of the operation to blend the different ore types that may occur within each deposit. At ArcelorMittal mining operations, proven iron ore reserve estimates are typically based on drill hole spacing ranging from
25m x 25m to 100m x 100m, and probable iron ore reserve estimates are based on drill hole spacing ranging from 50m x 50m to 300m x 300m.
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proven Ore Reserves
|
|
Probable Ore Reserves
|
|
Total Ore Reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of
|
|
|
Millions of
|
|
|
Millions of
|
|
|
Tonnes
|
% Fe
|
|
Tonnes
|
% Fe
|
|
Tonnes
|
% Fe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Canada
|
2,154
|
29.5
|
251
|
29.4
|
2,405
|
29.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Minorca - USA
|
123
|
23.6
|
7
|
25.3
|
130
|
23.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hibbing - USA
|
106
|
19.8
|
25
|
19.6
|
131
|
19.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mexico (Excluding Peña Colorada)
|
9
|
36.6
|
107
|
30.7
|
116
|
31.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peña Colorada - Mexico
|
97
|
21.8
|
104
|
21.3
|
201
|
21.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brazil
|
52
|
55.5
|
41
|
49.4
|
93
|
52.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liberia
|
6
|
52.2
|
474
|
47.8
|
480
|
47.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bosnia
|
6
|
48.5
|
6
|
45.6
|
12
|
47.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ukraine open pit
|
71
|
33.6
|
538
|
34.5
|
609
|
34.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ukraine Underground
|
8
|
54.4
|
19
|
54.4
|
27
|
54.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kazakhstan open pit
|
2
|
37.8
|
120
|
39.3
|
122
|
39.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kazakhstan Underground
|
1
|
42.0
|
21
|
45.4
|
22
|
45.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,348
|
32.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
Total Ore Reserves
Millions of
Tonnes % Fe
2,114 30.1
-
23.5
-
19.6
-
32.4
-
21.5
-
53.0
-
48.0
-
46.1
-
33.5
-
54.4
-
39.4
-
45.4
3,742 33.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves (iron ore and coal)
Supplemental information on iron ore operations
The table below provides supplemental information on the producing mines.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019 Run of Mine
|
|
2019 Saleable
|
|
Estimated
|
|
|
|
|
In Operation
|
Production
|
|
Production
|
|
Mine Life
|
Operations/Projects
|
|
% Ownership
|
|
Since
|
(Million Tonnes)*
|
|
(Million Tonnes)1*
|
|
(Years)2
|
Canada
|
|
85
|
|
1976
|
|
66.4
|
|
23.8
|
|
34
|
Minorca - USA
|
100
|
1977
|
|
8.5
|
2.8
|
15
|
Hibbing - USA
|
62
|
1976
|
|
28.4
|
7.5
|
6
|
Mexico (Excluding Peña Colorada)
|
100
|
1976
|
|
7.1
|
2.2
|
17
|
Peña Colorada - Mexico
|
50
|
1974
|
|
7.9
|
3.9
|
13
|
Brazil
|
100
|
1944
|
|
3.2
|
2.3
|
43
|
Liberia
|
85
|
2011
|
|
4.3
|
4.4
|
23
|
Bosnia
|
51
|
2008
|
|
1.9
|
1.5
|
8
|
Ukraine Open Pit
|
95
|
1959
|
|
23.6
|
9.8
|
26
|
Ukraine Underground
|
95
|
1933
|
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
29
|
Kazakhstan Open Pit
|
100
|
1976
|
|
3.2
|
1.9
|
50
|
Kazakhstan Underground
|
100
|
1956
|
|
1.7
|
0.9
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Saleable production is constituted of a mix of direct shipping ore, concentrate, pellet feed and pellet products which have an iron content of approximately 64% to 66%. Exceptions in 2019 included the shipping of ore produced in Bosnia, Ukraine Underground and the Kazakhstan mines which have an iron content ranging between approximately 50% to 60% and are solely for internal use at ArcelorMittal's regional steel plants. The direct shipping ore produced from Liberia had an average iron content of approximately 62% in 2019 while the sinter fines produced for external customers in Brazil from the Serra Azul operations averaged approximately 63% and the lumps averaged 54%.
2 The estimated mine life reported in this table corresponds to the duration of the production schedule of each operation based on the 2019 year-end iron ore reserve estimates only. The production varies for each operation during the mine life and as a result the mine life is not the total reserve tonnage divided by the 2019 production. ArcelorMittal believes that the life of these operations will be maintained as exploration and engineering studies confirm the economic potential of the additional mineralization already known to exist in the vicinity of these iron ore reserve estimates.
*Represents 100% of production.
Changes in iron ore mineral reserve estimates: 2019 versus 2018
The Company's iron ore mineral reserve estimates had a net increase of 606 million metric tonnes of Run of Mine and a 0.7% decrease in iron ore content between December 31, 2018 and 2019. This increase in reserves includes an addition of 903 million metric tonnes, mainly attributed to new interpretations and life of mine design at Ukraine open pit, Canada and Minorca - USA. However, this was partially offset by a downgrade of 141 million tonnes mainly attributable to Kazakhstan open pit operations and 157 million tonnes of mining depletion during 2019.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves (iron ore and coal)
Metallurgical Coal Reserve Estimates
The table below details ArcelorMittal's estimated metallurgical coal reserves as of December 31, 2019. The classification of coal reserve estimates as proven or probable reflects the variability in the coal seams thickness and quality, the mining selectivity and the planned production rate for each deposit. Proven coal reserve estimates are based on drill hole spacing ranging from 50m x 50m to 500m x 500m, and probable coal reserve estimates are based on drill hole spacing ranging from 100m x100m to 1,000m x 1,000m.
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of December 31, 2018
|
|
Proven Coal Reserves
|
|
Probable Coal Reserves
|
|
|
Total Coal Reserves
|
|
|
|
Total Coal Reserves
|
|
|
Wet
|
|
|
Wet
|
|
|
Wet
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wet
|
|
ROM
|
Recoverable
|
|
ROM
|
Recoverable
|
|
ROM
|
Recoverable
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recoverable
|
|
Millions
|
Million
|
|
Millions
|
Million
|
|
Millions
|
Million
|
Ash
|
Sulfur
|
Volatile
|
Millions
|
Million
|
|
of Tonnes
|
Tonnes
|
|
of Tonnes
|
Tonnes
|
|
of Tonnes
|
Tonnes
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
|
of Tonnes
|
Tonnes
|
Princeton - USA
|
66
|
42
|
24
|
10
|
90
|
52
|
5
|
0.7
|
18
|
|
94
|
56
|
Karaganda - Kazakhstan
|
9
|
4
|
101
|
46
|
110
|
50
|
35
|
0.6
|
29
|
|
110
|
54
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
102
|
19
|
0.6
|
23
|
|
204
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Ash (%), Sulfur (%) and Volatile (%) for Princeton - USA shown in the table above are the in-situ coal qualities, whereas the Ash (%), Sulfur (%) and Volatile (%) for Karaganda - Kazakhstan are Run of Mine coal qualities.
The table below provides supplemental information on the producing mines.
|
|
|
|
2019 Run of Mine
|
2019 Wet Recoverable
|
|
|
|
|
Production
|
Production
|
Estimated Mine Life
|
Operations/Projects
|
% Ownership
|
In Operation Since
|
(Million Tonnes)
|
(Million Tonnes)
|
(Years)1
|
Princeton - USA
|
100
|
1995
|
3.6
|
2.0
|
33
|
Karaganda - Kazakhstan
|
100
|
1934
|
9.6
|
3.5
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 The estimated mine life reported in this table corresponds to the duration of the production schedule of each operation based on the 2019 year-end metallurgical coal reserve estimates only. The production varies for each operation during the mine life and as a result the mine life is not the total reserve tonnage divided by the 2019 production. ArcelorMittal believes that the life of these operations will be significantly expanded as exploration and engineering studies confirm the economic potential of the additional mineralization already known to exist in the vicinity of these estimated coal reserves.
Changes in Metallurgical Coal Reserve Estimates: 2019 versus 2018
The Company's metallurgical coal reserve estimates had a net decrease of 4 million tonnes of Run of Mine coal between December 31, 2018 and 2019. This decrease includes the mining depletion of 14 million tonnes. However, this was offset by an increase
of 10 million tonnes in Princeton - USA, primarily due to a reinterpretation of modifying factors and extension of life of mine by one year at Karaganda - Kazakhstan coal operations. The reporting of recoverable coal reserves from Kazakhstan excludes the recoverable coal which in theory could be used for metallurgical applications, but which in practice is sold and used as thermal coal by ArcelorMittal at its steel plant facilities.
|
33 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Raw material
Raw material consumption
|
(Millions of metric tonnes)
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
Iron Ore
|
116
|
115
|
119
|
118
|
115
|
PCI & Coal1
|
44
|
46
|
48
|
48
|
46
|
Coke
|
29
|
29
|
29
|
28
|
28
|
Scrap & DRI
|
37
|
34
|
35
|
36
|
34
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Includes coal only for the steelmaking process and excludes steam coal for power generation. ArcelorMittal's consumption of PCI and coal was 9.6 million tonnes and 36.9 million tonnes, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019.
|
34 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 4
SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE
Sustainability performance data coming in early May
Wind turbine tower during manufacturing process at Dacero, Avilés.
|
35 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sustainability performance data table 20191
|
|
|
|
Performance
|
|
Metric
|
Unit
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
Crude steel production1
|
Mt
|
93.1
|
92.5
|
89.8
|
1. Safe, healthy, quality working lives for our people
|
|
|
|
|
Number of employees (total)
|
number
|
197,108
|
208,583
|
191,248
|
Number of contractors (total)
|
number
|
43,368
|
44,855
|
43,091
|
Fatalities (total)
|
number
|
23
|
10
|
21
|
Fatalities (steel)
|
number
|
19
|
10
|
12
|
Fatalities (mining)
|
number
|
4
|
0
|
9
|
Fatalities (own personnel)
|
number
|
16
|
5
|
11
|
Fatalities (contractors)
|
number
|
7
|
5
|
10
|
Fatality rate (steel)
|
per million hours worked
|
0.04
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
Fatality rate (mining)
|
per million hours worked
|
0.06
|
0.00
|
0.12
Lost-time injury rate (total)2
Lost-time injury rate (total) including AM Italia
Lost-time injury rate (steel)2Lost-time injury rate (mining) Lost-time injury rate (own personnel)2Lost-time injury rate (contractors)2Lost-time injury rate AM Italia Accident severity rate (total)2Accident severity rate (steel)2Accident severity rate (mining)
Total recordable injury frequency rate (total)2, 3Total recordable injury frequency rate (steel)2, 3Total recordable injury frequency rate (mining)3
Total recordable injury frequency rate (own personnel)2, 3Total recordable injury frequency rate (contractors)2, 3Manager turnover rate
Sustainability performance data coming in early May
|
per million hours worked
|
0.78
|
0.69
|
0.75
|
per million hours worked
|
-
|
0.73
|
1.21
|
per million hours worked
|
0.78
|
0.70
|
0.73
|
per million hours worked
|
0.77
|
0.61
|
0.97
|
per million hours worked
|
0.83
|
0.68
|
1.37
|
per million hours worked
|
0.67
|
0.65
|
0.93
|
per million hours worked
|
-
|
8.20
|
11.13
|
per thousand hours worked
|
0.08
|
0.07
|
0.08
|
per thousand hours worked
|
0.08
|
0.08
|
0.09
|
per thousand hours worked
|
0.09
|
0.09
|
0.08
|
n /million work h
|
4.83
|
4.58
|
4.79
|
n /million work h
|
4.97
|
4.98
|
5.15
|
n /million work h
|
4.08
|
2.46
|
2.95
|
n /million work h
|
5.08
|
4.84
|
5.28
|
n /million work h
|
4.24
|
4.05
|
3.8
|
%
|
2.7
|
2.2
|
2.3
Industrial operations (including mining) certified to OHSAS 180014
|
Employees covered by collective bargaining agreements
|
%
|
88
|
88
|
88
|
Number of strikes exceeding one week in duration
|
number
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
Number of training hours per employee5
|
hours
|
49
|
56
|
57
|
Women on the Board of Directors
|
%
|
33
|
33
|
33
|
Women in management positions (manager and above positions)
|
%
|
12
|
12
|
13
|
- Vice presidents
|
%
|
6
|
6
|
7
|
- General managers
|
%
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
- Managers
|
%
|
14
|
14
|
14
|
Women in key position succession plans (general manager and positions above)
|
%
|
-
|
12
|
13
|
Women recruited (exempt population)
|
%
|
-
|
27
|
28
|
2. Products that accelerate more sustainable lifestyles
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development spend
|
$ (million)
|
278
|
290
|
301
|
Number of LCA studies undertaken
|
number
|
23
|
32
|
27
|
Products for outcome 2 launched
|
number
|
21
|
15
|
11
|
Programmes for outcome 2 in development
|
number
|
18
|
17
|
16
|
3. Products that create sustainable infrastructure
|
|
|
|
|
Products for outcome 3 launched
|
number
|
21
|
11
|
31
|
Programmes for outcome 3 in development
|
number
|
19
|
21
|
17
4. Efficient use of resources and high recycling rates Raw materials used by weight:
|
- Iron ore
|
million tonnes
|
118.6
|
118.3
|
115.2
|
- Pulverised coal injection (PCI) and coal
|
million tonnes
|
47.8
|
47.9
|
46.5
|
36 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sustainability performance data table 20191
|
|
|
|
Performance
|
|
Metric
|
Unit
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
- Coke
|
million tonnes
|
28.9
|
28.2
|
27.8
|
- Scrap and direct reduced iron (DRI)
|
million tonnes
|
35.4
|
36.3
|
34.4
|
Steel scrap recycled
|
million tonnes
|
29.4
|
28.6
|
26.2
|
CO2avoided from steel scrap recycled
|
million tonnes
|
38.2
|
37.2
|
34.0
|
Blast furnace slag re-used (total)
|
million tonnes
|
20.5
|
20.1
|
21.3
|
BF slag to cement industry
|
million tonnes
|
10.2
|
12.4
|
14.8
|
CO2avoided from slag re-use in cement industry
|
million tonnes
|
7.8
|
9.5
|
11.3
|
Production residues to landfill/waste (steel)
|
%
|
7.6
|
7.7
|
8.2
|
Production residues to landfill/waste (mining)
|
%
|
35.0
|
22.4
|
25.3
|
Production residues and by-productsre-used (steel)
|
%
|
92.4
|
92.3
|
91.8
|
Production residues and by-productsre-used (mining)
|
%
|
65.0
|
77.6
|
74.7
|
5. Trusted user of air, land and water
|
|
|
|
|
Approvals for environmental capital investment projects
|
$ (million)
|
158
|
405
|
692
|
Industrial operations certified to ISO 14001 (steel)6
|
%
|
98
|
98
|
98
|
Industrial operations certified to ISO 14001 (mining)
|
%
|
48
|
48
|
60
|
Air
|
|
|
|
Absolute dust emissions (steel)
Dust intensity (steel)
Absolute NOxemissions (steel)
NOxintensity (steel)
Absolute SOxemissions (steel)
SOxintensity (steel)
Absolute dust emissions (mining) Absolute NOx(mining)
Absolute SOx(mining)6
Water
Sustainability performance data coming in early May
|
thousand tonnes
|
62.9
|
55.4
|
55.5
|
kg/tonne of steel
|
0.67
|
0.61
|
0.63
|
thousand tonnes
|
108.6
|
102.0
|
101.1
|
kg/tonne of steel
|
1.17
|
1.11
|
1.15
|
thousand tonnes
|
150.2
|
166.2
|
158.0
|
kg/tonne of steel
|
1.62
|
1.82
|
1.80
|
thousand tonnes
|
6.3
|
13.1
|
11.0
|
thousand tonnes
|
13.9
|
13.2
|
12.6
|
thousand tonnes
|
8.8
|
20.7
|
15.1
|
Freshwater intake (steel)
|
m3/tonne of steel
|
22.7
|
22.2
|
21.18
|
Proportion of water extraction from ground water sources
|
%
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
1.6
|
Water discharge (steel)
|
m3/tonne of steel
|
18.8
|
18.3
|
18.4
|
Net water use (steel)
|
m3/tonne of steel
|
3.9
|
3.9
|
3.4
|
6. Responsible energy user that helps create a lower carbon future
|
|
|
|
|
Approvals for energy efficiency capital investment projects
|
$ (million)
|
373
|
247
|
711
|
Energy intensity (steel)
|
GJ/tonne of steel
|
24.0
|
24.0
|
24.2
|
Primary energy consumption (steel)*
|
million GJ (PJ)
|
2,227
|
2,196
|
2,124
|
- Energy recovered and reused on site, as % of total
|
%
|
23.8
|
24.0
|
23.8
|
- Energy from renewable sources, as % of total
|
%
|
0.17
|
0.23
|
0.23
|
- Energy sold by type (heat, steam or electricity) as % of total
|
%
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
1.4
|
- Electricity from renewable and recovered energy sources as % of total electricity consumed
|
%
|
-
|
-
|
44
|
Absolute CO2e footprint (steel and mining)*
|
million tonnes
|
207.9
|
204.1
|
196.1
|
- Scope 1 CO2e
|
million tonnes
|
179.7
|
174.9
|
169.7
|
- Scope 2 CO2e
|
million tonnes
|
15.1
|
14.4
|
12.6
|
- Scope 3 CO2e
|
million tonnes
|
13.2
|
14.8
|
13.7
|
Absolute CO2e footprint (steel)*
|
million tonnes
|
195.9
|
194.1
|
185.3
|
- Scope 1 CO2e (steel)
|
million tonnes
|
169.7
|
167
|
161.1
|
- Scope 2 CO2e (steel)
|
million tonnes
|
13.2
|
12.5
|
10.7
|
- Scope 3 CO2e (steel)
|
million tonnes
|
13
|
14.6
|
13.5
|
Absolute CO2e footprint (mining)*7
|
million tonnes
|
12.1
|
10
|
10.7
|
- Scope 1 CO2e (mining)
|
million tonnes
|
10.0
|
7.8
|
8.6
|
- Scope 2 CO2e (mining)
|
million tonnes
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
- Scope 3 CO2e (mining)
|
million tonnes
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
37 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sustainability performance data table 20191
|
|
|
|
Performance
|
|
Metric
|
Unit
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
CO2intensity (steel)*
|
tCO2e/tonne of steel
|
2.11
|
2.12
|
2.12
|
- CO2intensity (BF only)
|
tCO2e/tonne of steel
|
2.30
|
2.34
|
2.33
|
- CO2intensity (EAF only)
|
tCO2e/tonne of steel
|
0.60
|
0.63
|
0.65
|
% sites below ArcelorMittal carbon efficiency benchmark
|
%
|
50
|
44
|
48
|
Carbon footprint intensity improvement since 2007 (target = 8% by 2020)8
|
%
|
6.2
|
5.6
|
5.3
|
7. Supply chains our customers trust
|
|
|
|
|
Global procurement suppliers evaluated against code for responsible sourcing
|
number
|
357
|
405
|
355
-
Active and welcomed member of the community
-
Pipeline of talented scientists and engineers for the future
|
Community investment spend (including STEM spend)
|
|
$ (million)
|
29.1
|
30.5
|
30.3
|
- of which, voluntary spend
|
|
$ (million)
|
18.8
|
20.7
|
18.1
|
- of which, spend on STEM projects
|
|
$ (million)
|
7.1
|
9.9
|
7.4
|
10. Our contribution to society measured, shared and valued
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated direct economic contribution
|
|
$ (million)
|
68,143
|
74,776
|
76,419
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Total tax contribution
|
|
$ (million)
|
4,381
|
4,849
|
4,479
|
- Corporate Income tax
|
Sustainability
|
$ (million)
|
507
|
629
|
479
|
- Local taxes
|
performance
|
$ (million)
|
381
|
406
|
331
|
- Payroll taxes
|
data coming in
|
$ (million)
|
3,334
|
3,382
|
3,296
|
- Other taxes including royalties
|
$ (million)
|
157
|
157
|
373
|
- Employee salaries, wages and pensions
|
early May
|
$ (million)
|
9,046
|
9,502
|
9,069
|
- Supplier and contractor payments
|
$ (million)
|
50,498
|
55,966
|
53,740
|
|
- Capital expenditure
|
|
$ (million)
|
2,819
|
3,305
|
3,572
|
- Dividends and payments to creditors
|
|
$ (million)
|
1,092
|
864
|
1,080
|
Number of country-level corporate responsibility/sustainability reports
|
number
|
16
|
16
|
12
|
Country-level reports adhering to GRI
|
|
%
|
81
|
81
|
82
|
Transparent good governance
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Board of Directors self-assessments
|
|
number
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
% of employees completed code of business conduct training
|
|
%
|
85
|
88
|
89
|
% of employees completed anti-corruption training
|
|
%
|
82
|
90
|
95
|
% of employees completed human rights training
|
|
%
|
66
|
94
|
90
|
Number of operations with a local confidential whistleblowing system
|
number
|
30
|
27
|
30
|
Whistleblowing complaints received via Internal Audit
|
|
number
|
160
|
158
|
162
*2019 data independently assured by DNV GL. See their Assurance statement on p.96.
Note: The indicators in this table have been developed over the period 2007-2019 in line with the expectations of the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the KPIs used by the Company. All methodologies can be found in the Basis of Reporting. In 2014, we adopted 10 new sustainable development outcomes, and although these indicators were not selected to measure progress against these outcomes, they are listed here under our 10 outcomes for ease of reference. KPIs the company has identified as metrics that are useful for driving and tracking progress, are marked in bold. Environmental data presented in this table are provisional except where assured by DNV GL.
-
All 2019 intensity metrics in this table are calculated using full year production data from all sites, except ArcelorMittal Galati and ArcelorMittal Ostrava which were sold on June 30, 2019, from which date data was not available. Both operations produced 2.2mt of crude steel in 2019 up to the date of sale, and therefore this amount was subtracted from our consolidated crude steel production figure to provide a denominator for all intensity calculations(89.8mt-2.2mt=87.6mt).
-
Where indicated, LTIFR data does not include Ilva (subsequently renamed ArcelorMittal Italia), acquired on November 1, 2018, which is shown separately; AFR and TRIR data includes ArcelorMittal Italia.
-
For 2018 and 2019 data, the scope covers all companies with an activity during the year, irrespective of their activity status as of Dec 31st of that year. For 2017 data, the scope covers active sites as of Dec 31st 2017.
-
The boundary for this metric was revised in 2019 to include only 'major sites'. Please refer toBasis of Reportingfor further details.
-
Data does not include the training data for Ilva (subsequently renamed ArcelorMittal Italia).
-
2019 data excludes Monesson and Double G sites (US).
-
The factor used to calculate the CO2equivalent of our methane emissions has been updated in the 2019 report to 28 from 21. Methane data for 2017 and 2018 have been restated to reflect this change.
-
Refers to carbon intensity of sites we operate today that we operated in 2007. Since the operation perimeter changes from year to year, the baseline is not constant. Please see further explanation inBasis of Reporting. See Integrated Annual Reviewfor an explanation of our underlying carbon performance.
|
38 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Samuel de Champelain bridge, Canada.
|
39 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key financial and operational information
In millions of $US dollars, unless otherwise stated.
2019
|
|
|
|
NAFTA
|
Brazil
|
Europe
|
ACIS
|
Mining
|
|
Total
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION (AUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
18,555
|
8,113
|
37,721
|
6,837
|
4,837
|
|
70,615
|
Depreciation
|
(570)
|
(274)
|
(1,256)
|
(364)
|
(448)
|
|
(3,067)
|
Impairment1
|
(1,300)
|
-
|
(525)
|
(102)
|
-
|
|
(1,927)
|
Exceptional charges2
|
(200)
|
-
|
(456)
|
(76)
|
-
|
|
(828)
|
Operating (loss) / income
|
(1,259)
|
846
|
(1,107)
|
(25)
|
1,215
|
|
(627)
|
Operating margin (as a percentage of sales)
|
(6.8)%
|
10.4%
|
(2.9)%
|
(0.4)%
|
25.1%
|
|
(0.9)%
|
EBITDA
|
811
|
1,120
|
1,130
|
517
|
1,663
|
|
5,195
|
EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales)
|
4.4%
|
13.8%
|
3.0%
|
7.6%
|
34.4%
|
|
7.4%
|
Capital expenditure
|
727
|
328
|
1,353
|
513
|
480
|
|
3,572
|
OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude steel production (thousand of metric tonnes)
|
21,897
|
11,001
|
43,913
|
12,998
|
-
|
|
89,809
|
Steel shipments (thousand of metric tonnes)
|
20,921
|
11,192
|
42,352
|
11,547
|
-
|
|
84,511
|
Average steel selling price (US$/t)
|
810
|
679
|
696
|
517
|
-
|
|
700
|
Employees (FT equivalent)
|
25,159
|
18,696
|
74,149
|
41,284
|
30,345
|
|
191,248
|
1
|
Impairment charges for 12M 2019 were $1.9 billion related to impairment of the fixed assets of ArcelorMittal USA ($1.3 billion) following impairment
|
|
|
assessments performed in the second and fourth quarters of 2019, primarily resulting from decreases in the near-term average selling prices assumptions,
|
|
remedy asset sales for the ArcelorMittal Italia acquisition ($0.5 billion) and $0.1 billion impairment costs in South Africa.
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Exceptional charges for 12M 2019 primarily include inventory related charges in NAFTA and Europe following a period of exceptionally weak steel pricing.
|
Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses, restructuring and exceptional charges.
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Sales amounts are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total) and includes non-steel sales.
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Steel shipments are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Margin analysis calculated on the unrounded values.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Total column includes holding and service companies and eliminations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of employees
|
|
|
6
|
1
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
191,248
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Full time equivalent
|
2019
|
%
|
|
|
|
1NAFTA
|
25,159
|
13
|
|
|
|
2Brazil
|
18,696
|
10
|
|
|
|
3Europe
|
74,149
|
39
|
|
|
|
4ACIS
|
41,284
|
21
|
|
|
|
5Mining
|
30,345
|
16
|
|
|
|
6Others
|
1,615
|
1
|
|
|
|
Total
|
191,248
|
100
|
|
|
|
40 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key financial and operational information
In millions of $US dollars, unless otherwise stated.
2018
|
|
NAFTA
|
Brazil
|
Europe
|
ACIS
|
Mining
|
Total
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION (AUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
20,332
|
8,711
|
40,488
|
7,961
|
4,211
|
76,033
|
Depreciation
|
(522)
|
(298)
|
(1,195)
|
(311)
|
(418)
|
(2,799)
|
Impairment charges net of purchase gains1
|
-
|
(86)
|
(724)
|
-
|
-
|
(810)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exceptional (charges) / income2
|
(60)
|
202
|
(259)
|
-
|
-
|
(117)
|
Operating income
|
1,889
|
1,356
|
1,632
|
1,094
|
860
|
6,539
|
Operating margin (as a percentage of sales)
|
9.3%
|
15.6%
|
4.0%
|
13.7%
|
20.4%
|
8.6%
|
EBITDA
|
2,471
|
1,538
|
3,810
|
1,405
|
1,278
|
10,265
|
EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales)
|
12.2%
|
17.7%
|
9.4%
|
17.6%
|
30.3%
|
13.5%
|
Capital expenditure
|
669
|
244
|
1,336
|
534
|
485
|
3,305
|
OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude steel production (thousand of metric tonnes)
|
22,559
|
12,264
|
44,693
|
13,022
|
-
|
92,538
|
Steel shipments (thousand of metric tonnes)
|
22,047
|
11,464
|
41,020
|
11,741
|
-
|
83,854
|
Average steel selling price (US$/t)
|
852
|
719
|
787
|
598
|
-
|
775
|
Employees (FT equivalent)
|
26,550
|
19,555
|
88,768
|
41,544
|
30,579
|
208,583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Impairment charges of $1.0 billion primarily related to the remedy asset sales in connection with the Ilva acquisition and the agreed remedy package required for the approval of the Votorantim acquisition, partially offset by a $0.2 billion bargain purchase gain relating to the acquisition of ArcelorMittal Italia.
2 Exceptional (charges)/ income for 12M 2018 was $117 million impacted by $113 million in charges related to a blast furnace dismantling in Florange (France), $60 million in charges related to the new collective labor agreement in the United States (including a signing bonus), a $146 million provision taken in the first quarter of 2018 in respect of a litigation case that was paid in the third quarter of 2018, offset in part by the recognition in Brazil of $202 million in PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods.
Notes:
• EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses, restructuring and exceptional (charges) / income.
• Sales amounts are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total) and includes non-steel sales.
• Steel shipments are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total).
• Margin analysis calculated on the unrounded values.
• Total column includes holding and service companies and eliminations.
|
41 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key financial and operational information
In millions of $US dollars, unless otherwise stated.
2017
|
|
|
NAFTA
|
Brazil
|
Europe
|
ACIS
|
Mining
|
|
Total
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION (AUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
17,997
|
7,755
|
36,208
|
7,621
|
4,033
|
|
68,679
|
Depreciation
|
(518)
|
(293)
|
(1,201)
|
(313)
|
(416)
|
|
(2,768)
|
Impairments1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(206)
|
-
|
|
(206)
|
Operating income
|
1,185
|
697
|
2,359
|
508
|
991
|
|
5,434
|
Operating margin (as a percentage of sales)
|
6.6%
|
9.0%
|
6.5%
|
6.7%
|
24.6%
|
|
7.9%
|
EBITDA
|
1,703
|
990
|
3,560
|
1,027
|
1,407
|
|
8,408
|
EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales)
|
9.5%
|
12.8%
|
9.8%
|
13.5%
|
34.9%
|
|
12.2%
|
Capital expenditure
|
466
|
263
|
1,143
|
427
|
495
|
|
2,819
|
OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude steel production (thousand of metric tonnes)
|
23,480
|
11,210
|
43,768
|
14,678
|
-
|
|
93,136
|
Steel shipments (thousand of metric tonnes)
|
21,834
|
10,840
|
40,941
|
13,094
|
-
|
|
85,242
|
Average steel selling price (US$/t)
|
742
|
667
|
702
|
515
|
-
|
|
682
|
Employees (FT equivalent)
|
26,324
|
18,058
|
78,643
|
42,451
|
30,088
|
|
197,108
|
1 Impairment charges for 12M 2017 were $206 million related to a downward revision of cash flow projections across all steel facilities in ArcelorMittal
|
|
|
South Africa.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation and impairment expenses.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Sales amounts are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total) and includes non-steel sales.
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Steel shipments are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Margin analysis calculated on the unrounded values.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Total column includes holding and service companies and eliminations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key financial and operational information
In millions of $US dollars, unless otherwise stated.
2016
|
|
NAFTA
|
Brazil
|
Europe
|
ACIS
|
Mining
|
Total
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION (AUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
15,806
|
6,223
|
29,272
|
5,885
|
3,114
|
56,791
|
Depreciation
|
(549)
|
(258)
|
(1,184)
|
(311)
|
(396)
|
(2,721)
|
Impairments1
|
-
|
-
|
(49)
|
(156)
|
-
|
(205)
|
Exceptional income2
|
832
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
832
|
Operating income
|
2,002
|
614
|
1,270
|
211
|
366
|
4,161
|
Operating margin (as a percentage of sales)
|
12.7%
|
9.9%
|
4.3%
|
3.6%
|
11.8%
|
7.3%
|
EBITDA
|
1,719
|
872
|
2,503
|
678
|
762
|
6,255
|
EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales)
|
10.9%
|
14.0%
|
8.6%
|
11.5%
|
24.5%
|
11.0%
|
Capital expenditure
|
445
|
237
|
951
|
397
|
392
|
2,444
|
OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude steel production (thousand of metric tonnes)
|
22,208
|
11,133
|
42,635
|
14,792
|
-
|
90,767
|
Steel shipments (thousand of metric tonnes)
|
21,281
|
10,753
|
40,247
|
13,271
|
-
|
83,934
|
Average steel selling price (US$/t)
|
672
|
536
|
568
|
395
|
-
|
567
|
Employees (FT equivalent)
|
27,233
|
18,380
|
80,975
|
41,989
|
28,455
|
198,517
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Impairment charges for 12M 2016 were $205 million of which $49 million related to the sale of ArcelorMittal Zaragoza in Spain and $156 million mainly related to the Vanderbijlpark plant in South Africa.
2 Exceptional income for 12M 2016 was $832 million relating to a one-time gain on employee benefits following the singing of the new US labour contract.
Notes:
• EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses, restructuring and exceptional income.
• Sales amounts are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total) and includes non-steel sales.
• Steel shipments are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total).
• Margin analysis calculated on the unrounded values.
• Total column includes holding and service companies and eliminations.
|
43 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key financial and operational information
In millions of $US dollars, unless otherwise stated.
2015
|
|
NAFTA
|
Brazil
|
Europe
|
ACIS
|
Mining
|
Total
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION (AUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
17,293
|
8,503
|
31,893
|
6,128
|
3,387
|
63,578
|
Depreciation
|
(616)
|
(336)
|
(1,192)
|
(408)
|
(614)
|
(3,192)
|
Impairments1
|
(526)
|
(176)
|
(398)
|
(294)
|
(3,370)
|
(4,764)
|
Exceptional charges2
|
(454)
|
(91)
|
(632)
|
(239)
|
-
|
(1,436)
|
Operating income/(loss)
|
(705)
|
628
|
171
|
(624)
|
(3,522)
|
(4,161)
|
Operating margin (as a percentage of sales)
|
(4.1)%
|
7.4%
|
0.5%
|
(10.2)%
|
(104)%
|
(6.5)%
|
EBITDA
|
891
|
1,231
|
2,393
|
317
|
462
|
5,231
|
EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales)
|
5.2%
|
14.5%
|
7.5%
|
5.2%
|
13.6%
|
8.2%
|
Capital expenditure
|
392
|
422
|
1,045
|
365
|
476
|
2,707
|
OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude steel production (thousand of metric tonnes)
|
22,795
|
11,612
|
43,853
|
14,219
|
-
|
92,479
|
Steel shipments (thousand of metric tonnes)
|
21,306
|
11,540
|
40,676
|
12,485
|
-
|
84,586
|
Average steel selling price (US$/t)
|
732
|
647
|
609
|
432
|
-
|
623
|
Employees (FT equivalent)
|
28,861
|
19,816
|
83,825
|
45,291
|
30,047
|
209,404
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Impairment charges for 12M 2015 were $4.8 billion relating to:
-
-
Mining segment ($3.4 billion): consisting of $0.9 billion with respect to goodwill and $2.5 billion primarily related to fixed assets mainly due to a downward revision of cash flow projections relating to the expected persistence of a lower raw material price outlook at:
-
-
ArcelorMittal Liberia ($1.4 billion);
-
Las Truchas in Mexico ($0.2 billion);
-
ArcelorMittal Serra Azul in Brazil ($0.2 billion); and
-
ArcelorMittal Princeton coal mining operations in the United States ($0.7 billion)
-
Steel segments ($1.4 billion): consisting of fixed asset impairment charges of $0.2 billion related to the intended sale of the Long Carbon facilities in the US (ArcelorMittal La Place, Steelton and Vinton within the NAFTA segment), $0.4 billion primarily in connection with the idling for an indefinite time of the ArcelorMittal Sestao plant in Spain (Europe segment), and $0.8 billion related to:
-
-
NAFTA: Deployment of asset optimization programs at Indiana Harbor East and West in the United States ($0.3 billion);
-
Brazil: ArcelorMittal Point Lisas in Trinidad and Tobago ($0.2 billion) currently idled; and
-
ACIS: Saldanha plant in South Africa as a result of its revised competitive outlook ($0.3 billion)
-
Exceptional charges for 12M 2015 were $1.4 billion primarily including $1.3 billion inventory related charges following the rapid decline of international steel prices and litigation and other costs in South Africa ($0.1 billion).
Notes:
-
EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses, restructuring and exceptional charges.
-
Sales amounts are prior tointer-segment eliminations (except for total) and includes non-steel sales.
-
Steel shipments are prior tointer-segment eliminations (except for total).
-
Margin analysis calculated on the unrounded values.
-
Total column includes holding and service companies and eliminations.
|
44 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly condensed income statement
Annually and Quarterly (2018 and 2019)
|
In millions of U.S. dollars
|
2018
|
2019
|
1Q 18
|
2Q 18
|
3Q 18
|
4Q 18
|
1Q 19
|
2Q 19
|
3Q 19
|
4Q 19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
76,033
|
70,615
|
19,186
|
19,998
|
18,522
|
18,327
|
19,188
|
19,279
|
16,634
|
15,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
(2,799)
|
(3,067)
|
(711)
|
(712)
|
(653)
|
(723)
|
(733)
|
(766)
|
(766)
|
(802)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment charges net of purchase gains1
|
(810)
|
(1,927)
|
(86)
|
-
|
(509)
|
(215)
|
(150)
|
(947)
|
-
|
(830)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exceptional (charges)/ income2
|
(117)
|
(828)
|
(146)
|
-
|
-
|
29
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(828)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income / (loss)
|
6,539
|
(627)
|
1,569
|
2,361
|
1,567
|
1,042
|
769
|
(158)
|
297
|
(1,535)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin %
|
8.6%
|
(0.9)%
|
8.2%
|
11.8%
|
8.5%
|
5.7%
|
4.0%
|
(0.8)%
|
1.8%
|
(9.9)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from associates, joint ventures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and other investments
|
652
|
347
|
212
|
30
|
183
|
227
|
208
|
94
|
25
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest expense
|
(615)
|
(607)
|
(164)
|
(159)
|
(152)
|
(140)
|
(161)
|
(154)
|
(152)
|
(140)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange and other net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financing gain / (loss)
|
(1,595)
|
(1,045)
|
(174)
|
(390)
|
(475)
|
(556)
|
(231)
|
(173)
|
(524)
|
(117)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income / (loss) before taxes and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-controlling interest
|
4,981
|
(1,932)
|
1,443
|
1,842
|
1,123
|
573
|
585
|
(391)
|
(354)
|
(1,772)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current tax
|
(928)
|
(786)
|
(284)
|
(240)
|
(206)
|
(198)
|
(180)
|
(225)
|
(121)
|
(260)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax
|
1,277
|
327
|
81
|
259
|
28
|
909
|
45
|
211
|
(64)
|
135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit / (expense)
|
349
|
(459)
|
(203)
|
19
|
(178)
|
711
|
(135)
|
(14)
|
(185)
|
(125)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) / income including
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-controllinginterests
|
5,330
|
(2,391)
|
1,240
|
1,861
|
945
|
1,284
|
450
|
(405)
|
(539)
|
(1,897)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests (income) / loss
|
(181)
|
(63)
|
(48)
|
4
|
(46)
|
(91)
|
(36)
|
(42)
|
-
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income attributable to the equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
holders of the parent
|
5,149
|
(2,454)
|
1,192
|
1,865
|
899
|
1,193
|
414
|
(447)
|
(539)
|
(1,882)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings / (loss) per common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share ($)3
|
5.07
|
(2.42)
|
1.17
|
1.84
|
0.89
|
1.18
|
0.41
|
(0.44)
|
(0.53)
|
(1.86)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings / (loss) per common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share ($)3
|
5.04
|
(2.42)
|
1.17
|
1.83
|
0.88
|
1.17
|
0.41
|
(0.44)
|
(0.53)
|
(1.86)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding (in millions)
|
1,015
|
1,013
|
1,019
|
1,013
|
1,014
|
1,014
|
1,014
|
1,014
|
1,012
|
1,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted weighted average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
common shares outstanding (in millions)
|
1,021
|
1,013
|
1,023
|
1,018
|
1,019
|
1,020
|
1,017
|
1,014
|
1,012
|
1,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA4
|
10,265
|
5,195
|
2,512
|
3,073
|
2,729
|
1,951
|
1,652
|
1,555
|
1,063
|
925
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA Margin %
|
13.5%
|
7.4%
|
13.1%
|
15.4%
|
14.7%
|
10.6%
|
8.6%
|
8.1%
|
6.4%
|
6.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Impairment charges for 12M 2019 were $1.9 billion related to impairment of the fixed assets of ArcelorMittal USA ($1.3 billion) following impairment assessments performed in the second and fourth quarters of 2019, primarily resulting from decreases in thenear-term average selling prices assumptions, remedy asset sales for the ArcelorMittal Italia acquisition ($0.5 billion) and $0.1 billion impairment costs in South Africa. Impairment charges for 12M 2018 of $1.0 billion primarily related to the remedy asset sales in connection with the Ilva acquisition and the agreed remedy package required for the approval of the Votorantim acquisition, partially offset by a $0.2 billion bargain purchase gain relating to the acquisition of Ilva.
-
Exceptional charges for 12M 2019 primarily include inventory related charges in NAFTA and Europe following a period of exceptionally weak steel pricing. Net exceptional charges for 12M 2018 was $117 million impacted by $113 million in charges related to a blast furnace dismantling in Florange (France), $60 million in charges related to the new collective labor agreement in the United States (including a signing bonus), a $146 million provision taken in the first quarter of 2018 in respect of a litigation case that was paid in the third quarter of 2018, offset in part by the recognition in Brazil of $202 million in PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods.
-
Basic (loss) earnings per common share are computed by dividing net (loss) income attributable to equity holders of ArcelorMittal by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the periods presented. Diluted (loss) earnings per common share include assumed shares from stock options, shares from restricted stock units and convertible debt (if dilutive) in the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the periods presented.
-
EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses net of purchase gains and exceptional (charges)/income.
|
45 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating footprint
Total achievable crude steel capacity
|
|
4
|
|
1
|
3
|
Total
|
|
112Mt
|
|
2
|
112Mt
|
%
|
1NAFTA
|
25
|
2Europe
|
46
|
3Brazil
|
12
|
4ACIS
|
17
|
Total
|
100
Blast furnace facilities and electric arc furnaces
|
|
Number of
|
|
Number of electric
|
BF Facilities
|
blast furnaces
|
EAF Facilities
|
arc furnaces
|
ArcelorMittal Group
|
51
|
|
|
NAFTA
|
11
|
ArcelorMittal Group
|
33
|
|
|
NAFTA
|
10
|
USA
|
7
|
|
USA
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Canada
|
3
|
|
Canada
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mexico
|
1
|
|
Lazaro Cardenas
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
EUROPE
|
22
|
|
EUROPE
|
13
|
Europe flat
|
21
|
|
|
Europe long
|
1
|
Europe flat
|
5
|
|
|
Europe long
|
8
|
BRAZIL
|
6
|
|
BRAZIL
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flat Brazil
|
3
|
|
Long Brazil and Acindar
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long Brazil
|
3
|
|
ACIS
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACIS
|
12
|
|
South Africa
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
South Africa
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Temirtau
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kryvy Rih
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 6
PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT
Automotive production line.
|
47 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019
|
|
S1
|
|
S2
|
|
S3
|
|
S4
|
|
S5
|
|
S6
|
|
S7
|
|
S8
|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
PREVIOUS
|
|
BACK
|
|
FORWARD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plants and equipment
ArcelorMittal has steel production facilities, as well as iron ore and coal mining operations, in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.
All of its operating subsidiaries are substantially owned by ArcelorMittal through intermediate holding companies, and are grouped into the five reportable segments. Unless otherwise stated, ArcelorMittal owns all of the assets described in this section.
Steel production facilities of ArcelorMittal
The following table provides an overview by type of steel facility of the principal production units of ArcelorMittal's operations. While all of the Group's facilities are shown in the tables, only the facilities of significant subsidiaries are described textually for each segment. The facilities included in the tables are listed from upstream to downstream in the steel-making process.
|
|
Number of
|
Capacity
|
Production in 2019
|
Facility
|
Facilities
|
(in million tonnes per year)1
|
(in million tonnes)2
|
Coke Oven Battery
|
62
|
31.9
|
24.5
|
Sinter Plant
|
28
|
93.4
|
65.3
|
Blast Furnace
|
51
|
93.7
|
67.4
|
Basic Oxygen Furnace (including Tandem Furnace)
|
66
|
96.9
|
72.1
|
DRI Plant
|
13
|