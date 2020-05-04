Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/04 08:37:15 am
9.402 EUR   -6.00%
08:29aARCELORMITTAL : Fact book 2019
PU
04/30Europe's falling angels pin hopes on $33 billion ECB redemption
RE
04/28World's mine workers resist quick restart amid coronavirus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ArcelorMittal : Fact book 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 08:29am EDT

Fact Book 2019

Inventing smarter steels for a better world

ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Performance highlights

Sales RevenueEBITDANet Debt

$70,615

$5,195

$9,345

(US$ millions)

(US$ millions)

(US$ millions)

2019

70,615

2019

$5.2 billion

2019

$9.3 billion

2018

76,033

2018

$10.3 billion

2018

$10.2 billion

2017

68,679

2017

$8.4 billion

2017

$10.1 billion

Our reporting

Our Fact Book is a central element in our commitment to engage stakeholders and communicate our financial and non-financial performance. It forms part of our wider approach to reporting at a global and local level, supported by reports that provide details on specific areas of our work or are designed for the use of specific stakeholder groups. Please find details of our other reporting below.

Integrated Annual

Reporting Index

Basis of Reporting

Climate Action

20-F

Annual Report

Review

Report 1

Download

Download

Download

Download

Download

Download

Download the Investor Relations app

annualreview2019.arcelormittal.com

for iOS or Android

01 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Contents

02

SECTION 1

03

Key financial and operational information

Financial highlights

06

Five-year financial summary

08

SECTION 2

09

Key operational overview

Operations

11

Crude steel production quarterly by segment

12

Crude steel production by process and region

13

Steel shipments

14

Steel shipments by product type and segment

16

Sales by destination

18

Group sales by market

19

Capital expenditure

22

SECTION 3

23

Iron ore production and shipment by geography

Mining operations

26

Coal production and shipment by geography

28

Reserves (iron ore and coal)

34

33

Raw material

SECTION 4

35

Sustainability performance*

Sustainability performance

*Sustainability performance data will be published in late April.

38

SECTION 5

39

Key financial and operational information

Financials

44

Quarterly condensed income statement

45

Operating footprint

46

SECTION 6

47

Property, plants and equipment

Property, plants

48

NAFTA

and equipment

50

Brazil

52

Europe

54

ACIS

56

Mining

58

SECTION 7

NAFTA

Europe

Production facilities

59

Canada - Contrecoeur East, West

73 Belgium - Gent, Geel, Genk, Huy, Liège

60

Canada - Hamilton

74 Bosnia and Herzegovina - Zenica

61

Mexico - Lázaro Cárdenas

75 France - Dunkerque, Mardyck, Montataire

62

USA - Burns Harbor

& Desvres, Florange, Mouzon, Basse-Indre

63

USA - Cleveland and Warren

76 France - Fos-sur-Mer

64

USA - Indiana Harbour and West

77 Germany - Bremen, Bottrop

78

Germany - Eisenhüttenstadt

Brazil

79

Germany - Hamburg

65

Argentina - Villa Constitucion

80 Germany - Ruhrort, Hochfeld

66

Brazil - Tubarao, Sol and Vega

81 Italy - Taranto, Genova, Novi Ligure

67

Brazil - Juiz de Fora, Piracicaba

82 Luxembourg - Esch-Belval, Differdange

68

Brazil - João Monlevade

83 Poland - Krakow and Swietochlowice

84 Poland - Dabrowa Gornicza, Sosnowiec, ZKZ

ACIS

85 Spain - Avilés, Gijón, Etxebarri,

69

Kazakhstan - Termitau

Lesaka, Sagunto

70

South Africa - Vanderbijlpark

86 Spain - Olaberría, Bergara

71

South Africa - Saldanha,

Newcastle, Vereeniging, Pretoria

72

Ukraine - Kryvyi Rih

87

SECTION 8

89

Steel making process

Additional information

91

Products and services

92

Glossary

96

Disclaimer

97

Assurance report

02 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Section 1

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Les Halles, Paris

03 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Key financial and operational information

EBITDA

EBITDA by segment (US$ millions)*

1

5

Total

2

5,195

4

3

(US$ millions)

2019

%*

1NAFTA

811

15

2Brazil

1,120

21

3Europe

1,130

22

4ACIS

517

10

5Mining

1,663

32

Holding and service companies

and eliminations

(46)

Total

5,195

100

*% figures presented exclude holding and service companies and eliminations.

Capex

Capital expenditure by segment (US$ millions)*

6

5

1

4

Total

2

3,572

3

(US$ millions)

2019

%*

1NAFTA

727

21

2Brazil

328

10

3Europe

1,353

40

4ACIS

513

15

5Mining

480

14

6Holding and service companies

171

Total

3,572

100

*% figures presented exclude holding and service companies.

Crude steel production

Crude steel production by segment (Mt)

4

1

Total

89.8

2

3

(000's Mt)

2019

%

1NAFTA

21,897

24

2Brazil

11,001

12

3Europe

43,913

49

4ACIS

12,998

15

Total

89,809

100

Steel shipments

Steel shipments by product (Mt)

3

2

Total

84.5

1

Products (000's Mt)

2019

%

1Flat

58,753

69

2Long

24,227

29

3Pipes and tubes

1,531

2

Total

84,511

100

04 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Key financial and operational information

Mining operations

Own iron ore production by region (Mt)

Iron ore shipments and captive mines (Mt)

5

Total

4

57.1

1

3

2

Region

2019

%

1North America

35.4

62

2South America

2.3

4

3Europe

1.5

2

4Africa

4.4

8

5Asia, CIS & Other

13.5

24

Total

57.1

100

2

Total

59.3

1

Iron ore shipments

2019

%

External sales - Third party

12.0

Internal sales - Market priced

25.1

1 Total market priced shipments

37.1

63

2Captive (Cost plus basis)

22.2

37

Total Shipments

59.3

100

05 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Key financial and operational information

Industrial assets

Achievable crude steel capacity

Blast furnace facilities and electric arc furnaces

4

1

3

Total

112Mt

Blast furnaces

11

22

6

12

Electric arc furnaces

10

13

8

2

2

Key

1 NAFTA

2 Europe

3 Brazil

4 ACIS

112Mt

%

Furnaces

Total

NAFTA

Europe

Brazil

ACIS

1NAFTA

25

Blast furnaces

51

11

22

6

12

2Europe

46

Electric arc furnaces

33

10

13

8

2

3Brazil

12

4ACIS

17

Total

100

06 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Five-year financial summary

Highlights for 2015-2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Health and safety

Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIF)1

0.81

0.82

0.78

0.69

0.75

ArcelorMittal steel operations (millions of metric tonnes)

Production of steel products

92.5

90.8

93.1

92.5

89.8

Change year/year

(0.7)%

(1.9)%

2.6%

(0.6)%

(2.9)%

Shipments of steel products

84.6

83.9

85.2

83.9

84.5

Change year/year

(0.6)%

(0.8)%

1.6%

(1.6)%

0.8%

ArcelorMittal mining operations (millions of metric tonnes)

Mining production

Iron ore:

Own production

62.8

55.2

57.4

58.5

57.1

Long-term contract

10.9

6.9

0.9

-

-

Total iron ore production

73.7

62.1

58.3

58.5

57.1

Coal:

Own production

6.1

6.3

6.3

5.9

5.5

Long-term contract

0.1

-

-

-

-

Total coal production

6.2

6.3

6.3

5.9

5.5

Mining shipments

Iron ore:

External sales - Third party

13.7

12.3

11.7

12.7

12.0

Internal sales - Market-priced

26.7

21.3

24.0

24.9

25.1

Internal sales - Cost-plus basis

22.1

22.3

22.2

20.6

22.2

Strategic contracts

11.4

6.9

0.9

-

-

Total iron ore shipments

73.9

62.8

58.8

58.2

59.3

Coal:

External sales - Third party

1.5

1.4

1.1

1.1

1.0

Internal sales - Market-priced

1.3

2.0

1.7

1.4

1.8

Internal sales - Cost-plus basis

3.2

3.4

3.5

3.3

2.9

Strategic contracts

0.1

-

-

-

-

Total coal shipments

6.1

6.8

6.3

5.8

5.7

ArcelorMittal financials (US$ millions)

Sales

63,578

56,791

68,679

76,033

70,615

EBITDA2

5,231

6,255

8,408

10,265

5,195

Operating (loss) / income

(4,161)

4,161

5,434

6,539

(627)

Net (loss) / income attributable to equity holders of the parent

(7,946)

1,779

4,568

5,149

(2,454)

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,151

2,708

4,563

4,196

6,017

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,170)

(1,143)

(2,830)

(3,759)

(3,824)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

395

(2,926)

(1,731)

(689)

514

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

4,102

2,615

2,786

2,354

4,995

Property, plant and equipment

35,780

34,831

36,971

35,638

36,231

Total assets

76,846

75,142

85,297

91,249

87,908

Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

2,308

1,885

2,785

3,167

2,869

Long-term debt, net of current portion

17,478

11,789

10,143

9,316

11,471

Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent

25,272

30,135

38,789

42,086

38,521

Net debt3

15,684

11,059

10,142

10,196

9,345

07 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Five-year financial summary

Highlights for 2015-2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

ArcelorMittal financials per share (US$)

ArcelorMittal average share price4

25.42

16.54

25.80

30.61

18.10

Book value per share4

32.73

31.61

38.03

41.46

38.03

Basic (loss) / earnings per share4

(10.29)

1.87

4.48

5.07

(2.42)

ArcelorMittal ratios

EBITDA margin

8.2%

11.0%

12.2%

13.5%

7.4%

Operating margin

(6.5)%

7.3%

7.9%

8.6%

(0.9)%

EBITDA per tonne

62

75

99

122

61

Sources: ArcelorMittal and NYSE

  1. Thelost-time injury frequency rate ("LTIFR") for the Company, defined as the number of injuries per million hours worked that result in employees or contractors taking time off work, was at 0.75 (1.21 including ArcelorMittal Italia) in 2019 compared with 0.69 in 2018 (0.73 including ArcelorMittal Italia for the last two months of 2018).
  2. EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses and exceptional items.
  3. Net debt:long-term debt, plus short-term debt less cash and cash equivalents (including those held as part of assets and liabilities held for sale). Long-term debt and short-term debt include IFRS 16 "Leases" liabilities impact in 2019.
  4. Basic (loss) earnings per common share are computed by dividing net (loss) income attributable to equity holders of ArcelorMittal by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the periods presented. Diluted (loss) earnings per common share include assumed shares from stock options, shares from restricted stock units and convertible debt (if dilutive) in the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the periods presented. Following the Company's equity offering in April 2016, the (loss) earnings per share for prior periods was recast in accordance with IFRS for the year ended December 31, 2015, to include the bonus element derived from the 35% discount to the theoreticalex-right price included in the subscription price. Following the completion of the Company's share consolidation of each three existing shares into one share without nominal value on May 22, 2017, the (loss) earnings per share and corresponding basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively, have been recast in accordance with IFRS.

08 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Section 2

OPERATIONS

D2 Tower, Paris

09 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Key operational overview

Segment annually (2015-2019) and quarterly (2018-2019)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q 18

2Q 18

3Q 18

4Q 18

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

Crude steel production (000's MT)

NAFTA

22,795

22,208

23,480

22,559

21,897

5,864

5,946

5,723

5,026

5,388

5,590

5,658

5,261

Brazil

11,612

11,133

11,210

12,264

11,001

2,801

3,114

3,158

3,191

3,013

2,830

2,669

2,489

Europe

43,853

42,635

43,768

44,693

43,913

11,246

11,026

10,841

11,580

12,372

12,079

10,432

9,030

ACIS

14,219

14,792

14,678

13,022

12,998

3,400

3,087

3,560

2,975

3,323

3,252

3,450

2,973

Total

92,479

90,767

93,136

92,538

89,809

23,311

23,173

23,282

22,772

24,096

23,751

22,209

19,753

Steel shipments* (000's MT)

NAFTA

21,306

21,281

21,834

22,047

20,921

5,559

5,803

5,512

5,173

5,319

5,438

5,135

5,029

Brazil

11,540

10,753

10,840

11,464

11,192

2,483

2,831

3,097

3,053

2,880

2,785

2,810

2,717

Europe

40,676

40,247

40,941

41,020

42,352

10,697

10,516

9,709

10,098

11,553

11,811

9,698

9,290

ACIS

12,485

13,271

13,094

11,741

11,547

3,029

3,057

2,986

2,669

2,662

3,182

2,718

2,985

Total

84,586

83,934

85,242

83,854

84,511

21,349

21,731

20,538

20,236

21,826

22,773

20,185

19,727

Average steel selling price (US$/tonne)

NAFTA

732

672

742

852

810

779

853

896

882

874

836

792

731

Brazil

647

536

667

719

679

752

728

714

687

704

705

676

628

Europe

609

568

702

787

696

801

800

776

771

729

704

686

654

ACIS

432

395

515

598

517

610

621

597

561

541

536

532

460

Total

623

567

682

775

700

768

784

779

768

744

715

692

644

Revenue (US$ millions)

NAFTA

17,293

15,806

17,997

20,332

18,555

4,752

5,356

5,367

4,857

5,085

5,055

4,395

4,020

Brazil

8,503

6,223

7,755

8,711

8,113

1,988

2,191

2,103

2,429

2,156

2,126

1,929

1,902

Europe

31,893

29,272

36,208

40,488

37,721

10,641

10,527

9,559

9,761

10,494

10,396

8,796

8,035

ACIS

6,128

5,885

7,621

7,961

6,837

2,080

2,129

1,989

1,763

1,645

1,906

1,654

1,632

Mining

3,387

3,114

4,033

4,211

4,837

1,024

1,065

1,008

1,114

1,127

1,423

1,182

1,105

Holding and service

companies and eliminations

(3,626)

(3,509)

(4,935)

(5,670)

(5,448)

(1,299)

(1,270)

(1,504)

(1,597)

(1,319)

(1,627)

(1,322)

(1,180)

Total

63,578

56,791

68,679

76,033

70,615

19,186

19,998

18,522

18,327

19,188

19,279

16,634

15,514

EBITDA (US$ millions)

NAFTA

891

1,719

1,703

2,471

811

440

791

744

497

350

198

123

140

Brazil

1,231

872

990

1,538

1,120

370

443

445

280

309

313

258

240

Europe

2,393

2,503

3,560

3,810

1,130

1,044

1,145

871

749

470

359

143

158

ACIS

317

678

1,027

1,405

517

363

397

447

198

145

199

128

45

Mining

462

762

1,407

1,278

1,663

349

305

281

343

420

570

372

301

Holding and service

(279)

(237)

(46)

(54)

(8)

(59)

(116)

(42)

(84)

39

41

companies and eliminations

(63)

(279)

Total

5,231

6,255

8,408

10,265

5,195

2,512

3,073

2,729

1,951

1,652

1,555

1,063

925

Operating (loss) / income (US$ millions)

NAFTA

(705)

2,002

1,185

1,889

(1,259)

308

660

612

310

216

(539)

(24)

(912)

Brazil

628

614

697

1,356

846

215

369

374

398

239

234

196

177

Europe

171

1,270

2,359

1,632

(1,107)

580

853

100

98

11

(301)

(168)

(649)

ACIS

(624)

211

508

1,094

(25)

290

312

371

121

64

114

35

(238)

Mining

(3,522)

366

991

860

1,215

242

198

179

241

313

457

260

185

Holding and service

companies and eliminations

(109)

(302)

(306)

(292)

(297)

(66)

(31)

(69)

(126)

(75)

(123)

(2)

(97)

Total

(4,161)

4,161

5,434

6,539

(627)

1,569

2,361

1,567

1,042

769

(158)

297

(1,535)

Steel EBITDA/tonne (US$/tonne)

NAFTA

42

81

78

112

39

79

136

135

96

66

36

24

28

Brazil

107

81

91

134

100

149

157

144

92

107

112

92

88

Europe

59

62

87

93

27

98

109

90

74

41

30

15

17

ACIS

25

51

78

120

45

120

130

150

74

54

63

47

15

Total**

56

65

82

107

42

101

127

119

79

56

43

34

32

EBITDA/tonne (US$/tonne)

NAFTA

42

81

78

112

39

79

136

135

96

66

36

24

28

Brazil

107

81

91

134

100

149

157

144

92

107

112

92

88

Europe

59

62

87

93

27

98

109

90

74

41

30

15

17

ACIS

25

51

78

120

45

120

130

150

74

54

63

47

15

Total***

62

75

99

122

61

118

141

133

96

76

68

53

47

*ArcelorMittal Downstream Solutions shipments are eliminated in consolidation as they primarily represent shipments originating from other ArcelorMittal operating subsidiaries.

**Average steel EBITDA/tonne is calculated as group EBITDA less mining divided by total steel shipments.

***EBITDA/tonne is calculated as group EBITDA divided by total steel shipments.

10 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Key operational overview

Revenue by segment 2019 (US$ millions)*

5

4

1

Total

70,615

2

3

(US$ millions)

2019

%*

1NAFTA

18,555

24

2Brazil

8,113

11

3Europe

37,721

50

4ACIS

6,837

9

5Mining

4,837

6

Holding and service companies

and eliminations

(5,448)

Total

70,615

100

*% figures presented exclude holding and service companies and eliminations (5,448).

Steel shipments by segment 2019 (000's Mt)*

4

1

Total

84,511

2

3

(000's Mt)

2019

%*

1NAFTA

20,921

24

2Brazil

11,192

13

3Europe

42,352

49

4ACIS

11,547

14

Others

(1,501)

Total

84,511

100

*% figures presented exclude eliminations (1,501).

EBITDA by segment 2019 (US$ millions)*

EBITDA/tonne by segment 2015-2019 (US$/tonne)

1

5

Total

2

5,195

4

3

(US$ millions)

2019

%*

1NAFTA

811

15

2Brazil

1,120

21

3Europe

1,130

22

4ACIS

517

10

5Mining

1,663

32

Holding and service

companies and

eliminations

(46)

Total

5,195

100

*% figures presented exclude holding and service companies and eliminations.

2016

42

107

59

25

2016

81

81

62

51

2017

78

91

87

78

2018

112

134

93

120

2019

39

100

27

45

(US$/tonne)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1NAFTA

42

81

78

112

39

2Brazil

107

81

91

134

100

3Europe

59

62

87

93

27

4ACIS

25

51

78

120

45

Total

62

75

99

122

61

11 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Crude steel production quarterly by segment

Segment annually and quarterly (2018 and 2019) (000's Mt)

(000's MT)

2018

2019

1Q 18

2Q 18

3Q 18

4Q 18

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

1NAFTA

22,559

21,897

5,864

5,946

5,723

5,026

5,388

5,590

5,658

5,261

2Brazil

12,264

11,001

2,801

3,114

3,158

3,191

3,013

2,830

2,669

2,489

3Europe

44,693

43,913

11,246

11,026

10,841

11,580

12,372

12,079

10,432

9,030

4ACIS

13,022

12,998

3,400

3,087

3,560

2,975

3,323

3,252

3,450

2,973

Total

92,538

89,809

23,311

23,173

23,282

22,772

24,096

23,751

22,209

19,753

Crude steel production by segment (2018 and 2019 quarterly) (000's Mt)

1Q 18

5,864

2,801

11,246

3,400

2Q 18

5,946

3,114

11,026

3,087

3Q 18

5,723

3,158

10,841

3,560

4Q 18

5,026

3,191

11,580

2,975

1Q 19

5,388

3,013

12,372

3,323

2Q 19

5,590

2,830

12,079

3,252

3Q 19

5,658

2,669

10,432

3,450

4Q 19

5,261

2,489

9,030

2,973

Key

1 NAFTA

2 Brazil

3 Europe

4 ACIS

Crude steel production by segment 2019 (000's Mt)

4

1

Total

89,809

2

3

12 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Crude steel production by process and region

Crude steel production by process and segment 2019 (000's Mt)

(000's Mt)

Blast oxygen furnace

Electric arc furnace

Open hearth furnace

Total crude steel

%

1NAFTA

15,965

5,932

-

21,897

24

2Brazil

7,419

3,582

-

11,001

12

3Europe

36,826

6,085

1,002

43,913

49

4ACIS

11,091

989

918

12,998

14

Total

71,301

16,588

1,920

89,809

100

Crude steel production by process 2019 (000's Mt)

Crude steel production by region 2019 (000's MT)

3

2

Total

89,809

1

(000's Mt)

2019

%

1Blast oxygen furnace

71,301

79

2Electric arc furnace

16,588

19

3Open hearth furnace

1,920

2

Total

89,809

100

6

5

1

4

Total

89,809

2

3

(Millions of Mt)

2019

%

1North America

22

24

2South America

11

12

3West Europe

35

39

4Central and East Europe

9

10

5CIS and Central Asia

9

10

6Africa*

5

5

Total

89.8

100

*Africa includes South Africa and Morocco.

13 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Steel shipments

Segment and product types annually and quarterly (2018 and 2019) (000's Mt)

(000's Mt)

2018

2019

1Q 18

2Q 18

3Q 18

4Q 18

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

Flat

19,113

18,261

4,811

5,011

4,885

4,406

4,750

4,732

4,454

4,325

Long

3,554

3,260

921

969

774

890

721

873

847

819

NAFTA

22,047

20,921

5,559

5,803

5,512

5,173

5,319

5,438

5,135

5,029

Flat

6,421

6,328

1,400

1,494

1,695

1,832

1,699

1,563

1,513

1,553

Long

5,087

4,918

1,095

1,345

1,415

1,232

1,194

1,236

1,312

1,176

Brazil

11,464

11,192

2,483

2,831

3,097

3,053

2,880

2,785

2,810

2,717

Flat

29,510

31,523

7,704

7,553

6,855

7,398

8,647

8,824

7,225

6,827

Long

11,367

10,360

2,961

2,942

2,798

2,666

2,821

2,883

2,333

2,323

Europe

41,020

42,352

10,697

10,516

9,709

10,098

11,553

11,811

9,698

9,290

CIS

7,251

7,425

1,866

1,861

1,879

1,645

1,617

2,064

1,657

2,087

South Africa

4,491

4,112

1,167

1,199

1,102

1,023

1,049

1,113

1,060

890

ACIS

11,741

11,547

3,029

3,057

2,986

2,669

2,662

3,182

2,718

2,985

Total

83,854

84,511

21,349

21,731

20,538

20,236

21,826

22,773

20,185

19,727

Note: Others and eliminations line are not presented in the table.

Steel shipments by product 2019 (000's Mt)

3

2

Total

84,511

1

(000's Mt)

2019

%

1Flat

58,753

70

2Long

24,227

29

3Pipes and Tubes

1,531

2

Total

84,511

100

Source: ArcelorMittal estimates.

Steel shipments by region 2019 (000's Mt)*

5

4

1

Total

84,511*

2

3

(000's Mt)

2019

%

1North America

20,921

24

2South America

11,192

13

3Europe

42,352

49

4Africa

4,112

5

5Asia CIS and Other

7,435

9

Total*

84,511

100

*Total group shipment include intrasegment eliminations.

14 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Steel shipments by product type and segment

NAFTA steel shipments by product type 2019 (000's Mt)

BRAZIL steel shipments by product type 2019 (000's Mt)

8

6

7

1

5

Total

4

20,921

2

3

Product type

1Hot rolled products

2Cold rolled products

  1. Coated
  2. Slabs
  3. Bars & rebars
  4. Wire rod / wire products
  5. Semis
  6. Other products

Total NAFTA

8

7

1

6

Total

2

11,192

3

5

4

%

Product type

%

28

1Hot rolled products

21

14

2Cold rolled products

4

19

3Coated

7

18

4Slabs

21

7

5Bars & rebars

20

4

6Wire rod / wire products

15

1

7Sections

3

10

8Other products

7

100

Total BRAZIL

100

EUROPE steel shipments by product type 2019 (000's Mt)

ACIS steel shipments by product type 2019 (000's Mt)

8

7

1

6

Total

5

42,352

4

2

3

Product type

1Hot rolled products

2Cold rolled products

  1. Coated
  2. Bars & rebars
  3. Wire rod / wire products
  4. Sections
  5. Semis
  6. Other products

Total EUROPE

8

7

1

Total

6

11,547

2

5

3

4

%

Product type

%

29

1Hot rolled products

24

9

2Cold rolled products

6

29

3Coated

7

4

4Bars & rebars

25

7

5Wire rod / wire products

11

8

6Sections

3

2

7Semis

20

13

8Other products

4

100

Total ACIS

100

15 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Steel shipments by product type and segment

Group steel shipments by product type 2019 (000's Mt)

9

8

1

7

Total

6

5

84,511

2

4

3

Product type

%

1Hot rolled products

28

2Cold rolled products

9

3Coated

21

4Slabs

6

5Bars & rebars

10

6Wire rod / wire products

8

7Sections

5

8Semis

4

9Other products

10

Group total

100

16 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Sales by destination

Americas (US$ millions)

United States

15,238

Brazil5,094

Canada3,004

Mexico 1,941

Argentina

814

Others

1,195

(US$ millions)

2017

2018

2019

United States

14,367

16,271

15,238

Brazil

4,149

4,982

5,094

Canada

3,034

3,563

3,004

Mexico

2,251

1,970

1,941

Argentina

1,230

960

814

Others

1,005

1,322

1,195

Total Americas

26,036

29,068

27,286

Asia & Africa (US$ millions)

South Africa

2,260

Morocco

583

Egypt

309

Rest of Africa

1,278

China

676

Kazakhstan

470

South Korea

380

India

95

Rest of Asia

1,910

(US$ millions)

2017

2018

2019

South Africa

2,560

2,742

2,260

Morocco

596

628

583

Egypt

310

206

309

Rest of Africa

1,033

1,257

1,278

China

622

608

676

Kazakhstan

392

496

470

South Korea

259

365

380

India

163

92

95

Rest of Asia

2,790

2,308

1,910

Total Asia & Africa

8,725

8,702

7,961

17 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Sales by destination

Europe (US$ millions)

Germany

5,694

Poland

3,957

France

4,114

Spain

3,855

Italy

4,317

Turkey

1,499

United Kingdom

1,434

Czech Republic

1,244

Netherlands

1,142

Belgium

1,617

Russia

876

Romania

720

Others

4,899

(US$ millions)

2017

2018

2019

Germany

5,933

6,757

5,694

Poland

3,746

4,518

3,957

France

4,051

4,431

4,114

Spain

3,751

4,265

3,855

Italy

2,711

3,333

4,317

Turkey

1,937

1,683

1,499

United Kingdom

1,370

1,471

1,434

Czech Republic

1,400

1,782

1,244

Netherlands

1,117

1,209

1,142

Belgium

1,129

1,309

1,617

Russia

1,204

1,144

876

Romania

621

708

720

Others

4,948

5,653

4,899

Total Europe

33,918

38,263

35,368

Group total

68,679

76,033

70,615

Sales by destination Group (US$ millions)

3

Total

1

70,615

2

(US$ millions)

  1. Americas
  2. Europe
  3. Asia & Africa
    Total

2019%

27,286 39

35,368 50

7,961 11

70,615 100

18 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Group sales by market

ArcelorMittal has a diversified portfolio of steel and mining products to meet a wide range of customer needs across many steel-consuming sectors, including automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy and machinery and via distributors.

Group sales by market (US$ millions)

7

1

6

5

Total

70,615

4

2

3

(US$ millions)

%*

1Distribution*

28

2Construction

17

3Automotive

17

4 Primary transformation**

12

5Packaging

3

6Other steel sales***

13

7Other sales****

10

Total

100

*Distribution represents the Company's sales to external distributors and processing facilities.

**Primary Transformation includes steel production, re-rollers and pickling, coaters, pipes and tubes and wire and cable.

***Other steel sales mainly represents metal processing, machinery, electrical equipment and domestic appliances.

****Other sales mainly represent mining, chemicals & water, slag, waste, sale of energy and shipping.

19 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Capital expenditure

Capital expenditure segment annually and quarterly (2018 and 2019) (US$ millions)

(US$ millions)

2018

2019

1Q 18

2Q 18

3Q 18

4Q 18

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

1NAFTA

669

727

160

110

155

244

182

144

210

191

2Brazil

244

328

47

36

59

102

84

80

68

96

3Europe

1,336

1,353

313

226

298

499

353

337

390

273

4ACIS

534

513

117

117

141

159

137

115

153

108

5Mining

485

480

107

119

116

143

115

125

107

133

Total

3,305

3,572

752

616

781

1,156

947

869

941

815

Note: Others line is not presented in the table.

Capital expenditure 2019 by segment (US$ millions)

5

1

4

Total

3,572

2

3

(US$ millions)

2019

%*

1NAFTA

727

21

2Brazil

328

10

3Europe

1,353

40

4ACIS

513

15

5Mining

480

14

Total

3,572

100

Note: Others line is not presented in the table.

*% figures presented exclude holding and service companies.

20 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Capital expenditure projects

The Company's capital expenditures were $3.6 billion, $3.3 billion and $2.8 billion for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The following tables summarize the Company's principal investment projects involving significant capital expenditure completed in 2019 and those that are currently ongoing. In 2020, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $3.2 billion. ArcelorMittal expects to fund these capital expenditures primarily through internal sources.

Completed projects in most recent quarters

Region

Site

Project

Capacity / particulars

Actual completion

Note #

Europe

Sosnowiec (Poland)

Modernization of Wire Rod Mill

Upgrade rolling technology improving the mix of HAV

4Q 2019

products and increase volume by 90 thousand tonnes

ACIS

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

New LF&CC 3

Facilities upgrade to switch from ingot to continuous

2Q 2019

(Ukraine)

caster route. Additional billets of 145 thousand tonnes

over ingot route through yield increase

Ongoing Projects*

Forecast

Region

Site

Project

Capacity / particulars

completion

Note #

ACIS

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

New LF&CC 2

Facilities upgrade to switch from ingot to continuous

2020

(Ukraine)

caster route. Additional billets of 145 thousand tonnes

over ingot route through yield increase

NAFTA

Mexico

New Hot Strip Mill

Production capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per year

2021

1

NAFTA

ArcelorMittal Dofasco

Hot Strip Mill Modernization

Replace existing three end of life coilers with two state

2021

2

(Canada)

of the art coilers and new runout tables

NAFTA

Burns Harbor (US)

New walking beam Furnaces

Two new walking beam reheat furnaces bringing

2021

benefits on productivity, quality and operational cost

Brazil

ArcelorMittal Vega

Expansion project

Increase hot dipped / cold rolled coil capacity and

2022

3

construction of a new 700 thousand tonnes continuous

annealing line (CAL) and continuous galvanizing line

(CGL) combiline

Brazil

Juiz de Fora

Melt shop expansion

Increase in melt shop capacity by

On hold

4

0.2 million tonnes/year

Brazil

Monlevade

Sinter plant, blast furnace

Increase in liquid steel capacity by 1.2 million tonnes/

On hold

4

and melt shop

year; Sinter feed capacity of 2.3 million tonnes/year

Mining

Liberia

Phase 2 expansion project

Increase production capacity to 15 million tonnes/year

Under review

5

*Ongoing projects refer to projects for which construction has begun (excluding various projects that are under development), even if such projects have been placed on hold pending improved operating conditions.

21 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Capital expenditure projects

  1. On September 28, 2017, ArcelorMittal announced a major $1 billion, investment program at its Mexican operations, which is focused on building ArcelorMittal Mexico's downstream capabilities, sustaining the competitiveness of its mining operations and modernizing its existing asset base. The program is designed to enable ArcelorMittal Mexico to meet the anticipated increased demand requirements from domestic customers, realize in full ArcelorMittal Mexico's production capacity of 5.3 million tonnes and significantly enhance the proportion of higheradded-value products in its product mix, in-line with the Company's Action 2020 plan. The main investment will be the construction of a new hot strip mill. Upon completion, the project will enable ArcelorMittal Mexico to produce approximately 2.5 million tonnes of flat rolled steel, approximately 1.8 million tonnes of long steel and the remainder made up of semi- finished slabs. Coils from the new hot strip mill will be supplied to domestic, non-auto, general industry customers. The hot strip mill project commenced late in the fourth quarter of 2017 and is expected to be completed in 2021.
  2. Investment in ArcelorMittal Dofasco (Canada) to modernize the hot strip mill. The project is to install two new state of the art coilers and runout tables to replace three end of life coilers. The strip cooling system will be upgraded and include innovative power cooling technology to improve product capability. The project is expected to be completed in 2021.
  3. In August 2018, ArcelorMittal announced the resumption of the Vega Do Sul expansion to provide an additional 700 thousand tonnes ofcold-rolled annealed and galvanized capacity to serve the growing domestic market. The three-year, $0.3 billion investment program to increase rolling capacity with construction of a new continuous annealing line and CGL combiline (and the option to add an approximately 100 thousand tonnes organic coating line to serve construction and appliance segments), and upon completion, will strengthen ArcelorMittal's position in the fast growing automotive and industry markets through Advanced High Strength Steel products. The investments will look to facilitate a wide range of products and applications whilst further optimizing current ArcelorMittal Vega facilities to maximize site capacity and its competitiveness, considering comprehensive digital and automation technology. Project completion is expected at the end of 2022.
  4. Although the Monlevade wire rod expansion project and Juiz de Fora rebar expansion were completed in 2015, both the melt shop expansion (in Juiz de Fora) and the sinter plant, blast furnace and meltshop (in Monlevade) projects are currently on hold and are expected to be completed upon Brazil domestic market recovery.
  5. ArcelorMittal had previously announced a Phase 2 project that envisaged the construction of 15 million tonnes of concentrate sinter fines capacity and associated infrastructure. The Phase 2 project was initially delayed due to the declaration of force majeure by contractors in August 2014 due to the Ebola virus outbreak in West Africa, and then reassessed following rapid iron ore price declines over the ensuing period. ArcelorMittal Liberia is now undertaking the engineering phase of a feasibility study to identify the optimal concentration solution for utilizing the resources at Tokadeh. ArcelorMittal Liberia has completed the detailed feasibility study to identify an optimal concentration solution for utilizing resources at Tokadeh and other deposits and is working on the final investment submission.

22 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Section 3

MINING OPERATIONS

ArcelorMittal Mining, Canada

23 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Iron ore production and shipment by geography

Production by mine annually (2015 - 2019) and quarterly (2019) (Millions of Mt)1

Mine

Type

Product

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

Kazakhstan

2.9

2.5

2.6

2.6

2.8

0.4

0.6

0.7

1.1

Lisakovski

Open Pit

Concentrate

0.9

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.9

0.2

0.1

0.2

0.4

Kentube

Open Pit

Concentrate

0.7

0.5

0.4

0.6

0.4

0.1

0.1

-

0.2

Atasu

Underground

Lump & fines

0.9

0.8

1.0

0.8

0.9

-

0.2

0.3

0.4

Atansore

Open Pit

Lump & fines

0.4

0.4

0.5

0.5

0.6

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.2

Ukraine

11.0

9.8

9.9

10.3

10.7

2.7

2.7

2.6

2.7

Kryviy Rih

Open Pit

Concentrate

10.1

9.0

9.1

9.3

9.8

2.5

2.5

2.4

2.5

Kryviy Rih

Underground

Lump & sinter feed

0.9

0.9

0.8

0.9

0.9

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Bosnia

2.1

1.8

1.6

1.4

1.5

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.4

Omarska

Open Pit

Concentrate & lump

2.1

1.8

1.6

1.4

1.5

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.4

Mexico2

5.3

2.9

5.1

4.7

4.2

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.1

Peña Colorada

Open Pit

Concentrate & pellets

1.7

1.5

1.8

2.0

1.9

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Las Truchas

Open Pit

Concentrate, lump & fines

1.8

1.4

1.7

1.1

1.4

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.4

Volcan

Open Pit

Concentrate

1.7

-

1.8

1.6

0.8

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.2

Canada2

25.9

25.0

25.3

24.5

23.8

6.0

6.4

5.3

6.1

QCM (Mount Wright)

Open Pit

Concentrate & pellets

25.9

25.0

25.3

24.5

23.8

6.0

6.4

5.3

6.1

USA2

7.8

8.0

7.7

7.7

7.4

1.8

1.7

2.0

2.0

Hibbing

Open Pit

Pellets

5.1

5.2

4.8

4.9

4.7

1.0

1.2

1.2

1.3

Minorca

Open Pit

Pellets

2.7

2.8

2.9

2.8

2.8

0.7

0.6

0.8

0.7

Brazil

3.5

3.1

3.1

2.8

2.3

0.5

0.6

0.6

0.6

Serra Azul

Open Pit

Lump & fines

2.0

1.6

1.6

1.3

0.9

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.2

Andrade

Open Pit

Fines

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

1.5

0.4

0.3

0.4

0.4

Liberia

4.3

2.1

2.0

4.6

4.4

1.3

1.2

0.9

1.0

Own production

62.8

55.2

57.4

58.5

57.1

14.1

14.6

13.6

14.8

South Africa

4.3

0.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Sishen

Open Pit

Lump & fines

3.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Thabazambi4

Open Pit

Lump & fines

1.3

0.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

USA

6.6

6.1

0.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cleveland Cliffs3

Open Pit

Pellets

6.6

6.1

0.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

Strategic contracts

10.9

6.9

6.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

73.7

62.1

58.3

58.5

57.1

14.1

14.6

13.6

14.8

  1. Total of all finished production of fines, concentrate, pellets and lumps.
  2. Includes own mines and share of production from Hibbing (United States, 62.3%) and Peña (Mexico, 50%).
  3. Consists of along-term supply contract with Cliffs Natural Resources.
  4. The production for year ended 2015 includes purchases under strategic agreements with Sishen Iron Ore Company (Proprietary) Limited's (SIOC) Kumba and Thabazimbi mines (South Africa). On November 6, 2015, ArcelorMittal announced that an agreement had been reached with SIOC to amend the pricing mechanism terms of the current iron ore supply agreement related to Kumba from acost-based price to an Export Parity Price (EPP) with effect from October 1, 2015. The EPP is calculated on the basis of the Platts 62% Fe CFR China Fines Index (the Index price) and, at certain price levels, ArcelorMittal receives a discounted price. As a result of this amendment, the contract related to Kumba is no longer considered as a strategic contract since 2016.

24 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Iron ore production and shipment by geography

Iron ore production by region annually (2015-2019) and quarterly (2019) (Millions of Mt)1

Mine

Type

Product

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

Concentrate, lump,

North America2

Open Pit

fines and pellets

39.0

35.9

38.1

36.9

35.4

8.8

9.2

8.3

9.2

South America

Open pit

Lump and fines

3.5

3.1

3.1

2.8

2.3

0.5

0.6

0.6

0.6

Europe

Open pit

Concentrate and lump

2.1

1.8

1.6

1.4

1.5

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.4

Open Pit /

Africa

Underground

Fines

4.3

2.1

2

4.6

4.4

1.3

1.2

0.9

1.0

Open Pit /

Concentrate, lump,

Asia, CIS & Other

Underground

fines and sinter feed

13.9

12.4

12.5

12.8

13.5

3.1

3.3

3.3

3.7

Own production

62.8

55.2

57.4

58.5

57.1

14.1

14.6

13.6

14.8

North America3

Open Pit

Pellets

6.6

6.1

0.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

Africa4

Open Pit

Lump and fines

4.3

0.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Strategic contracts

10.9

6.9

0.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

73.7

62.1

58.3

58.5

57.1

14.1

14.6

13.6

14.8

  1. Total of all finished production of fines, concentrate, pellets and lumps.
  2. Includes own mines and share of production from Hibbing (United States, 62.3%) and Peña (Mexico, 50%).
  3. Consists of along-term supply contract with Cliffs Natural Resources.
  4. The production for year ended 2015 includes purchases under strategic agreements with Sishen Iron Ore Company (Proprietary) Limited's (SIOC) Kumba and Thabazimbi mines (South Africa). On November 6, 2015, ArcelorMittal announced that an agreement had been reached with SIOC to amend the pricing mechanism terms of the current iron ore supply agreement related to Kumba from acost-based price to an Export Parity Price (EPP) with effect from October 1, 2015. The EPP is calculated on the basis of the Platts 62% Fe CFR China Fines Index (the Index price) and, at certain price levels, ArcelorMittal receives a discounted price. As a result of this amendment, the contract related to Kumba is no longer considered as a strategic contract since 2016.

Own iron ore production (2015-2019) (Millions of Mt)

Total iron ore production by country 2019 (Millions of Mt)

8

1

7

6

2

Total

2015

73.7

57.1

3

2016

62.1

4

2017

58.3

5

2018

58.5

2019

57.1

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

(Millions of Mt)

2019

%

73.7

62.1

58.3

58.5

57.1

1Kazakhstan

2.8

5

2Ukraine

10.7

19

3Bosnia

1.5

2

4Mexico

4.2

7

5Canada

23.8

42

6USA

7.4

13

7Brazil

2.3

4

8Liberia

4.4

8

Total

57.1

100

25 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Iron ore production and shipment by geography

Iron ore shipments annually (2015-2019) and quarterly (2019) (Millions of Mt)

(Millions of Mt)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

External sales - Third party

13.7

12.3

12.3

12.7

12.0

3.4

3.3

2.4

2.9

Internal sales - Market priced

26.7

21.3

21.3

24.9

25.1

5.7

6.5

6.1

6.8

Total market priced shipments

40.3

33.6

33.6

37.6

37.1

9.1

9.9

8.4

9.7

Captive (Cost plus basis)

22.1

22.3

22.3

20.6

22.2

4.6

5.6

6.2

5.8

Total shipments

62.4

55.9

55.9

58.3

59.3

13.7

15.5

14.6

15.5

Strategic contracts

11.4

6.9

6.9

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total shipments including

strategic contracts

73.8

62.9

62.9

58.3

59.3

13.7

15.5

14.6

15.5

There are three categories of sales: 1) "External sales": mined product sold to third parties at market price; 2) "Market-priced tonnes": internal sales of mined product to ArcelorMittal facilities and reported at prevailing market prices; 3) "Cost-plus tonnes" - internal sales of mined product to ArcelorMittal facilities on a cost-plus basis. The determinant of whether internal sales are reported at market price or cost-plus is whether the raw material could practically be sold to third parties (i.e. there is a potential market for the product and logistics exist to access that market).

Iron ore shipments 2019

Market priced shipments - external & internal (Millions of Mt)

1

Total

37.1

2

(Millions of Mt)

2019

%

1External sales -

12.0

32

Third party

2Internal sales -

25.1

68

Market priced

Total

37.1

100

Market priced, captive and strategic contracts (Millions of Mt)

2

Total

59.3

1

(Millions of Mt)

2019

%

1Market priced shipments

37.1

63

(external and internal)

2Captive

22.2

37

(Cost plus basis)

Total

59.3

100

26 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Coal production and shipment by geography

Coal production by mine (Millions of Mt)

(Millions of Mt)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

USA - Midvol/Concept

1.6

1.8

2.0

2.1

2.0

0.4

0.5

0.5

0.5

Kazakhstan - Karaganda

4.6

4.5

4.3

3.8

3.5

0.8

0.9

0.9

0.9

Own production

6.1

6.3

6.3

5.9

5.5

1.2

1.4

1.5

1.4

USA - Madison1

0.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Strategic contracts

0.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

6.3

6.3

6.3

5.9

5.5

1.2

1.4

1.5

1.4

1 Includes strategic agreement - prices on a fixed price basis.

Coal production by region annually (2015-2019) and quarterly (2019) (Millions of Mt)

(Millions of Mt)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

North America

1.6

1.8

2.0

2.1

2.0

0.4

0.5

0.5

0.5

Asia, CIS & Other

4.6

4.5

4.3

3.8

3.5

0.8

0.9

0.9

0.9

Own production

6.1

6.3

6.3

5.9

5.5

1.2

1.4

1.5

1.4

North America

0.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Strategic contracts

0.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

6.3

6.3

6.3

5.9

5.5

1.2

1.4

1.5

1.4

Coal production by mine (Millions of Mt)

Total

1

2

5.5

(Millions of Mt)

2019

%

1USA - Midvol/Concept

2.0

36

2Kazakhstan - Karaganda

3.5

64

Own production

5.5

100

27 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Coal production and shipment by geography

Coal shipments annually (2015-2019) and quarterly (2019) (Millions of Mt)

(Millions of Mt)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

External Sales - Third party

3.3

1.8

1.5

1.4

1.0

0.2

0.3

0.3

0.3

Internal sales - Market priced

1.6

2.1

1.3

2.1

1.8

0.5

0.4

0.4

0.4

Total market priced shipments

4.8

3.9

2.8

3.5

2.8

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

Captive (Cost plus basis)

2.9

3.3

3.2

3.4

2.9

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.7

Total shipments

7.7

7.2

6

6.9

5.7

1.4

1.4

1.5

1.4

Strategic contracts

0.8

0.7

0.1

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total shipments including

strategic contracts

8.5

7.9

6.2

6.9

5.7

1.4

1.4

1.5

1.4

There are three categories of sales: 1) "External sales": mined product sold to third parties at market price; 2) "Market-priced tonnes": internal sales of mined product to ArcelorMittal facilities and reported at prevailing market prices; 3) "Cost-plus tonnes" - internal sales of mined product to ArcelorMittal facilities on a cost-plus basis. The determinant of whether internal sales are reported at market price or cost-plus is whether the raw material could practically be sold to third parties (i.e. there is a potential market for the product and logistics exist to access that market).

28 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Reserves (iron ore and coal)

Introduction

ArcelorMittal has both iron ore and metallurgical coal reserves. The Company's iron ore mining operations are located in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Liberia, Bosnia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. The Company's metallurgical coal mining operations are located in the United States and Kazakhstan.

The estimates of proven and probable mineral reserves at the Company's mines and projects and the estimates of the mine life included in this annual report have been prepared by ArcelorMittal experienced engineers and geologists,with the exception of the Las Truchas mine in 2018 and the Las Truchas and San Jose mines in 2019 (consolidated as Mexico, excluding Peña Colorada in the tables below) where the mineral reserve estimates were prepared by Gustavson Associates and Ukraine open pit (ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Open Pit), where mineral reserve estimates considering full life of mine design were prepared by KAI Ltd. All mineral reserve estimates as of December 31, 2018 and 2019 were prepared in compliance with the requirements of SEC Industry Guide 7.

In the CIS, ArcelorMittal has conducted in-house and independent reconciliations of ore reserve estimate classifications based on SEC Industry Guide 7 and standards used by the State Committee on Reserves, known as the GKZ, or its national equivalent, in the former Soviet Union countries. The GKZ, or its national equivalent, constitutes the legal framework for ore reserve reporting in former Soviet Union countries, where ArcelorMittal operates mines. Based on these reconciliations, ArcelorMittal's mineral reserves have been estimated by applying mine planning, technical and economic assessments defined as categories A, B and C1 according to the GKZ standards. In general, provided Industry Guide 7's economic criteria are met (which is the case here), Category A+B is equivalent to "proven" and C1 is equivalent to "probable" reserves.

  • Reserves are the part of a mineral deposit that could be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination.
  • Proven reserves are reserves for which (a) quantity is computed from dimensions revealed in outcrops, trenches, workings or drill holes; grade and/or quality are computed from the results of detailed sampling; and (b) the sites for inspection, sampling and measurement are spaced so closely and the geologic character is so well defined that size, shape, depth and mineral content of reserves arewell-established.
  • Probable reserves are reserves for which quantity and grade and/or quality are computed from information similar to that used for proven reserves, but the sites for inspection, sampling and measurement are farther apart or are otherwise less adequately spaced. The degree of assurance, although lower than that for proven reserves, is high enough to assume continuity between points of observation.

The demonstration of economic viability is established through the application of a life of mine plan for each operation or project providing a positive net present value on a cash-forward looking basis, considering the entire value chain. Economic viability is demonstrated using forecasts of operating and capital costs based on historical performance, with forward adjustments based on planned process improvements, changes in production volumes and in fixed and variable proportions of costs, and forecasted fluctuations in costs of raw material, supplies, energy and wages. Mineral reserve estimates are updated annually in order to reflect new geological information and current mine plan and business strategies. The Company's reserve estimates are of in-place material after adjustments for mining depletion and mining losses and recoveries, with

no adjustments made for metal losses due to processing. For

a description of risks relating to reserves and reserve estimates, see "Item 3.D-Keyinformation-Riskfactors-Risks related to ArcelorMittal's Mining Activities-ArcelorMittal's reserve estimates may materially differ from mineral quantities that it may be able to actually recover; ArcelorMittal's estimates of mine life may prove inaccurate; and market price fluctuations and changes in operating and capital costs may render certain ore reserves uneconomical to mine".

29 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Reserves (iron ore and coal)

Detailed independent verifications of the methods and procedures used are conducted on a regular basis by external consultants and mineral reserves are reviewed on a rotating basis. In 2019, SRK Consulting (UK) Limited conducted the independent audit of the mineral reserve estimates for ArcelorMittal Kazakhstan's iron ore open pit and underground operations confirming the accuracy of the 2018 iron ore estimates. SRK Consulting (UK) Limited also conducted the review of the current life of mine plan being used as a basis for the 2019 coal mineral reserves estimates for ArcelorMittal Kazakhstan's Karaganda coal operations. Recommendations made by SRK Consulting (UK) Limited in relation to the mineral reserves estimate for 2019 are being implemented by ArcelorMittal and confirmation of reserves will be completed in 2020 in a timely manner following implementation of recommendations. Furthermore, in 2019, the compilation of mineral reserve estimates for ArcelorMittal Ukraine's open pit (ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Open Pit), considering full life of mine design, were prepared by KAI with support from ArcelorMittal's local team, and figures were independently reviewed by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. Improvement actions were proposed and will be implemented during 2020 with the support of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. In 2018, iron ore mineral reserve estimates for ArcelorMittal's properties Fire Lake and Mount Wright in Canada (AMMC) were independently audited by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc, and no material changes to the 2018 iron ore reserve estimates were recommended. Improvement points were proposed and addressed during 2019 with the support of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. This is reflected

in the 2019 year-end reserve estimates. Following the recommendation in 2018, in 2019 SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. conducted pit optimization and strategic mine planning, designed ultimate pits and phases, and assisted in developing a long-term production schedule with up to date technical and economical parameters with respect to AMMC's 2019 iron ore mineral reserve estimates. A second independent consultant Breton, Banville and Associates (BBA) conducted a review of the overall work performed by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., further detailed it and confirmed increased iron ore mineral reserves for Canada in 2019.

ArcelorMittal owns less than 100% of certain mining operations; mineral reserve estimates have not been adjusted to reflect ownership interests and therefore reflect 100% of mineral reserves of each mine. Please see the table below for ArcelorMittal's ownership interest in each mine. All of the reserves presented are estimates at December 31, 2019 (unless otherwise stated).

Mine life is derived from the life of mine plans and corresponds to the duration of the mine production scheduled from mineral reserve estimates only.

The Company's mineral leases are of sufficient duration (or convey a legal right to renew for sufficient duration) to enable all ore reserves on the leased properties to be mined in accordance with current production schedules. The Company's mineral reserves may include areas where some additional approvals remain outstanding but where, based on the technical investigations the Company carries out as part of its mine planning process and its knowledge and experience of the approvals process, the Company expects that such approvals will be obtained as part of the normal course of business

and within the timeframe required by the current life of mine schedule.

The reported iron ore and coal reserves contained in this annual report do not exceed the quantities that the Company estimates could be extracted economically if future prices were at similar levels to the average contracted price for the three years ended December 31, 2019. The average iron ore spot reference price for the last three years (2017-2019) was $78.24 per tonne (delivered to China, Qingdao 62% Fe US $ per tonne, Metal Bulletin). For the same period, the average coal spot reference price was $190.20 per tonne (Premium HCC FOB Aus, Metal Bulletin). The Company establishes optimum design and future operating cut-off grade based on its forecast of commodity prices and operating and sustaining capital costs. The cut-off grade varies from operation to operation and during the life

of each operation in order to optimize cash flow, return on investments and the sustainability of the mining operations. Such sustainability in turn depends on expected future operating and capital costs. The reserve base can vary from year to year due to the revision of mine plans in response to market and operational conditions, in particular market price. See "2019

30F-Item3.D-Keyinformation-Riskfactors-Risks related to ArcelorMittal's Mining Activities-ArcelorMittal's reserve estimates may materially differ from mineral quantities that it may be able to actually recover; ArcelorMittal's estimates of mine life may prove inaccurate; and market price fluctuations and changes in operating and capital costs may render certain ore reserves uneconomical to mine".

Tonnage and grade estimates are reported as 'Run of Mine'. Tonnage is reported on a wet metric basis.

30 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Reserves (iron ore and coal)

Iron ore reserve estimates

The table below details ArcelorMittal's estimated iron ore reserves as of December 31, 2019. The classification of the iron ore reserve estimates as proven or probable reflects the variability in the mineralization at the selected cut-off grade, the mining selectivity and the production rate and ability of the operation to blend the different ore types that may occur within each deposit. At ArcelorMittal mining operations, proven iron ore reserve estimates are typically based on drill hole spacing ranging from

25m x 25m to 100m x 100m, and probable iron ore reserve estimates are based on drill hole spacing ranging from 50m x 50m to 300m x 300m.

As of December 31, 2019

Proven Ore Reserves

Probable Ore Reserves

Total Ore Reserves

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

Tonnes

% Fe

Tonnes

% Fe

Tonnes

% Fe

Canada

2,154

29.5

251

29.4

2,405

29.5

Minorca - USA

123

23.6

7

25.3

130

23.7

Hibbing - USA

106

19.8

25

19.6

131

19.8

Mexico (Excluding Peña Colorada)

9

36.6

107

30.7

116

31.2

Peña Colorada - Mexico

97

21.8

104

21.3

201

21.5

Brazil

52

55.5

41

49.4

93

52.8

Liberia

6

52.2

474

47.8

480

47.9

Bosnia

6

48.5

6

45.6

12

47.0

Ukraine open pit

71

33.6

538

34.5

609

34.4

Ukraine Underground

8

54.4

19

54.4

27

54.4

Kazakhstan open pit

2

37.8

120

39.3

122

39.3

Kazakhstan Underground

1

42.0

21

45.4

22

45.2

Total

4,348

32.4

As of December 31, 2018

Total Ore Reserves

Millions of

Tonnes % Fe

2,114 30.1

  1. 23.5
  1. 19.6
  1. 32.4
  1. 21.5
  1. 53.0
  1. 48.0
  1. 46.1
  1. 33.5
  1. 54.4
  1. 39.4
  1. 45.4

3,742 33.1

31 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Reserves (iron ore and coal)

Supplemental information on iron ore operations

The table below provides supplemental information on the producing mines.

2019 Run of Mine

2019 Saleable

Estimated

In Operation

Production

Production

Mine Life

Operations/Projects

% Ownership

Since

(Million Tonnes)*

(Million Tonnes)1*

(Years)2

Canada

85

1976

66.4

23.8

34

Minorca - USA

100

1977

8.5

2.8

15

Hibbing - USA

62

1976

28.4

7.5

6

Mexico (Excluding Peña Colorada)

100

1976

7.1

2.2

17

Peña Colorada - Mexico

50

1974

7.9

3.9

13

Brazil

100

1944

3.2

2.3

43

Liberia

85

2011

4.3

4.4

23

Bosnia

51

2008

1.9

1.5

8

Ukraine Open Pit

95

1959

23.6

9.8

26

Ukraine Underground

95

1933

0.9

0.9

29

Kazakhstan Open Pit

100

1976

3.2

1.9

50

Kazakhstan Underground

100

1956

1.7

0.9

10

1 Saleable production is constituted of a mix of direct shipping ore, concentrate, pellet feed and pellet products which have an iron content of approximately 64% to 66%. Exceptions in 2019 included the shipping of ore produced in Bosnia, Ukraine Underground and the Kazakhstan mines which have an iron content ranging between approximately 50% to 60% and are solely for internal use at ArcelorMittal's regional steel plants. The direct shipping ore produced from Liberia had an average iron content of approximately 62% in 2019 while the sinter fines produced for external customers in Brazil from the Serra Azul operations averaged approximately 63% and the lumps averaged 54%.

2 The estimated mine life reported in this table corresponds to the duration of the production schedule of each operation based on the 2019 year-end iron ore reserve estimates only. The production varies for each operation during the mine life and as a result the mine life is not the total reserve tonnage divided by the 2019 production. ArcelorMittal believes that the life of these operations will be maintained as exploration and engineering studies confirm the economic potential of the additional mineralization already known to exist in the vicinity of these iron ore reserve estimates.

*Represents 100% of production.

Changes in iron ore mineral reserve estimates: 2019 versus 2018

The Company's iron ore mineral reserve estimates had a net increase of 606 million metric tonnes of Run of Mine and a 0.7% decrease in iron ore content between December 31, 2018 and 2019. This increase in reserves includes an addition of 903 million metric tonnes, mainly attributed to new interpretations and life of mine design at Ukraine open pit, Canada and Minorca - USA. However, this was partially offset by a downgrade of 141 million tonnes mainly attributable to Kazakhstan open pit operations and 157 million tonnes of mining depletion during 2019.

32 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Reserves (iron ore and coal)

Metallurgical Coal Reserve Estimates

The table below details ArcelorMittal's estimated metallurgical coal reserves as of December 31, 2019. The classification of coal reserve estimates as proven or probable reflects the variability in the coal seams thickness and quality, the mining selectivity and the planned production rate for each deposit. Proven coal reserve estimates are based on drill hole spacing ranging from 50m x 50m to 500m x 500m, and probable coal reserve estimates are based on drill hole spacing ranging from 100m x100m to 1,000m x 1,000m.

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2018

Proven Coal Reserves

Probable Coal Reserves

Total Coal Reserves

Total Coal Reserves

Wet

Wet

Wet

Wet

ROM

Recoverable

ROM

Recoverable

ROM

Recoverable

Recoverable

Millions

Million

Millions

Million

Millions

Million

Ash

Sulfur

Volatile

Millions

Million

of Tonnes

Tonnes

of Tonnes

Tonnes

of Tonnes

Tonnes

(%)

(%)

(%)

of Tonnes

Tonnes

Princeton - USA

66

42

24

10

90

52

5

0.7

18

94

56

Karaganda - Kazakhstan

9

4

101

46

110

50

35

0.6

29

110

54

Total

200

102

19

0.6

23

204

110

Note: Ash (%), Sulfur (%) and Volatile (%) for Princeton - USA shown in the table above are the in-situ coal qualities, whereas the Ash (%), Sulfur (%) and Volatile (%) for Karaganda - Kazakhstan are Run of Mine coal qualities.

The table below provides supplemental information on the producing mines.

2019 Run of Mine

2019 Wet Recoverable

Production

Production

Estimated Mine Life

Operations/Projects

% Ownership

In Operation Since

(Million Tonnes)

(Million Tonnes)

(Years)1

Princeton - USA

100

1995

3.6

2.0

33

Karaganda - Kazakhstan

100

1934

9.6

3.5

10

1 The estimated mine life reported in this table corresponds to the duration of the production schedule of each operation based on the 2019 year-end metallurgical coal reserve estimates only. The production varies for each operation during the mine life and as a result the mine life is not the total reserve tonnage divided by the 2019 production. ArcelorMittal believes that the life of these operations will be significantly expanded as exploration and engineering studies confirm the economic potential of the additional mineralization already known to exist in the vicinity of these estimated coal reserves.

Changes in Metallurgical Coal Reserve Estimates: 2019 versus 2018

The Company's metallurgical coal reserve estimates had a net decrease of 4 million tonnes of Run of Mine coal between December 31, 2018 and 2019. This decrease includes the mining depletion of 14 million tonnes. However, this was offset by an increase

of 10 million tonnes in Princeton - USA, primarily due to a reinterpretation of modifying factors and extension of life of mine by one year at Karaganda - Kazakhstan coal operations. The reporting of recoverable coal reserves from Kazakhstan excludes the recoverable coal which in theory could be used for metallurgical applications, but which in practice is sold and used as thermal coal by ArcelorMittal at its steel plant facilities.

33 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Raw material

Raw material consumption

(Millions of metric tonnes)

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Iron Ore

116

115

119

118

115

PCI & Coal1

44

46

48

48

46

Coke

29

29

29

28

28

Scrap & DRI

37

34

35

36

34

1 Includes coal only for the steelmaking process and excludes steam coal for power generation. ArcelorMittal's consumption of PCI and coal was 9.6 million tonnes and 36.9 million tonnes, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

34 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Section 4

SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE

Sustainability performance data coming in early May

Wind turbine tower during manufacturing process at Dacero, Avilés.

35 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Sustainability performance data table 20191

Performance

Metric

Unit

2017

2018

2019

Crude steel production1

Mt

93.1

92.5

89.8

1. Safe, healthy, quality working lives for our people

Number of employees (total)

number

197,108

208,583

191,248

Number of contractors (total)

number

43,368

44,855

43,091

Fatalities (total)

number

23

10

21

Fatalities (steel)

number

19

10

12

Fatalities (mining)

number

4

0

9

Fatalities (own personnel)

number

16

5

11

Fatalities (contractors)

number

7

5

10

Fatality rate (steel)

per million hours worked

0.04

0.02

0.02

Fatality rate (mining)

per million hours worked

0.06

0.00

0.12

Lost-time injury rate (total)2

Lost-time injury rate (total) including AM Italia

Lost-time injury rate (steel)2Lost-time injury rate (mining) Lost-time injury rate (own personnel)2Lost-time injury rate (contractors)2Lost-time injury rate AM Italia Accident severity rate (total)2Accident severity rate (steel)2Accident severity rate (mining)

Total recordable injury frequency rate (total)2, 3Total recordable injury frequency rate (steel)2, 3Total recordable injury frequency rate (mining)3

Total recordable injury frequency rate (own personnel)2, 3Total recordable injury frequency rate (contractors)2, 3Manager turnover rate

Sustainability performance data coming in early May

per million hours worked

0.78

0.69

0.75

per million hours worked

-

0.73

1.21

per million hours worked

0.78

0.70

0.73

per million hours worked

0.77

0.61

0.97

per million hours worked

0.83

0.68

1.37

per million hours worked

0.67

0.65

0.93

per million hours worked

-

8.20

11.13

per thousand hours worked

0.08

0.07

0.08

per thousand hours worked

0.08

0.08

0.09

per thousand hours worked

0.09

0.09

0.08

n /million work h

4.83

4.58

4.79

n /million work h

4.97

4.98

5.15

n /million work h

4.08

2.46

2.95

n /million work h

5.08

4.84

5.28

n /million work h

4.24

4.05

3.8

%

2.7

2.2

2.3

Industrial operations (including mining) certified to OHSAS 180014

%

98

98

92

Employees covered by collective bargaining agreements

%

88

88

88

Number of strikes exceeding one week in duration

number

0

4

2

Number of training hours per employee5

hours

49

56

57

Women on the Board of Directors

%

33

33

33

Women in management positions (manager and above positions)

%

12

12

13

- Vice presidents

%

6

6

7

- General managers

%

6

7

8

- Managers

%

14

14

14

Women in key position succession plans (general manager and positions above)

%

-

12

13

Women recruited (exempt population)

%

-

27

28

2. Products that accelerate more sustainable lifestyles

Research and development spend

$ (million)

278

290

301

Number of LCA studies undertaken

number

23

32

27

Products for outcome 2 launched

number

21

15

11

Programmes for outcome 2 in development

number

18

17

16

3. Products that create sustainable infrastructure

Products for outcome 3 launched

number

21

11

31

Programmes for outcome 3 in development

number

19

21

17

4. Efficient use of resources and high recycling rates Raw materials used by weight:

- Iron ore

million tonnes

118.6

118.3

115.2

- Pulverised coal injection (PCI) and coal

million tonnes

47.8

47.9

46.5

36 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Sustainability performance data table 20191

Performance

Metric

Unit

2017

2018

2019

- Coke

million tonnes

28.9

28.2

27.8

- Scrap and direct reduced iron (DRI)

million tonnes

35.4

36.3

34.4

Steel scrap recycled

million tonnes

29.4

28.6

26.2

CO2avoided from steel scrap recycled

million tonnes

38.2

37.2

34.0

Blast furnace slag re-used (total)

million tonnes

20.5

20.1

21.3

BF slag to cement industry

million tonnes

10.2

12.4

14.8

CO2avoided from slag re-use in cement industry

million tonnes

7.8

9.5

11.3

Production residues to landfill/waste (steel)

%

7.6

7.7

8.2

Production residues to landfill/waste (mining)

%

35.0

22.4

25.3

Production residues and by-productsre-used (steel)

%

92.4

92.3

91.8

Production residues and by-productsre-used (mining)

%

65.0

77.6

74.7

5. Trusted user of air, land and water

Approvals for environmental capital investment projects

$ (million)

158

405

692

Industrial operations certified to ISO 14001 (steel)6

%

98

98

98

Industrial operations certified to ISO 14001 (mining)

%

48

48

60

Air

Absolute dust emissions (steel)

Dust intensity (steel)

Absolute NOxemissions (steel)

NOxintensity (steel)

Absolute SOxemissions (steel)

SOxintensity (steel)

Absolute dust emissions (mining) Absolute NOx(mining)

Absolute SOx(mining)6

Water

Sustainability performance data coming in early May

thousand tonnes

62.9

55.4

55.5

kg/tonne of steel

0.67

0.61

0.63

thousand tonnes

108.6

102.0

101.1

kg/tonne of steel

1.17

1.11

1.15

thousand tonnes

150.2

166.2

158.0

kg/tonne of steel

1.62

1.82

1.80

thousand tonnes

6.3

13.1

11.0

thousand tonnes

13.9

13.2

12.6

thousand tonnes

8.8

20.7

15.1

Freshwater intake (steel)

m3/tonne of steel

22.7

22.2

21.18

Proportion of water extraction from ground water sources

%

0.6

0.6

1.6

Water discharge (steel)

m3/tonne of steel

18.8

18.3

18.4

Net water use (steel)

m3/tonne of steel

3.9

3.9

3.4

6. Responsible energy user that helps create a lower carbon future

Approvals for energy efficiency capital investment projects

$ (million)

373

247

711

Energy intensity (steel)

GJ/tonne of steel

24.0

24.0

24.2

Primary energy consumption (steel)*

million GJ (PJ)

2,227

2,196

2,124

- Energy recovered and reused on site, as % of total

%

23.8

24.0

23.8

- Energy from renewable sources, as % of total

%

0.17

0.23

0.23

- Energy sold by type (heat, steam or electricity) as % of total

%

1.1

1.0

1.4

- Electricity from renewable and recovered energy sources as % of total electricity consumed

%

-

-

44

Absolute CO2e footprint (steel and mining)*

million tonnes

207.9

204.1

196.1

- Scope 1 CO2e

million tonnes

179.7

174.9

169.7

- Scope 2 CO2e

million tonnes

15.1

14.4

12.6

- Scope 3 CO2e

million tonnes

13.2

14.8

13.7

Absolute CO2e footprint (steel)*

million tonnes

195.9

194.1

185.3

- Scope 1 CO2e (steel)

million tonnes

169.7

167

161.1

- Scope 2 CO2e (steel)

million tonnes

13.2

12.5

10.7

- Scope 3 CO2e (steel)

million tonnes

13

14.6

13.5

Absolute CO2e footprint (mining)*7

million tonnes

12.1

10

10.7

- Scope 1 CO2e (mining)

million tonnes

10.0

7.8

8.6

- Scope 2 CO2e (mining)

million tonnes

2

2

2

- Scope 3 CO2e (mining)

million tonnes

0.1

0.1

0.1

37 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Sustainability performance data table 20191

Performance

Metric

Unit

2017

2018

2019

CO2intensity (steel)*

tCO2e/tonne of steel

2.11

2.12

2.12

- CO2intensity (BF only)

tCO2e/tonne of steel

2.30

2.34

2.33

- CO2intensity (EAF only)

tCO2e/tonne of steel

0.60

0.63

0.65

% sites below ArcelorMittal carbon efficiency benchmark

%

50

44

48

Carbon footprint intensity improvement since 2007 (target = 8% by 2020)8

%

6.2

5.6

5.3

7. Supply chains our customers trust

Global procurement suppliers evaluated against code for responsible sourcing

number

357

405

355

  1. Active and welcomed member of the community
  2. Pipeline of talented scientists and engineers for the future

Community investment spend (including STEM spend)

$ (million)

29.1

30.5

30.3

- of which, voluntary spend

$ (million)

18.8

20.7

18.1

- of which, spend on STEM projects

$ (million)

7.1

9.9

7.4

10. Our contribution to society measured, shared and valued

Estimated direct economic contribution

$ (million)

68,143

74,776

76,419

of which:

- Total tax contribution

$ (million)

4,381

4,849

4,479

- Corporate Income tax

Sustainability

$ (million)

507

629

479

- Local taxes

performance

$ (million)

381

406

331

- Payroll taxes

data coming in

$ (million)

3,334

3,382

3,296

- Other taxes including royalties

$ (million)

157

157

373

- Employee salaries, wages and pensions

early May

$ (million)

9,046

9,502

9,069

- Supplier and contractor payments

$ (million)

50,498

55,966

53,740

- Capital expenditure

$ (million)

2,819

3,305

3,572

- Dividends and payments to creditors

$ (million)

1,092

864

1,080

Number of country-level corporate responsibility/sustainability reports

number

16

16

12

Country-level reports adhering to GRI

%

81

81

82

Transparent good governance

Number of Board of Directors self-assessments

number

1

1

1

% of employees completed code of business conduct training

%

85

88

89

% of employees completed anti-corruption training

%

82

90

95

% of employees completed human rights training

%

66

94

90

Number of operations with a local confidential whistleblowing system

number

30

27

30

Whistleblowing complaints received via Internal Audit

number

160

158

162

*2019 data independently assured by DNV GL. See their Assurance statement on p.96.

Note: The indicators in this table have been developed over the period 2007-2019 in line with the expectations of the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the KPIs used by the Company. All methodologies can be found in the Basis of Reporting. In 2014, we adopted 10 new sustainable development outcomes, and although these indicators were not selected to measure progress against these outcomes, they are listed here under our 10 outcomes for ease of reference. KPIs the company has identified as metrics that are useful for driving and tracking progress, are marked in bold. Environmental data presented in this table are provisional except where assured by DNV GL.

  1. All 2019 intensity metrics in this table are calculated using full year production data from all sites, except ArcelorMittal Galati and ArcelorMittal Ostrava which were sold on June 30, 2019, from which date data was not available. Both operations produced 2.2mt of crude steel in 2019 up to the date of sale, and therefore this amount was subtracted from our consolidated crude steel production figure to provide a denominator for all intensity calculations(89.8mt-2.2mt=87.6mt).
  2. Where indicated, LTIFR data does not include Ilva (subsequently renamed ArcelorMittal Italia), acquired on November 1, 2018, which is shown separately; AFR and TRIR data includes ArcelorMittal Italia.
  3. For 2018 and 2019 data, the scope covers all companies with an activity during the year, irrespective of their activity status as of Dec 31st of that year. For 2017 data, the scope covers active sites as of Dec 31st 2017.
  4. The boundary for this metric was revised in 2019 to include only 'major sites'. Please refer toBasis of Reportingfor further details.
  5. Data does not include the training data for Ilva (subsequently renamed ArcelorMittal Italia).
  6. 2019 data excludes Monesson and Double G sites (US).
  7. The factor used to calculate the CO2equivalent of our methane emissions has been updated in the 2019 report to 28 from 21. Methane data for 2017 and 2018 have been restated to reflect this change.
  8. Refers to carbon intensity of sites we operate today that we operated in 2007. Since the operation perimeter changes from year to year, the baseline is not constant. Please see further explanation inBasis of Reporting. See Integrated Annual Reviewfor an explanation of our underlying carbon performance.

38 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Section 5

FINANCIALS

The Samuel de Champelain bridge, Canada.

39 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Key financial and operational information

In millions of $US dollars, unless otherwise stated.

2019

NAFTA

Brazil

Europe

ACIS

Mining

Total

FINANCIAL INFORMATION (AUDITED)

Sales

18,555

8,113

37,721

6,837

4,837

70,615

Depreciation

(570)

(274)

(1,256)

(364)

(448)

(3,067)

Impairment1

(1,300)

-

(525)

(102)

-

(1,927)

Exceptional charges2

(200)

-

(456)

(76)

-

(828)

Operating (loss) / income

(1,259)

846

(1,107)

(25)

1,215

(627)

Operating margin (as a percentage of sales)

(6.8)%

10.4%

(2.9)%

(0.4)%

25.1%

(0.9)%

EBITDA

811

1,120

1,130

517

1,663

5,195

EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales)

4.4%

13.8%

3.0%

7.6%

34.4%

7.4%

Capital expenditure

727

328

1,353

513

480

3,572

OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Crude steel production (thousand of metric tonnes)

21,897

11,001

43,913

12,998

-

89,809

Steel shipments (thousand of metric tonnes)

20,921

11,192

42,352

11,547

-

84,511

Average steel selling price (US$/t)

810

679

696

517

-

700

Employees (FT equivalent)

25,159

18,696

74,149

41,284

30,345

191,248

1

Impairment charges for 12M 2019 were $1.9 billion related to impairment of the fixed assets of ArcelorMittal USA ($1.3 billion) following impairment

assessments performed in the second and fourth quarters of 2019, primarily resulting from decreases in the near-term average selling prices assumptions,

remedy asset sales for the ArcelorMittal Italia acquisition ($0.5 billion) and $0.1 billion impairment costs in South Africa.

2

Exceptional charges for 12M 2019 primarily include inventory related charges in NAFTA and Europe following a period of exceptionally weak steel pricing.

Notes:

EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses, restructuring and exceptional charges.

Sales amounts are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total) and includes non-steel sales.

Steel shipments are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total).

Margin analysis calculated on the unrounded values.

Total column includes holding and service companies and eliminations.

Number of employees

6

1

5

Total

2

4

191,248

3

Full time equivalent

2019

%

1NAFTA

25,159

13

2Brazil

18,696

10

3Europe

74,149

39

4ACIS

41,284

21

5Mining

30,345

16

6Others

1,615

1

Total

191,248

100

40 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Key financial and operational information

In millions of $US dollars, unless otherwise stated.

2018

NAFTA

Brazil

Europe

ACIS

Mining

Total

FINANCIAL INFORMATION (AUDITED)

Sales

20,332

8,711

40,488

7,961

4,211

76,033

Depreciation

(522)

(298)

(1,195)

(311)

(418)

(2,799)

Impairment charges net of purchase gains1

-

(86)

(724)

-

-

(810)

Exceptional (charges) / income2

(60)

202

(259)

-

-

(117)

Operating income

1,889

1,356

1,632

1,094

860

6,539

Operating margin (as a percentage of sales)

9.3%

15.6%

4.0%

13.7%

20.4%

8.6%

EBITDA

2,471

1,538

3,810

1,405

1,278

10,265

EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales)

12.2%

17.7%

9.4%

17.6%

30.3%

13.5%

Capital expenditure

669

244

1,336

534

485

3,305

OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Crude steel production (thousand of metric tonnes)

22,559

12,264

44,693

13,022

-

92,538

Steel shipments (thousand of metric tonnes)

22,047

11,464

41,020

11,741

-

83,854

Average steel selling price (US$/t)

852

719

787

598

-

775

Employees (FT equivalent)

26,550

19,555

88,768

41,544

30,579

208,583

1 Impairment charges of $1.0 billion primarily related to the remedy asset sales in connection with the Ilva acquisition and the agreed remedy package required for the approval of the Votorantim acquisition, partially offset by a $0.2 billion bargain purchase gain relating to the acquisition of ArcelorMittal Italia.

2 Exceptional (charges)/ income for 12M 2018 was $117 million impacted by $113 million in charges related to a blast furnace dismantling in Florange (France), $60 million in charges related to the new collective labor agreement in the United States (including a signing bonus), a $146 million provision taken in the first quarter of 2018 in respect of a litigation case that was paid in the third quarter of 2018, offset in part by the recognition in Brazil of $202 million in PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods.

Notes:

• EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses, restructuring and exceptional (charges) / income.

• Sales amounts are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total) and includes non-steel sales.

• Steel shipments are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total).

• Margin analysis calculated on the unrounded values.

• Total column includes holding and service companies and eliminations.

41 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Key financial and operational information

In millions of $US dollars, unless otherwise stated.

2017

NAFTA

Brazil

Europe

ACIS

Mining

Total

FINANCIAL INFORMATION (AUDITED)

Sales

17,997

7,755

36,208

7,621

4,033

68,679

Depreciation

(518)

(293)

(1,201)

(313)

(416)

(2,768)

Impairments1

-

-

-

(206)

-

(206)

Operating income

1,185

697

2,359

508

991

5,434

Operating margin (as a percentage of sales)

6.6%

9.0%

6.5%

6.7%

24.6%

7.9%

EBITDA

1,703

990

3,560

1,027

1,407

8,408

EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales)

9.5%

12.8%

9.8%

13.5%

34.9%

12.2%

Capital expenditure

466

263

1,143

427

495

2,819

OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Crude steel production (thousand of metric tonnes)

23,480

11,210

43,768

14,678

-

93,136

Steel shipments (thousand of metric tonnes)

21,834

10,840

40,941

13,094

-

85,242

Average steel selling price (US$/t)

742

667

702

515

-

682

Employees (FT equivalent)

26,324

18,058

78,643

42,451

30,088

197,108

1 Impairment charges for 12M 2017 were $206 million related to a downward revision of cash flow projections across all steel facilities in ArcelorMittal

South Africa.

Notes:

EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation and impairment expenses.

Sales amounts are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total) and includes non-steel sales.

Steel shipments are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total).

Margin analysis calculated on the unrounded values.

Total column includes holding and service companies and eliminations.

42 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Key financial and operational information

In millions of $US dollars, unless otherwise stated.

2016

NAFTA

Brazil

Europe

ACIS

Mining

Total

FINANCIAL INFORMATION (AUDITED)

Sales

15,806

6,223

29,272

5,885

3,114

56,791

Depreciation

(549)

(258)

(1,184)

(311)

(396)

(2,721)

Impairments1

-

-

(49)

(156)

-

(205)

Exceptional income2

832

-

-

-

-

832

Operating income

2,002

614

1,270

211

366

4,161

Operating margin (as a percentage of sales)

12.7%

9.9%

4.3%

3.6%

11.8%

7.3%

EBITDA

1,719

872

2,503

678

762

6,255

EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales)

10.9%

14.0%

8.6%

11.5%

24.5%

11.0%

Capital expenditure

445

237

951

397

392

2,444

OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Crude steel production (thousand of metric tonnes)

22,208

11,133

42,635

14,792

-

90,767

Steel shipments (thousand of metric tonnes)

21,281

10,753

40,247

13,271

-

83,934

Average steel selling price (US$/t)

672

536

568

395

-

567

Employees (FT equivalent)

27,233

18,380

80,975

41,989

28,455

198,517

1 Impairment charges for 12M 2016 were $205 million of which $49 million related to the sale of ArcelorMittal Zaragoza in Spain and $156 million mainly related to the Vanderbijlpark plant in South Africa.

2 Exceptional income for 12M 2016 was $832 million relating to a one-time gain on employee benefits following the singing of the new US labour contract.

Notes:

• EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses, restructuring and exceptional income.

• Sales amounts are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total) and includes non-steel sales.

• Steel shipments are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total).

• Margin analysis calculated on the unrounded values.

• Total column includes holding and service companies and eliminations.

43 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Key financial and operational information

In millions of $US dollars, unless otherwise stated.

2015

NAFTA

Brazil

Europe

ACIS

Mining

Total

FINANCIAL INFORMATION (AUDITED)

Sales

17,293

8,503

31,893

6,128

3,387

63,578

Depreciation

(616)

(336)

(1,192)

(408)

(614)

(3,192)

Impairments1

(526)

(176)

(398)

(294)

(3,370)

(4,764)

Exceptional charges2

(454)

(91)

(632)

(239)

-

(1,436)

Operating income/(loss)

(705)

628

171

(624)

(3,522)

(4,161)

Operating margin (as a percentage of sales)

(4.1)%

7.4%

0.5%

(10.2)%

(104)%

(6.5)%

EBITDA

891

1,231

2,393

317

462

5,231

EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales)

5.2%

14.5%

7.5%

5.2%

13.6%

8.2%

Capital expenditure

392

422

1,045

365

476

2,707

OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Crude steel production (thousand of metric tonnes)

22,795

11,612

43,853

14,219

-

92,479

Steel shipments (thousand of metric tonnes)

21,306

11,540

40,676

12,485

-

84,586

Average steel selling price (US$/t)

732

647

609

432

-

623

Employees (FT equivalent)

28,861

19,816

83,825

45,291

30,047

209,404

  1. Impairment charges for 12M 2015 were $4.8 billion relating to:
    • Mining segment ($3.4 billion): consisting of $0.9 billion with respect to goodwill and $2.5 billion primarily related to fixed assets mainly due to a downward revision of cash flow projections relating to the expected persistence of a lower raw material price outlook at:
      • ArcelorMittal Liberia ($1.4 billion);
      • Las Truchas in Mexico ($0.2 billion);
      • ArcelorMittal Serra Azul in Brazil ($0.2 billion); and
      • ArcelorMittal Princeton coal mining operations in the United States ($0.7 billion)
    • Steel segments ($1.4 billion): consisting of fixed asset impairment charges of $0.2 billion related to the intended sale of the Long Carbon facilities in the US (ArcelorMittal La Place, Steelton and Vinton within the NAFTA segment), $0.4 billion primarily in connection with the idling for an indefinite time of the ArcelorMittal Sestao plant in Spain (Europe segment), and $0.8 billion related to:
      • NAFTA: Deployment of asset optimization programs at Indiana Harbor East and West in the United States ($0.3 billion);
      • Brazil: ArcelorMittal Point Lisas in Trinidad and Tobago ($0.2 billion) currently idled; and
      • ACIS: Saldanha plant in South Africa as a result of its revised competitive outlook ($0.3 billion)
  3. Exceptional charges for 12M 2015 were $1.4 billion primarily including $1.3 billion inventory related charges following the rapid decline of international steel prices and litigation and other costs in South Africa ($0.1 billion).

Notes:

  • EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses, restructuring and exceptional charges.
  • Sales amounts are prior tointer-segment eliminations (except for total) and includes non-steel sales.
  • Steel shipments are prior tointer-segment eliminations (except for total).
  • Margin analysis calculated on the unrounded values.
  • Total column includes holding and service companies and eliminations.

44 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Quarterly condensed income statement

Annually and Quarterly (2018 and 2019)

In millions of U.S. dollars

2018

2019

1Q 18

2Q 18

3Q 18

4Q 18

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

Sales

76,033

70,615

19,186

19,998

18,522

18,327

19,188

19,279

16,634

15,514

Depreciation

(2,799)

(3,067)

(711)

(712)

(653)

(723)

(733)

(766)

(766)

(802)

Impairment charges net of purchase gains1

(810)

(1,927)

(86)

-

(509)

(215)

(150)

(947)

-

(830)

Exceptional (charges)/ income2

(117)

(828)

(146)

-

-

29

-

-

-

(828)

Operating income / (loss)

6,539

(627)

1,569

2,361

1,567

1,042

769

(158)

297

(1,535)

Operating margin %

8.6%

(0.9)%

8.2%

11.8%

8.5%

5.7%

4.0%

(0.8)%

1.8%

(9.9)%

Income from associates, joint ventures

and other investments

652

347

212

30

183

227

208

94

25

20

Net interest expense

(615)

(607)

(164)

(159)

(152)

(140)

(161)

(154)

(152)

(140)

Foreign exchange and other net

financing gain / (loss)

(1,595)

(1,045)

(174)

(390)

(475)

(556)

(231)

(173)

(524)

(117)

Income / (loss) before taxes and

non-controlling interest

4,981

(1,932)

1,443

1,842

1,123

573

585

(391)

(354)

(1,772)

Current tax

(928)

(786)

(284)

(240)

(206)

(198)

(180)

(225)

(121)

(260)

Deferred tax

1,277

327

81

259

28

909

45

211

(64)

135

Income tax benefit / (expense)

349

(459)

(203)

19

(178)

711

(135)

(14)

(185)

(125)

(Loss) / income including

non-controllinginterests

5,330

(2,391)

1,240

1,861

945

1,284

450

(405)

(539)

(1,897)

Non-controlling interests (income) / loss

(181)

(63)

(48)

4

(46)

(91)

(36)

(42)

-

15

Net Income attributable to the equity

holders of the parent

5,149

(2,454)

1,192

1,865

899

1,193

414

(447)

(539)

(1,882)

Basic earnings / (loss) per common

share ($)3

5.07

(2.42)

1.17

1.84

0.89

1.18

0.41

(0.44)

(0.53)

(1.86)

Diluted earnings / (loss) per common

share ($)3

5.04

(2.42)

1.17

1.83

0.88

1.17

0.41

(0.44)

(0.53)

(1.86)

Weighted average common shares

outstanding (in millions)

1,015

1,013

1,019

1,013

1,014

1,014

1,014

1,014

1,012

1,012

Adjusted diluted weighted average

common shares outstanding (in millions)

1,021

1,013

1,023

1,018

1,019

1,020

1,017

1,014

1,012

1,012

EBITDA4

10,265

5,195

2,512

3,073

2,729

1,951

1,652

1,555

1,063

925

EBITDA Margin %

13.5%

7.4%

13.1%

15.4%

14.7%

10.6%

8.6%

8.1%

6.4%

6.0%

  1. Impairment charges for 12M 2019 were $1.9 billion related to impairment of the fixed assets of ArcelorMittal USA ($1.3 billion) following impairment assessments performed in the second and fourth quarters of 2019, primarily resulting from decreases in thenear-term average selling prices assumptions, remedy asset sales for the ArcelorMittal Italia acquisition ($0.5 billion) and $0.1 billion impairment costs in South Africa. Impairment charges for 12M 2018 of $1.0 billion primarily related to the remedy asset sales in connection with the Ilva acquisition and the agreed remedy package required for the approval of the Votorantim acquisition, partially offset by a $0.2 billion bargain purchase gain relating to the acquisition of Ilva.
  2. Exceptional charges for 12M 2019 primarily include inventory related charges in NAFTA and Europe following a period of exceptionally weak steel pricing. Net exceptional charges for 12M 2018 was $117 million impacted by $113 million in charges related to a blast furnace dismantling in Florange (France), $60 million in charges related to the new collective labor agreement in the United States (including a signing bonus), a $146 million provision taken in the first quarter of 2018 in respect of a litigation case that was paid in the third quarter of 2018, offset in part by the recognition in Brazil of $202 million in PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods.
  3. Basic (loss) earnings per common share are computed by dividing net (loss) income attributable to equity holders of ArcelorMittal by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the periods presented. Diluted (loss) earnings per common share include assumed shares from stock options, shares from restricted stock units and convertible debt (if dilutive) in the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the periods presented.
  4. EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses net of purchase gains and exceptional (charges)/income.

45 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Operating footprint

Total achievable crude steel capacity

4

1

3

Total

112Mt

2

112Mt

%

1NAFTA

25

2Europe

46

3Brazil

12

4ACIS

17

Total

100

Blast furnace facilities and electric arc furnaces

Number of

Number of electric

BF Facilities

blast furnaces

EAF Facilities

arc furnaces

ArcelorMittal Group

51

NAFTA

11

ArcelorMittal Group

33

NAFTA

10

USA

7

USA

2

Canada

3

Canada

4

Mexico

1

Lazaro Cardenas

4

EUROPE

22

EUROPE

13

Europe flat

21

Europe long

1

Europe flat

5

Europe long

8

BRAZIL

6

BRAZIL

8

Flat Brazil

3

Long Brazil and Acindar

8

Long Brazil

3

ACIS

2

ACIS

12

South Africa

2

South Africa

4

Temirtau

3

Kryvy Rih

5

46 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Section 6

PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT

Automotive production line.

47 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019

S1

S2

S3

S4

S5

S6

S7

S8

CONTENTS

PREVIOUS

BACK

FORWARD

Property, plants and equipment

ArcelorMittal has steel production facilities, as well as iron ore and coal mining operations, in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

All of its operating subsidiaries are substantially owned by ArcelorMittal through intermediate holding companies, and are grouped into the five reportable segments. Unless otherwise stated, ArcelorMittal owns all of the assets described in this section.

Steel production facilities of ArcelorMittal

The following table provides an overview by type of steel facility of the principal production units of ArcelorMittal's operations. While all of the Group's facilities are shown in the tables, only the facilities of significant subsidiaries are described textually for each segment. The facilities included in the tables are listed from upstream to downstream in the steel-making process.

Number of

Capacity

Production in 2019

Facility

Facilities

(in million tonnes per year)1

(in million tonnes)2

Coke Oven Battery

62

31.9

24.5

Sinter Plant

28

93.4

65.3

Blast Furnace

51

93.7

67.4

Basic Oxygen Furnace (including Tandem Furnace)

66

96.9

72.1

DRI Plant

13