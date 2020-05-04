MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Euronext Amsterdam > ArcelorMittal MT LU1598757687 ARCELORMITTAL (MT) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/04 08:37:15 am 9.402 EUR -6.00% 08:29a ARCELORMITTAL : Fact book 2019 PU 04/30 Europe's falling angels pin hopes on $33 billion ECB redemption RE 04/28 World's mine workers resist quick restart amid coronavirus RE Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations ArcelorMittal : Fact book 2019 0 05/04/2020 | 08:29am EDT Send by mail :

Fact Book 2019 Inventing smarter steels for a better world ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Performance highlights Sales RevenueEBITDANet Debt $70,615 $5,195 $9,345 (US$ millions) (US$ millions) (US$ millions) 2019 70,615 2019 $5.2 billion 2019 $9.3 billion 2018 76,033 2018 $10.3 billion 2018 $10.2 billion 2017 68,679 2017 $8.4 billion 2017 $10.1 billion Our reporting Our Fact Book is a central element in our commitment to engage stakeholders and communicate our financial and non-financial performance. It forms part of our wider approach to reporting at a global and local level, supported by reports that provide details on specific areas of our work or are designed for the use of specific stakeholder groups. Please find details of our other reporting below. Integrated Annual Reporting Index Basis of Reporting Climate Action 20-F Annual Report Review Report 1 Download Download Download Download Download Download Download the Investor Relations app annualreview2019.arcelormittal.com for iOS or Android 01 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Contents 02 SECTION 1 03 Key financial and operational information Financial highlights 06 Five-year financial summary 08 SECTION 2 09 Key operational overview Operations 11 Crude steel production quarterly by segment 12 Crude steel production by process and region 13 Steel shipments 14 Steel shipments by product type and segment 16 Sales by destination 18 Group sales by market 19 Capital expenditure 22 SECTION 3 23 Iron ore production and shipment by geography Mining operations 26 Coal production and shipment by geography 28 Reserves (iron ore and coal) 34 33 Raw material SECTION 4 35 Sustainability performance* Sustainability performance *Sustainability performance data will be published in late April. 38 SECTION 5 39 Key financial and operational information Financials 44 Quarterly condensed income statement 45 Operating footprint 46 SECTION 6 47 Property, plants and equipment Property, plants 48 NAFTA and equipment 50 Brazil 52 Europe 54 ACIS 56 Mining 58 SECTION 7 NAFTA Europe Production facilities 59 Canada - Contrecoeur East, West 73 Belgium - Gent, Geel, Genk, Huy, Liège 60 Canada - Hamilton 74 Bosnia and Herzegovina - Zenica 61 Mexico - Lázaro Cárdenas 75 France - Dunkerque, Mardyck, Montataire 62 USA - Burns Harbor & Desvres, Florange, Mouzon, Basse-Indre 63 USA - Cleveland and Warren 76 France - Fos-sur-Mer 64 USA - Indiana Harbour and West 77 Germany - Bremen, Bottrop 78 Germany - Eisenhüttenstadt Brazil 79 Germany - Hamburg 65 Argentina - Villa Constitucion 80 Germany - Ruhrort, Hochfeld 66 Brazil - Tubarao, Sol and Vega 81 Italy - Taranto, Genova, Novi Ligure 67 Brazil - Juiz de Fora, Piracicaba 82 Luxembourg - Esch-Belval, Differdange 68 Brazil - João Monlevade 83 Poland - Krakow and Swietochlowice 84 Poland - Dabrowa Gornicza, Sosnowiec, ZKZ ACIS 85 Spain - Avilés, Gijón, Etxebarri, 69 Kazakhstan - Termitau Lesaka, Sagunto 70 South Africa - Vanderbijlpark 86 Spain - Olaberría, Bergara 71 South Africa - Saldanha, Newcastle, Vereeniging, Pretoria 72 Ukraine - Kryvyi Rih 87 SECTION 8 89 Steel making process Additional information 91 Products and services 92 Glossary 96 Disclaimer 97 Assurance report 02 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Section 1 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Les Halles, Paris 03 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Key financial and operational information EBITDA EBITDA by segment (US$ millions)* 1 5 Total 2 5,195 4 3 (US$ millions) 2019 %* 1NAFTA 811 15 2Brazil 1,120 21 3Europe 1,130 22 4ACIS 517 10 5Mining 1,663 32 Holding and service companies and eliminations (46) Total 5,195 100 *% figures presented exclude holding and service companies and eliminations. Capex Capital expenditure by segment (US$ millions)* 6 5 1 4 Total 2 3,572 3 (US$ millions) 2019 %* 1NAFTA 727 21 2Brazil 328 10 3Europe 1,353 40 4ACIS 513 15 5Mining 480 14 6Holding and service companies 171 Total 3,572 100 *% figures presented exclude holding and service companies. Crude steel production Crude steel production by segment (Mt) 4 1 Total 89.8 2 3 (000's Mt) 2019 % 1NAFTA 21,897 24 2Brazil 11,001 12 3Europe 43,913 49 4ACIS 12,998 15 Total 89,809 100 Steel shipments Steel shipments by product (Mt) 3 2 Total 84.5 1 Products (000's Mt) 2019 % 1Flat 58,753 69 2Long 24,227 29 3Pipes and tubes 1,531 2 Total 84,511 100 04 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Key financial and operational information Mining operations Own iron ore production by region (Mt) Iron ore shipments and captive mines (Mt) 5 Total 4 57.1 1 3 2 Region 2019 % 1North America 35.4 62 2South America 2.3 4 3Europe 1.5 2 4Africa 4.4 8 5Asia, CIS & Other 13.5 24 Total 57.1 100 2 Total 59.3 1 Iron ore shipments 2019 % External sales - Third party 12.0 Internal sales - Market priced 25.1 1 Total market priced shipments 37.1 63 2Captive (Cost plus basis) 22.2 37 Total Shipments 59.3 100 05 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Key financial and operational information Industrial assets Achievable crude steel capacity Blast furnace facilities and electric arc furnaces 4 1 3 Total 112Mt Blast furnaces 11 22 6 12 Electric arc furnaces 10 13 8 2 2 Key 1 NAFTA 2 Europe 3 Brazil 4 ACIS 112Mt % Furnaces Total NAFTA Europe Brazil ACIS 1NAFTA 25 Blast furnaces 51 11 22 6 12 2Europe 46 Electric arc furnaces 33 10 13 8 2 3Brazil 12 4ACIS 17 Total 100 06 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Five-year financial summary Highlights for 2015-2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Health and safety Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIF)1 0.81 0.82 0.78 0.69 0.75 ArcelorMittal steel operations (millions of metric tonnes) Production of steel products 92.5 90.8 93.1 92.5 89.8 Change year/year (0.7)% (1.9)% 2.6% (0.6)% (2.9)% Shipments of steel products 84.6 83.9 85.2 83.9 84.5 Change year/year (0.6)% (0.8)% 1.6% (1.6)% 0.8% ArcelorMittal mining operations (millions of metric tonnes) Mining production Iron ore: Own production 62.8 55.2 57.4 58.5 57.1 Long-term contract 10.9 6.9 0.9 - - Total iron ore production 73.7 62.1 58.3 58.5 57.1 Coal: Own production 6.1 6.3 6.3 5.9 5.5 Long-term contract 0.1 - - - - Total coal production 6.2 6.3 6.3 5.9 5.5 Mining shipments Iron ore: External sales - Third party 13.7 12.3 11.7 12.7 12.0 Internal sales - Market-priced 26.7 21.3 24.0 24.9 25.1 Internal sales - Cost-plus basis 22.1 22.3 22.2 20.6 22.2 Strategic contracts 11.4 6.9 0.9 - - Total iron ore shipments 73.9 62.8 58.8 58.2 59.3 Coal: External sales - Third party 1.5 1.4 1.1 1.1 1.0 Internal sales - Market-priced 1.3 2.0 1.7 1.4 1.8 Internal sales - Cost-plus basis 3.2 3.4 3.5 3.3 2.9 Strategic contracts 0.1 - - - - Total coal shipments 6.1 6.8 6.3 5.8 5.7 ArcelorMittal financials (US$ millions) Sales 63,578 56,791 68,679 76,033 70,615 EBITDA2 5,231 6,255 8,408 10,265 5,195 Operating (loss) / income (4,161) 4,161 5,434 6,539 (627) Net (loss) / income attributable to equity holders of the parent (7,946) 1,779 4,568 5,149 (2,454) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,151 2,708 4,563 4,196 6,017 Net cash used in investing activities (2,170) (1,143) (2,830) (3,759) (3,824) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 395 (2,926) (1,731) (689) 514 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,102 2,615 2,786 2,354 4,995 Property, plant and equipment 35,780 34,831 36,971 35,638 36,231 Total assets 76,846 75,142 85,297 91,249 87,908 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 2,308 1,885 2,785 3,167 2,869 Long-term debt, net of current portion 17,478 11,789 10,143 9,316 11,471 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent 25,272 30,135 38,789 42,086 38,521 Net debt3 15,684 11,059 10,142 10,196 9,345 07 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Five-year financial summary Highlights for 2015-2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 ArcelorMittal financials per share (US$) ArcelorMittal average share price4 25.42 16.54 25.80 30.61 18.10 Book value per share4 32.73 31.61 38.03 41.46 38.03 Basic (loss) / earnings per share4 (10.29) 1.87 4.48 5.07 (2.42) ArcelorMittal ratios EBITDA margin 8.2% 11.0% 12.2% 13.5% 7.4% Operating margin (6.5)% 7.3% 7.9% 8.6% (0.9)% EBITDA per tonne 62 75 99 122 61 Sources: ArcelorMittal and NYSE The lost-time injury frequency rate ("LTIFR") for the Company, defined as the number of injuries per million hours worked that result in employees or contractors taking time off work, was at 0.75 (1.21 including ArcelorMittal Italia) in 2019 compared with 0.69 in 2018 (0.73 including ArcelorMittal Italia for the last two months of 2018). EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses and exceptional items. Net debt: long-term debt, plus short-term debt less cash and cash equivalents (including those held as part of assets and liabilities held for sale). Long-term debt and short-term debt include IFRS 16 "Leases" liabilities impact in 2019. Basic (loss) earnings per common share are computed by dividing net (loss) income attributable to equity holders of ArcelorMittal by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the periods presented. Diluted (loss) earnings per common share include assumed shares from stock options, shares from restricted stock units and convertible debt (if dilutive) in the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the periods presented. Following the Company's equity offering in April 2016, the (loss) earnings per share for prior periods was recast in accordance with IFRS for the year ended December 31, 2015, to include the bonus element derived from the 35% discount to the theoretical ex-right price included in the subscription price. Following the completion of the Company's share consolidation of each three existing shares into one share without nominal value on May 22, 2017, the (loss) earnings per share and corresponding basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, respectively, have been recast in accordance with IFRS. 08 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Section 2 OPERATIONS D2 Tower, Paris 09 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Key operational overview Segment annually (2015-2019) and quarterly (2018-2019) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q 18 2Q 18 3Q 18 4Q 18 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 Crude steel production (000's MT) NAFTA 22,795 22,208 23,480 22,559 21,897 5,864 5,946 5,723 5,026 5,388 5,590 5,658 5,261 Brazil 11,612 11,133 11,210 12,264 11,001 2,801 3,114 3,158 3,191 3,013 2,830 2,669 2,489 Europe 43,853 42,635 43,768 44,693 43,913 11,246 11,026 10,841 11,580 12,372 12,079 10,432 9,030 ACIS 14,219 14,792 14,678 13,022 12,998 3,400 3,087 3,560 2,975 3,323 3,252 3,450 2,973 Total 92,479 90,767 93,136 92,538 89,809 23,311 23,173 23,282 22,772 24,096 23,751 22,209 19,753 Steel shipments* (000's MT) NAFTA 21,306 21,281 21,834 22,047 20,921 5,559 5,803 5,512 5,173 5,319 5,438 5,135 5,029 Brazil 11,540 10,753 10,840 11,464 11,192 2,483 2,831 3,097 3,053 2,880 2,785 2,810 2,717 Europe 40,676 40,247 40,941 41,020 42,352 10,697 10,516 9,709 10,098 11,553 11,811 9,698 9,290 ACIS 12,485 13,271 13,094 11,741 11,547 3,029 3,057 2,986 2,669 2,662 3,182 2,718 2,985 Total 84,586 83,934 85,242 83,854 84,511 21,349 21,731 20,538 20,236 21,826 22,773 20,185 19,727 Average steel selling price (US$/tonne) NAFTA 732 672 742 852 810 779 853 896 882 874 836 792 731 Brazil 647 536 667 719 679 752 728 714 687 704 705 676 628 Europe 609 568 702 787 696 801 800 776 771 729 704 686 654 ACIS 432 395 515 598 517 610 621 597 561 541 536 532 460 Total 623 567 682 775 700 768 784 779 768 744 715 692 644 Revenue (US$ millions) NAFTA 17,293 15,806 17,997 20,332 18,555 4,752 5,356 5,367 4,857 5,085 5,055 4,395 4,020 Brazil 8,503 6,223 7,755 8,711 8,113 1,988 2,191 2,103 2,429 2,156 2,126 1,929 1,902 Europe 31,893 29,272 36,208 40,488 37,721 10,641 10,527 9,559 9,761 10,494 10,396 8,796 8,035 ACIS 6,128 5,885 7,621 7,961 6,837 2,080 2,129 1,989 1,763 1,645 1,906 1,654 1,632 Mining 3,387 3,114 4,033 4,211 4,837 1,024 1,065 1,008 1,114 1,127 1,423 1,182 1,105 Holding and service companies and eliminations (3,626) (3,509) (4,935) (5,670) (5,448) (1,299) (1,270) (1,504) (1,597) (1,319) (1,627) (1,322) (1,180) Total 63,578 56,791 68,679 76,033 70,615 19,186 19,998 18,522 18,327 19,188 19,279 16,634 15,514 EBITDA (US$ millions) NAFTA 891 1,719 1,703 2,471 811 440 791 744 497 350 198 123 140 Brazil 1,231 872 990 1,538 1,120 370 443 445 280 309 313 258 240 Europe 2,393 2,503 3,560 3,810 1,130 1,044 1,145 871 749 470 359 143 158 ACIS 317 678 1,027 1,405 517 363 397 447 198 145 199 128 45 Mining 462 762 1,407 1,278 1,663 349 305 281 343 420 570 372 301 Holding and service (279) (237) (46) (54) (8) (59) (116) (42) (84) 39 41 companies and eliminations (63) (279) Total 5,231 6,255 8,408 10,265 5,195 2,512 3,073 2,729 1,951 1,652 1,555 1,063 925 Operating (loss) / income (US$ millions) NAFTA (705) 2,002 1,185 1,889 (1,259) 308 660 612 310 216 (539) (24) (912) Brazil 628 614 697 1,356 846 215 369 374 398 239 234 196 177 Europe 171 1,270 2,359 1,632 (1,107) 580 853 100 98 11 (301) (168) (649) ACIS (624) 211 508 1,094 (25) 290 312 371 121 64 114 35 (238) Mining (3,522) 366 991 860 1,215 242 198 179 241 313 457 260 185 Holding and service companies and eliminations (109) (302) (306) (292) (297) (66) (31) (69) (126) (75) (123) (2) (97) Total (4,161) 4,161 5,434 6,539 (627) 1,569 2,361 1,567 1,042 769 (158) 297 (1,535) Steel EBITDA/tonne (US$/tonne) NAFTA 42 81 78 112 39 79 136 135 96 66 36 24 28 Brazil 107 81 91 134 100 149 157 144 92 107 112 92 88 Europe 59 62 87 93 27 98 109 90 74 41 30 15 17 ACIS 25 51 78 120 45 120 130 150 74 54 63 47 15 Total** 56 65 82 107 42 101 127 119 79 56 43 34 32 EBITDA/tonne (US$/tonne) NAFTA 42 81 78 112 39 79 136 135 96 66 36 24 28 Brazil 107 81 91 134 100 149 157 144 92 107 112 92 88 Europe 59 62 87 93 27 98 109 90 74 41 30 15 17 ACIS 25 51 78 120 45 120 130 150 74 54 63 47 15 Total*** 62 75 99 122 61 118 141 133 96 76 68 53 47 *ArcelorMittal Downstream Solutions shipments are eliminated in consolidation as they primarily represent shipments originating from other ArcelorMittal operating subsidiaries. **Average steel EBITDA/tonne is calculated as group EBITDA less mining divided by total steel shipments. ***EBITDA/tonne is calculated as group EBITDA divided by total steel shipments. 10 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Key operational overview Revenue by segment 2019 (US$ millions)* 5 4 1 Total 70,615 2 3 (US$ millions) 2019 %* 1NAFTA 18,555 24 2Brazil 8,113 11 3Europe 37,721 50 4ACIS 6,837 9 5Mining 4,837 6 Holding and service companies and eliminations (5,448) Total 70,615 100 *% figures presented exclude holding and service companies and eliminations (5,448). Steel shipments by segment 2019 (000's Mt)* 4 1 Total 84,511 2 3 (000's Mt) 2019 %* 1NAFTA 20,921 24 2Brazil 11,192 13 3Europe 42,352 49 4ACIS 11,547 14 Others (1,501) Total 84,511 100 *% figures presented exclude eliminations (1,501). EBITDA by segment 2019 (US$ millions)* EBITDA/tonne by segment 2015-2019 (US$/tonne) 1 5 Total 2 5,195 4 3 (US$ millions) 2019 %* 1NAFTA 811 15 2Brazil 1,120 21 3Europe 1,130 22 4ACIS 517 10 5Mining 1,663 32 Holding and service companies and eliminations (46) Total 5,195 100 *% figures presented exclude holding and service companies and eliminations. 2016 42 107 59 25 2016 81 81 62 51 2017 78 91 87 78 2018 112 134 93 120 2019 39 100 27 45 (US$/tonne) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1NAFTA 42 81 78 112 39 2Brazil 107 81 91 134 100 3Europe 59 62 87 93 27 4ACIS 25 51 78 120 45 Total 62 75 99 122 61 11 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Crude steel production quarterly by segment Segment annually and quarterly (2018 and 2019) (000's Mt) (000's MT) 2018 2019 1Q 18 2Q 18 3Q 18 4Q 18 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 1NAFTA 22,559 21,897 5,864 5,946 5,723 5,026 5,388 5,590 5,658 5,261 2Brazil 12,264 11,001 2,801 3,114 3,158 3,191 3,013 2,830 2,669 2,489 3Europe 44,693 43,913 11,246 11,026 10,841 11,580 12,372 12,079 10,432 9,030 4ACIS 13,022 12,998 3,400 3,087 3,560 2,975 3,323 3,252 3,450 2,973 Total 92,538 89,809 23,311 23,173 23,282 22,772 24,096 23,751 22,209 19,753 Crude steel production by segment (2018 and 2019 quarterly) (000's Mt) 1Q 18 5,864 2,801 11,246 3,400 2Q 18 5,946 3,114 11,026 3,087 3Q 18 5,723 3,158 10,841 3,560 4Q 18 5,026 3,191 11,580 2,975 1Q 19 5,388 3,013 12,372 3,323 2Q 19 5,590 2,830 12,079 3,252 3Q 19 5,658 2,669 10,432 3,450 4Q 19 5,261 2,489 9,030 2,973 Key 1 NAFTA 2 Brazil 3 Europe 4 ACIS Crude steel production by segment 2019 (000's Mt) 4 1 Total 89,809 2 3 12 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Crude steel production by process and region Crude steel production by process and segment 2019 (000's Mt) (000's Mt) Blast oxygen furnace Electric arc furnace Open hearth furnace Total crude steel % 1NAFTA 15,965 5,932 - 21,897 24 2Brazil 7,419 3,582 - 11,001 12 3Europe 36,826 6,085 1,002 43,913 49 4ACIS 11,091 989 918 12,998 14 Total 71,301 16,588 1,920 89,809 100 Crude steel production by process 2019 (000's Mt) Crude steel production by region 2019 (000's MT) 3 2 Total 89,809 1 (000's Mt) 2019 % 1Blast oxygen furnace 71,301 79 2Electric arc furnace 16,588 19 3Open hearth furnace 1,920 2 Total 89,809 100 6 5 1 4 Total 89,809 2 3 (Millions of Mt) 2019 % 1North America 22 24 2South America 11 12 3West Europe 35 39 4Central and East Europe 9 10 5CIS and Central Asia 9 10 6Africa* 5 5 Total 89.8 100 *Africa includes South Africa and Morocco. 13 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Steel shipments Segment and product types annually and quarterly (2018 and 2019) (000's Mt) (000's Mt) 2018 2019 1Q 18 2Q 18 3Q 18 4Q 18 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 Flat 19,113 18,261 4,811 5,011 4,885 4,406 4,750 4,732 4,454 4,325 Long 3,554 3,260 921 969 774 890 721 873 847 819 NAFTA 22,047 20,921 5,559 5,803 5,512 5,173 5,319 5,438 5,135 5,029 Flat 6,421 6,328 1,400 1,494 1,695 1,832 1,699 1,563 1,513 1,553 Long 5,087 4,918 1,095 1,345 1,415 1,232 1,194 1,236 1,312 1,176 Brazil 11,464 11,192 2,483 2,831 3,097 3,053 2,880 2,785 2,810 2,717 Flat 29,510 31,523 7,704 7,553 6,855 7,398 8,647 8,824 7,225 6,827 Long 11,367 10,360 2,961 2,942 2,798 2,666 2,821 2,883 2,333 2,323 Europe 41,020 42,352 10,697 10,516 9,709 10,098 11,553 11,811 9,698 9,290 CIS 7,251 7,425 1,866 1,861 1,879 1,645 1,617 2,064 1,657 2,087 South Africa 4,491 4,112 1,167 1,199 1,102 1,023 1,049 1,113 1,060 890 ACIS 11,741 11,547 3,029 3,057 2,986 2,669 2,662 3,182 2,718 2,985 Total 83,854 84,511 21,349 21,731 20,538 20,236 21,826 22,773 20,185 19,727 Note: Others and eliminations line are not presented in the table. Steel shipments by product 2019 (000's Mt) 3 2 Total 84,511 1 (000's Mt) 2019 % 1Flat 58,753 70 2Long 24,227 29 3Pipes and Tubes 1,531 2 Total 84,511 100 Source: ArcelorMittal estimates. Steel shipments by region 2019 (000's Mt)* 5 4 1 Total 84,511* 2 3 (000's Mt) 2019 % 1North America 20,921 24 2South America 11,192 13 3Europe 42,352 49 4Africa 4,112 5 5Asia CIS and Other 7,435 9 Total* 84,511 100 *Total group shipment include intrasegment eliminations. 14 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Steel shipments by product type and segment NAFTA steel shipments by product type 2019 (000's Mt) BRAZIL steel shipments by product type 2019 (000's Mt) 8 6 7 1 5 Total 4 20,921 2 3 Product type 1Hot rolled products 2Cold rolled products Coated Slabs Bars & rebars Wire rod / wire products Semis Other products Total NAFTA 8 7 1 6 Total 2 11,192 3 5 4 % Product type % 28 1Hot rolled products 21 14 2Cold rolled products 4 19 3Coated 7 18 4Slabs 21 7 5Bars & rebars 20 4 6Wire rod / wire products 15 1 7Sections 3 10 8Other products 7 100 Total BRAZIL 100 EUROPE steel shipments by product type 2019 (000's Mt) ACIS steel shipments by product type 2019 (000's Mt) 8 7 1 6 Total 5 42,352 4 2 3 Product type 1Hot rolled products 2Cold rolled products Coated Bars & rebars Wire rod / wire products Sections Semis Other products Total EUROPE 8 7 1 Total 6 11,547 2 5 3 4 % Product type % 29 1Hot rolled products 24 9 2Cold rolled products 6 29 3Coated 7 4 4Bars & rebars 25 7 5Wire rod / wire products 11 8 6Sections 3 2 7Semis 20 13 8Other products 4 100 Total ACIS 100 15 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Steel shipments by product type and segment Group steel shipments by product type 2019 (000's Mt) 9 8 1 7 Total 6 5 84,511 2 4 3 Product type % 1Hot rolled products 28 2Cold rolled products 9 3Coated 21 4Slabs 6 5Bars & rebars 10 6Wire rod / wire products 8 7Sections 5 8Semis 4 9Other products 10 Group total 100 16 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Sales by destination Americas (US$ millions) United States 15,238 Brazil5,094 Canada3,004 Mexico 1,941 Argentina 814 Others 1,195 (US$ millions) 2017 2018 2019 United States 14,367 16,271 15,238 Brazil 4,149 4,982 5,094 Canada 3,034 3,563 3,004 Mexico 2,251 1,970 1,941 Argentina 1,230 960 814 Others 1,005 1,322 1,195 Total Americas 26,036 29,068 27,286 Asia & Africa (US$ millions) South Africa 2,260 Morocco 583 Egypt 309 Rest of Africa 1,278 China 676 Kazakhstan 470 South Korea 380 India 95 Rest of Asia 1,910 (US$ millions) 2017 2018 2019 South Africa 2,560 2,742 2,260 Morocco 596 628 583 Egypt 310 206 309 Rest of Africa 1,033 1,257 1,278 China 622 608 676 Kazakhstan 392 496 470 South Korea 259 365 380 India 163 92 95 Rest of Asia 2,790 2,308 1,910 Total Asia & Africa 8,725 8,702 7,961 17 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Sales by destination Europe (US$ millions) Germany 5,694 Poland 3,957 France 4,114 Spain 3,855 Italy 4,317 Turkey 1,499 United Kingdom 1,434 Czech Republic 1,244 Netherlands 1,142 Belgium 1,617 Russia 876 Romania 720 Others 4,899 (US$ millions) 2017 2018 2019 Germany 5,933 6,757 5,694 Poland 3,746 4,518 3,957 France 4,051 4,431 4,114 Spain 3,751 4,265 3,855 Italy 2,711 3,333 4,317 Turkey 1,937 1,683 1,499 United Kingdom 1,370 1,471 1,434 Czech Republic 1,400 1,782 1,244 Netherlands 1,117 1,209 1,142 Belgium 1,129 1,309 1,617 Russia 1,204 1,144 876 Romania 621 708 720 Others 4,948 5,653 4,899 Total Europe 33,918 38,263 35,368 Group total 68,679 76,033 70,615 Sales by destination Group (US$ millions) 3 Total 1 70,615 2 (US$ millions) Americas Europe Asia & Africa

Total 2019% 27,286 39 35,368 50 7,961 11 70,615 100 18 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Group sales by market ArcelorMittal has a diversified portfolio of steel and mining products to meet a wide range of customer needs across many steel-consuming sectors, including automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy and machinery and via distributors. Group sales by market (US$ millions) 7 1 6 5 Total 70,615 4 2 3 (US$ millions) %* 1Distribution* 28 2Construction 17 3Automotive 17 4 Primary transformation** 12 5Packaging 3 6Other steel sales*** 13 7Other sales**** 10 Total 100 *Distribution represents the Company's sales to external distributors and processing facilities. **Primary Transformation includes steel production, re-rollers and pickling, coaters, pipes and tubes and wire and cable. ***Other steel sales mainly represents metal processing, machinery, electrical equipment and domestic appliances. ****Other sales mainly represent mining, chemicals & water, slag, waste, sale of energy and shipping. 19 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Capital expenditure Capital expenditure segment annually and quarterly (2018 and 2019) (US$ millions) (US$ millions) 2018 2019 1Q 18 2Q 18 3Q 18 4Q 18 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 1NAFTA 669 727 160 110 155 244 182 144 210 191 2Brazil 244 328 47 36 59 102 84 80 68 96 3Europe 1,336 1,353 313 226 298 499 353 337 390 273 4ACIS 534 513 117 117 141 159 137 115 153 108 5Mining 485 480 107 119 116 143 115 125 107 133 Total 3,305 3,572 752 616 781 1,156 947 869 941 815 Note: Others line is not presented in the table. Capital expenditure 2019 by segment (US$ millions) 5 1 4 Total 3,572 2 3 (US$ millions) 2019 %* 1NAFTA 727 21 2Brazil 328 10 3Europe 1,353 40 4ACIS 513 15 5Mining 480 14 Total 3,572 100 Note: Others line is not presented in the table. *% figures presented exclude holding and service companies. 20 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Capital expenditure projects The Company's capital expenditures were $3.6 billion, $3.3 billion and $2.8 billion for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The following tables summarize the Company's principal investment projects involving significant capital expenditure completed in 2019 and those that are currently ongoing. In 2020, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $3.2 billion. ArcelorMittal expects to fund these capital expenditures primarily through internal sources. Completed projects in most recent quarters Region Site Project Capacity / particulars Actual completion Note # Europe Sosnowiec (Poland) Modernization of Wire Rod Mill Upgrade rolling technology improving the mix of HAV 4Q 2019 products and increase volume by 90 thousand tonnes ACIS ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih New LF&CC 3 Facilities upgrade to switch from ingot to continuous 2Q 2019 (Ukraine) caster route. Additional billets of 145 thousand tonnes over ingot route through yield increase Ongoing Projects* Forecast Region Site Project Capacity / particulars completion Note # ACIS ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih New LF&CC 2 Facilities upgrade to switch from ingot to continuous 2020 (Ukraine) caster route. Additional billets of 145 thousand tonnes over ingot route through yield increase NAFTA Mexico New Hot Strip Mill Production capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per year 2021 1 NAFTA ArcelorMittal Dofasco Hot Strip Mill Modernization Replace existing three end of life coilers with two state 2021 2 (Canada) of the art coilers and new runout tables NAFTA Burns Harbor (US) New walking beam Furnaces Two new walking beam reheat furnaces bringing 2021 benefits on productivity, quality and operational cost Brazil ArcelorMittal Vega Expansion project Increase hot dipped / cold rolled coil capacity and 2022 3 construction of a new 700 thousand tonnes continuous annealing line (CAL) and continuous galvanizing line (CGL) combiline Brazil Juiz de Fora Melt shop expansion Increase in melt shop capacity by On hold 4 0.2 million tonnes/year Brazil Monlevade Sinter plant, blast furnace Increase in liquid steel capacity by 1.2 million tonnes/ On hold 4 and melt shop year; Sinter feed capacity of 2.3 million tonnes/year Mining Liberia Phase 2 expansion project Increase production capacity to 15 million tonnes/year Under review 5 *Ongoing projects refer to projects for which construction has begun (excluding various projects that are under development), even if such projects have been placed on hold pending improved operating conditions. 21 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Capital expenditure projects On September 28, 2017, ArcelorMittal announced a major $1 billion, investment program at its Mexican operations, which is focused on building ArcelorMittal Mexico's downstream capabilities, sustaining the competitiveness of its mining operations and modernizing its existing asset base. The program is designed to enable ArcelorMittal Mexico to meet the anticipated increased demand requirements from domestic customers, realize in full ArcelorMittal Mexico's production capacity of 5.3 million tonnes and significantly enhance the proportion of higher added-value products in its product mix, in-line with the Company's Action 2020 plan. The main investment will be the construction of a new hot strip mill. Upon completion, the project will enable ArcelorMittal Mexico to produce approximately 2.5 million tonnes of flat rolled steel, approximately 1.8 million tonnes of long steel and the remainder made up of semi- finished slabs. Coils from the new hot strip mill will be supplied to domestic, non-auto, general industry customers. The hot strip mill project commenced late in the fourth quarter of 2017 and is expected to be completed in 2021. Investment in ArcelorMittal Dofasco (Canada) to modernize the hot strip mill. The project is to install two new state of the art coilers and runout tables to replace three end of life coilers. The strip cooling system will be upgraded and include innovative power cooling technology to improve product capability. The project is expected to be completed in 2021. In August 2018, ArcelorMittal announced the resumption of the Vega Do Sul expansion to provide an additional 700 thousand tonnes of cold-rolled annealed and galvanized capacity to serve the growing domestic market. The three-year, $0.3 billion investment program to increase rolling capacity with construction of a new continuous annealing line and CGL combiline (and the option to add an approximately 100 thousand tonnes organic coating line to serve construction and appliance segments), and upon completion, will strengthen ArcelorMittal's position in the fast growing automotive and industry markets through Advanced High Strength Steel products. The investments will look to facilitate a wide range of products and applications whilst further optimizing current ArcelorMittal Vega facilities to maximize site capacity and its competitiveness, considering comprehensive digital and automation technology. Project completion is expected at the end of 2022. Although the Monlevade wire rod expansion project and Juiz de Fora rebar expansion were completed in 2015, both the melt shop expansion (in Juiz de Fora) and the sinter plant, blast furnace and meltshop (in Monlevade) projects are currently on hold and are expected to be completed upon Brazil domestic market recovery. ArcelorMittal had previously announced a Phase 2 project that envisaged the construction of 15 million tonnes of concentrate sinter fines capacity and associated infrastructure. The Phase 2 project was initially delayed due to the declaration of force majeure by contractors in August 2014 due to the Ebola virus outbreak in West Africa, and then reassessed following rapid iron ore price declines over the ensuing period. ArcelorMittal Liberia is now undertaking the engineering phase of a feasibility study to identify the optimal concentration solution for utilizing the resources at Tokadeh. ArcelorMittal Liberia has completed the detailed feasibility study to identify an optimal concentration solution for utilizing resources at Tokadeh and other deposits and is working on the final investment submission. 22 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Section 3 MINING OPERATIONS ArcelorMittal Mining, Canada 23 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Iron ore production and shipment by geography Production by mine annually (2015 - 2019) and quarterly (2019) (Millions of Mt)1 Mine Type Product 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 Kazakhstan 2.9 2.5 2.6 2.6 2.8 0.4 0.6 0.7 1.1 Lisakovski Open Pit Concentrate 0.9 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.4 Kentube Open Pit Concentrate 0.7 0.5 0.4 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.1 - 0.2 Atasu Underground Lump & fines 0.9 0.8 1.0 0.8 0.9 - 0.2 0.3 0.4 Atansore Open Pit Lump & fines 0.4 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 Ukraine 11.0 9.8 9.9 10.3 10.7 2.7 2.7 2.6 2.7 Kryviy Rih Open Pit Concentrate 10.1 9.0 9.1 9.3 9.8 2.5 2.5 2.4 2.5 Kryviy Rih Underground Lump & sinter feed 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 Bosnia 2.1 1.8 1.6 1.4 1.5 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 Omarska Open Pit Concentrate & lump 2.1 1.8 1.6 1.4 1.5 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 Mexico2 5.3 2.9 5.1 4.7 4.2 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.1 Peña Colorada Open Pit Concentrate & pellets 1.7 1.5 1.8 2.0 1.9 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.5 Las Truchas Open Pit Concentrate, lump & fines 1.8 1.4 1.7 1.1 1.4 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 Volcan Open Pit Concentrate 1.7 - 1.8 1.6 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 Canada2 25.9 25.0 25.3 24.5 23.8 6.0 6.4 5.3 6.1 QCM (Mount Wright) Open Pit Concentrate & pellets 25.9 25.0 25.3 24.5 23.8 6.0 6.4 5.3 6.1 USA2 7.8 8.0 7.7 7.7 7.4 1.8 1.7 2.0 2.0 Hibbing Open Pit Pellets 5.1 5.2 4.8 4.9 4.7 1.0 1.2 1.2 1.3 Minorca Open Pit Pellets 2.7 2.8 2.9 2.8 2.8 0.7 0.6 0.8 0.7 Brazil 3.5 3.1 3.1 2.8 2.3 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.6 Serra Azul Open Pit Lump & fines 2.0 1.6 1.6 1.3 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 Andrade Open Pit Fines 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.4 Liberia 4.3 2.1 2.0 4.6 4.4 1.3 1.2 0.9 1.0 Own production 62.8 55.2 57.4 58.5 57.1 14.1 14.6 13.6 14.8 South Africa 4.3 0.8 - - - - - - - Sishen Open Pit Lump & fines 3.0 - - - - - - - - Thabazambi4 Open Pit Lump & fines 1.3 0.8 - - - - - - - USA 6.6 6.1 0.9 - - - - - - Cleveland Cliffs3 Open Pit Pellets 6.6 6.1 0.9 - - - - - - Strategic contracts 10.9 6.9 6.9 - - - - - - Total 73.7 62.1 58.3 58.5 57.1 14.1 14.6 13.6 14.8 Total of all finished production of fines, concentrate, pellets and lumps. Includes own mines and share of production from Hibbing (United States, 62.3%) and Peña (Mexico, 50%). Consists of a long-term supply contract with Cliffs Natural Resources. The production for year ended 2015 includes purchases under strategic agreements with Sishen Iron Ore Company (Proprietary) Limited's (SIOC) Kumba and Thabazimbi mines (South Africa). On November 6, 2015, ArcelorMittal announced that an agreement had been reached with SIOC to amend the pricing mechanism terms of the current iron ore supply agreement related to Kumba from a cost-based price to an Export Parity Price (EPP) with effect from October 1, 2015. The EPP is calculated on the basis of the Platts 62% Fe CFR China Fines Index (the Index price) and, at certain price levels, ArcelorMittal receives a discounted price. As a result of this amendment, the contract related to Kumba is no longer considered as a strategic contract since 2016. 24 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Iron ore production and shipment by geography Iron ore production by region annually (2015-2019) and quarterly (2019) (Millions of Mt)1 Mine Type Product 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 Concentrate, lump, North America2 Open Pit fines and pellets 39.0 35.9 38.1 36.9 35.4 8.8 9.2 8.3 9.2 South America Open pit Lump and fines 3.5 3.1 3.1 2.8 2.3 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.6 Europe Open pit Concentrate and lump 2.1 1.8 1.6 1.4 1.5 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 Open Pit / Africa Underground Fines 4.3 2.1 2 4.6 4.4 1.3 1.2 0.9 1.0 Open Pit / Concentrate, lump, Asia, CIS & Other Underground fines and sinter feed 13.9 12.4 12.5 12.8 13.5 3.1 3.3 3.3 3.7 Own production 62.8 55.2 57.4 58.5 57.1 14.1 14.6 13.6 14.8 North America3 Open Pit Pellets 6.6 6.1 0.9 - - - - - - Africa4 Open Pit Lump and fines 4.3 0.8 - - - - - - - Strategic contracts 10.9 6.9 0.9 - - - - - - Total 73.7 62.1 58.3 58.5 57.1 14.1 14.6 13.6 14.8 Total of all finished production of fines, concentrate, pellets and lumps. Includes own mines and share of production from Hibbing (United States, 62.3%) and Peña (Mexico, 50%). Consists of a long-term supply contract with Cliffs Natural Resources. The production for year ended 2015 includes purchases under strategic agreements with Sishen Iron Ore Company (Proprietary) Limited's (SIOC) Kumba and Thabazimbi mines (South Africa). On November 6, 2015, ArcelorMittal announced that an agreement had been reached with SIOC to amend the pricing mechanism terms of the current iron ore supply agreement related to Kumba from a cost-based price to an Export Parity Price (EPP) with effect from October 1, 2015. The EPP is calculated on the basis of the Platts 62% Fe CFR China Fines Index (the Index price) and, at certain price levels, ArcelorMittal receives a discounted price. As a result of this amendment, the contract related to Kumba is no longer considered as a strategic contract since 2016. Own iron ore production (2015-2019) (Millions of Mt) Total iron ore production by country 2019 (Millions of Mt) 8 1 7 6 2 Total 2015 73.7 57.1 3 2016 62.1 4 2017 58.3 5 2018 58.5 2019 57.1 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (Millions of Mt) 2019 % 73.7 62.1 58.3 58.5 57.1 1Kazakhstan 2.8 5 2Ukraine 10.7 19 3Bosnia 1.5 2 4Mexico 4.2 7 5Canada 23.8 42 6USA 7.4 13 7Brazil 2.3 4 8Liberia 4.4 8 Total 57.1 100 25 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Iron ore production and shipment by geography Iron ore shipments annually (2015-2019) and quarterly (2019) (Millions of Mt) (Millions of Mt) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 External sales - Third party 13.7 12.3 12.3 12.7 12.0 3.4 3.3 2.4 2.9 Internal sales - Market priced 26.7 21.3 21.3 24.9 25.1 5.7 6.5 6.1 6.8 Total market priced shipments 40.3 33.6 33.6 37.6 37.1 9.1 9.9 8.4 9.7 Captive (Cost plus basis) 22.1 22.3 22.3 20.6 22.2 4.6 5.6 6.2 5.8 Total shipments 62.4 55.9 55.9 58.3 59.3 13.7 15.5 14.6 15.5 Strategic contracts 11.4 6.9 6.9 - - - - - - Total shipments including strategic contracts 73.8 62.9 62.9 58.3 59.3 13.7 15.5 14.6 15.5 There are three categories of sales: 1) "External sales": mined product sold to third parties at market price; 2) "Market-priced tonnes": internal sales of mined product to ArcelorMittal facilities and reported at prevailing market prices; 3) "Cost-plus tonnes" - internal sales of mined product to ArcelorMittal facilities on a cost-plus basis. The determinant of whether internal sales are reported at market price or cost-plus is whether the raw material could practically be sold to third parties (i.e. there is a potential market for the product and logistics exist to access that market). Iron ore shipments 2019 Market priced shipments - external & internal (Millions of Mt) 1 Total 37.1 2 (Millions of Mt) 2019 % 1External sales - 12.0 32 Third party 2Internal sales - 25.1 68 Market priced Total 37.1 100 Market priced, captive and strategic contracts (Millions of Mt) 2 Total 59.3 1 (Millions of Mt) 2019 % 1Market priced shipments 37.1 63 (external and internal) 2Captive 22.2 37 (Cost plus basis) Total 59.3 100 26 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Coal production and shipment by geography Coal production by mine (Millions of Mt) (Millions of Mt) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 USA - Midvol/Concept 1.6 1.8 2.0 2.1 2.0 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.5 Kazakhstan - Karaganda 4.6 4.5 4.3 3.8 3.5 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.9 Own production 6.1 6.3 6.3 5.9 5.5 1.2 1.4 1.5 1.4 USA - Madison1 0.1 - - - - - - - - Strategic contracts 0.1 - - - - - - - - Total 6.3 6.3 6.3 5.9 5.5 1.2 1.4 1.5 1.4 1 Includes strategic agreement - prices on a fixed price basis. Coal production by region annually (2015-2019) and quarterly (2019) (Millions of Mt) (Millions of Mt) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 North America 1.6 1.8 2.0 2.1 2.0 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.5 Asia, CIS & Other 4.6 4.5 4.3 3.8 3.5 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.9 Own production 6.1 6.3 6.3 5.9 5.5 1.2 1.4 1.5 1.4 North America 0.1 - - - - - - - - Strategic contracts 0.1 - - - - - - - - Total 6.3 6.3 6.3 5.9 5.5 1.2 1.4 1.5 1.4 Coal production by mine (Millions of Mt) Total 1 2 5.5 (Millions of Mt) 2019 % 1USA - Midvol/Concept 2.0 36 2Kazakhstan - Karaganda 3.5 64 Own production 5.5 100 27 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Coal production and shipment by geography Coal shipments annually (2015-2019) and quarterly (2019) (Millions of Mt) (Millions of Mt) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 External Sales - Third party 3.3 1.8 1.5 1.4 1.0 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.3 Internal sales - Market priced 1.6 2.1 1.3 2.1 1.8 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.4 Total market priced shipments 4.8 3.9 2.8 3.5 2.8 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 Captive (Cost plus basis) 2.9 3.3 3.2 3.4 2.9 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.7 Total shipments 7.7 7.2 6 6.9 5.7 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.4 Strategic contracts 0.8 0.7 0.1 - - - - - - Total shipments including strategic contracts 8.5 7.9 6.2 6.9 5.7 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.4 There are three categories of sales: 1) "External sales": mined product sold to third parties at market price; 2) "Market-priced tonnes": internal sales of mined product to ArcelorMittal facilities and reported at prevailing market prices; 3) "Cost-plus tonnes" - internal sales of mined product to ArcelorMittal facilities on a cost-plus basis. The determinant of whether internal sales are reported at market price or cost-plus is whether the raw material could practically be sold to third parties (i.e. there is a potential market for the product and logistics exist to access that market). 28 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Reserves (iron ore and coal) Introduction ArcelorMittal has both iron ore and metallurgical coal reserves. The Company's iron ore mining operations are located in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Liberia, Bosnia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. The Company's metallurgical coal mining operations are located in the United States and Kazakhstan. The estimates of proven and probable mineral reserves at the Company's mines and projects and the estimates of the mine life included in this annual report have been prepared by ArcelorMittal experienced engineers and geologists,with the exception of the Las Truchas mine in 2018 and the Las Truchas and San Jose mines in 2019 (consolidated as Mexico, excluding Peña Colorada in the tables below) where the mineral reserve estimates were prepared by Gustavson Associates and Ukraine open pit (ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Open Pit), where mineral reserve estimates considering full life of mine design were prepared by KAI Ltd. All mineral reserve estimates as of December 31, 2018 and 2019 were prepared in compliance with the requirements of SEC Industry Guide 7. In the CIS, ArcelorMittal has conducted in-house and independent reconciliations of ore reserve estimate classifications based on SEC Industry Guide 7 and standards used by the State Committee on Reserves, known as the GKZ, or its national equivalent, in the former Soviet Union countries. The GKZ, or its national equivalent, constitutes the legal framework for ore reserve reporting in former Soviet Union countries, where ArcelorMittal operates mines. Based on these reconciliations, ArcelorMittal's mineral reserves have been estimated by applying mine planning, technical and economic assessments defined as categories A, B and C1 according to the GKZ standards. In general, provided Industry Guide 7's economic criteria are met (which is the case here), Category A+B is equivalent to "proven" and C1 is equivalent to "probable" reserves. Reserves are the part of a mineral deposit that could be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination.

Proven reserves are reserves for which (a) quantity is computed from dimensions revealed in outcrops, trenches, workings or drill holes; grade and/or quality are computed from the results of detailed sampling; and (b) the sites for inspection, sampling and measurement are spaced so closely and the geologic character is so well defined that size, shape, depth and mineral content of reserves are well-established.

well-established. Probable reserves are reserves for which quantity and grade and/or quality are computed from information similar to that used for proven reserves, but the sites for inspection, sampling and measurement are farther apart or are otherwise less adequately spaced. The degree of assurance, although lower than that for proven reserves, is high enough to assume continuity between points of observation. The demonstration of economic viability is established through the application of a life of mine plan for each operation or project providing a positive net present value on a cash-forward looking basis, considering the entire value chain. Economic viability is demonstrated using forecasts of operating and capital costs based on historical performance, with forward adjustments based on planned process improvements, changes in production volumes and in fixed and variable proportions of costs, and forecasted fluctuations in costs of raw material, supplies, energy and wages. Mineral reserve estimates are updated annually in order to reflect new geological information and current mine plan and business strategies. The Company's reserve estimates are of in-place material after adjustments for mining depletion and mining losses and recoveries, with no adjustments made for metal losses due to processing. For a description of risks relating to reserves and reserve estimates, see "Item 3.D-Keyinformation-Riskfactors-Risks related to ArcelorMittal's Mining Activities-ArcelorMittal's reserve estimates may materially differ from mineral quantities that it may be able to actually recover; ArcelorMittal's estimates of mine life may prove inaccurate; and market price fluctuations and changes in operating and capital costs may render certain ore reserves uneconomical to mine". 29 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Reserves (iron ore and coal) Detailed independent verifications of the methods and procedures used are conducted on a regular basis by external consultants and mineral reserves are reviewed on a rotating basis. In 2019, SRK Consulting (UK) Limited conducted the independent audit of the mineral reserve estimates for ArcelorMittal Kazakhstan's iron ore open pit and underground operations confirming the accuracy of the 2018 iron ore estimates. SRK Consulting (UK) Limited also conducted the review of the current life of mine plan being used as a basis for the 2019 coal mineral reserves estimates for ArcelorMittal Kazakhstan's Karaganda coal operations. Recommendations made by SRK Consulting (UK) Limited in relation to the mineral reserves estimate for 2019 are being implemented by ArcelorMittal and confirmation of reserves will be completed in 2020 in a timely manner following implementation of recommendations. Furthermore, in 2019, the compilation of mineral reserve estimates for ArcelorMittal Ukraine's open pit (ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Open Pit), considering full life of mine design, were prepared by KAI with support from ArcelorMittal's local team, and figures were independently reviewed by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. Improvement actions were proposed and will be implemented during 2020 with the support of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. In 2018, iron ore mineral reserve estimates for ArcelorMittal's properties Fire Lake and Mount Wright in Canada (AMMC) were independently audited by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc, and no material changes to the 2018 iron ore reserve estimates were recommended. Improvement points were proposed and addressed during 2019 with the support of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. This is reflected in the 2019 year-end reserve estimates. Following the recommendation in 2018, in 2019 SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. conducted pit optimization and strategic mine planning, designed ultimate pits and phases, and assisted in developing a long-term production schedule with up to date technical and economical parameters with respect to AMMC's 2019 iron ore mineral reserve estimates. A second independent consultant Breton, Banville and Associates (BBA) conducted a review of the overall work performed by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., further detailed it and confirmed increased iron ore mineral reserves for Canada in 2019. ArcelorMittal owns less than 100% of certain mining operations; mineral reserve estimates have not been adjusted to reflect ownership interests and therefore reflect 100% of mineral reserves of each mine. Please see the table below for ArcelorMittal's ownership interest in each mine. All of the reserves presented are estimates at December 31, 2019 (unless otherwise stated). Mine life is derived from the life of mine plans and corresponds to the duration of the mine production scheduled from mineral reserve estimates only. The Company's mineral leases are of sufficient duration (or convey a legal right to renew for sufficient duration) to enable all ore reserves on the leased properties to be mined in accordance with current production schedules. The Company's mineral reserves may include areas where some additional approvals remain outstanding but where, based on the technical investigations the Company carries out as part of its mine planning process and its knowledge and experience of the approvals process, the Company expects that such approvals will be obtained as part of the normal course of business and within the timeframe required by the current life of mine schedule. The reported iron ore and coal reserves contained in this annual report do not exceed the quantities that the Company estimates could be extracted economically if future prices were at similar levels to the average contracted price for the three years ended December 31, 2019. The average iron ore spot reference price for the last three years (2017-2019) was $78.24 per tonne (delivered to China, Qingdao 62% Fe US $ per tonne, Metal Bulletin). For the same period, the average coal spot reference price was $190.20 per tonne (Premium HCC FOB Aus, Metal Bulletin). The Company establishes optimum design and future operating cut-off grade based on its forecast of commodity prices and operating and sustaining capital costs. The cut-off grade varies from operation to operation and during the life of each operation in order to optimize cash flow, return on investments and the sustainability of the mining operations. Such sustainability in turn depends on expected future operating and capital costs. The reserve base can vary from year to year due to the revision of mine plans in response to market and operational conditions, in particular market price. See "2019 30F-Item3.D-Keyinformation-Riskfactors-Risks related to ArcelorMittal's Mining Activities-ArcelorMittal's reserve estimates may materially differ from mineral quantities that it may be able to actually recover; ArcelorMittal's estimates of mine life may prove inaccurate; and market price fluctuations and changes in operating and capital costs may render certain ore reserves uneconomical to mine". Tonnage and grade estimates are reported as 'Run of Mine'. Tonnage is reported on a wet metric basis. 30 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Reserves (iron ore and coal) Iron ore reserve estimates The table below details ArcelorMittal's estimated iron ore reserves as of December 31, 2019. The classification of the iron ore reserve estimates as proven or probable reflects the variability in the mineralization at the selected cut-off grade, the mining selectivity and the production rate and ability of the operation to blend the different ore types that may occur within each deposit. At ArcelorMittal mining operations, proven iron ore reserve estimates are typically based on drill hole spacing ranging from 25m x 25m to 100m x 100m, and probable iron ore reserve estimates are based on drill hole spacing ranging from 50m x 50m to 300m x 300m. As of December 31, 2019 Proven Ore Reserves Probable Ore Reserves Total Ore Reserves Millions of Millions of Millions of Tonnes % Fe Tonnes % Fe Tonnes % Fe Canada 2,154 29.5 251 29.4 2,405 29.5 Minorca - USA 123 23.6 7 25.3 130 23.7 Hibbing - USA 106 19.8 25 19.6 131 19.8 Mexico (Excluding Peña Colorada) 9 36.6 107 30.7 116 31.2 Peña Colorada - Mexico 97 21.8 104 21.3 201 21.5 Brazil 52 55.5 41 49.4 93 52.8 Liberia 6 52.2 474 47.8 480 47.9 Bosnia 6 48.5 6 45.6 12 47.0 Ukraine open pit 71 33.6 538 34.5 609 34.4 Ukraine Underground 8 54.4 19 54.4 27 54.4 Kazakhstan open pit 2 37.8 120 39.3 122 39.3 Kazakhstan Underground 1 42.0 21 45.4 22 45.2 Total 4,348 32.4 As of December 31, 2018 Total Ore Reserves Millions of Tonnes % Fe 2,114 30.1 23.5 19.6 32.4 21.5 53.0 48.0 46.1 33.5 54.4 39.4 45.4 3,742 33.1 31 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Reserves (iron ore and coal) Supplemental information on iron ore operations The table below provides supplemental information on the producing mines. 2019 Run of Mine 2019 Saleable Estimated In Operation Production Production Mine Life Operations/Projects % Ownership Since (Million Tonnes)* (Million Tonnes)1* (Years)2 Canada 85 1976 66.4 23.8 34 Minorca - USA 100 1977 8.5 2.8 15 Hibbing - USA 62 1976 28.4 7.5 6 Mexico (Excluding Peña Colorada) 100 1976 7.1 2.2 17 Peña Colorada - Mexico 50 1974 7.9 3.9 13 Brazil 100 1944 3.2 2.3 43 Liberia 85 2011 4.3 4.4 23 Bosnia 51 2008 1.9 1.5 8 Ukraine Open Pit 95 1959 23.6 9.8 26 Ukraine Underground 95 1933 0.9 0.9 29 Kazakhstan Open Pit 100 1976 3.2 1.9 50 Kazakhstan Underground 100 1956 1.7 0.9 10 1 Saleable production is constituted of a mix of direct shipping ore, concentrate, pellet feed and pellet products which have an iron content of approximately 64% to 66%. Exceptions in 2019 included the shipping of ore produced in Bosnia, Ukraine Underground and the Kazakhstan mines which have an iron content ranging between approximately 50% to 60% and are solely for internal use at ArcelorMittal's regional steel plants. The direct shipping ore produced from Liberia had an average iron content of approximately 62% in 2019 while the sinter fines produced for external customers in Brazil from the Serra Azul operations averaged approximately 63% and the lumps averaged 54%. 2 The estimated mine life reported in this table corresponds to the duration of the production schedule of each operation based on the 2019 year-end iron ore reserve estimates only. The production varies for each operation during the mine life and as a result the mine life is not the total reserve tonnage divided by the 2019 production. ArcelorMittal believes that the life of these operations will be maintained as exploration and engineering studies confirm the economic potential of the additional mineralization already known to exist in the vicinity of these iron ore reserve estimates. *Represents 100% of production. Changes in iron ore mineral reserve estimates: 2019 versus 2018 The Company's iron ore mineral reserve estimates had a net increase of 606 million metric tonnes of Run of Mine and a 0.7% decrease in iron ore content between December 31, 2018 and 2019. This increase in reserves includes an addition of 903 million metric tonnes, mainly attributed to new interpretations and life of mine design at Ukraine open pit, Canada and Minorca - USA. However, this was partially offset by a downgrade of 141 million tonnes mainly attributable to Kazakhstan open pit operations and 157 million tonnes of mining depletion during 2019. 32 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Reserves (iron ore and coal) Metallurgical Coal Reserve Estimates The table below details ArcelorMittal's estimated metallurgical coal reserves as of December 31, 2019. The classification of coal reserve estimates as proven or probable reflects the variability in the coal seams thickness and quality, the mining selectivity and the planned production rate for each deposit. Proven coal reserve estimates are based on drill hole spacing ranging from 50m x 50m to 500m x 500m, and probable coal reserve estimates are based on drill hole spacing ranging from 100m x100m to 1,000m x 1,000m. As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2018 Proven Coal Reserves Probable Coal Reserves Total Coal Reserves Total Coal Reserves Wet Wet Wet Wet ROM Recoverable ROM Recoverable ROM Recoverable Recoverable Millions Million Millions Million Millions Million Ash Sulfur Volatile Millions Million of Tonnes Tonnes of Tonnes Tonnes of Tonnes Tonnes (%) (%) (%) of Tonnes Tonnes Princeton - USA 66 42 24 10 90 52 5 0.7 18 94 56 Karaganda - Kazakhstan 9 4 101 46 110 50 35 0.6 29 110 54 Total 200 102 19 0.6 23 204 110 Note: Ash (%), Sulfur (%) and Volatile (%) for Princeton - USA shown in the table above are the in-situ coal qualities, whereas the Ash (%), Sulfur (%) and Volatile (%) for Karaganda - Kazakhstan are Run of Mine coal qualities. The table below provides supplemental information on the producing mines. 2019 Run of Mine 2019 Wet Recoverable Production Production Estimated Mine Life Operations/Projects % Ownership In Operation Since (Million Tonnes) (Million Tonnes) (Years)1 Princeton - USA 100 1995 3.6 2.0 33 Karaganda - Kazakhstan 100 1934 9.6 3.5 10 1 The estimated mine life reported in this table corresponds to the duration of the production schedule of each operation based on the 2019 year-end metallurgical coal reserve estimates only. The production varies for each operation during the mine life and as a result the mine life is not the total reserve tonnage divided by the 2019 production. ArcelorMittal believes that the life of these operations will be significantly expanded as exploration and engineering studies confirm the economic potential of the additional mineralization already known to exist in the vicinity of these estimated coal reserves. Changes in Metallurgical Coal Reserve Estimates: 2019 versus 2018 The Company's metallurgical coal reserve estimates had a net decrease of 4 million tonnes of Run of Mine coal between December 31, 2018 and 2019. This decrease includes the mining depletion of 14 million tonnes. However, this was offset by an increase of 10 million tonnes in Princeton - USA, primarily due to a reinterpretation of modifying factors and extension of life of mine by one year at Karaganda - Kazakhstan coal operations. The reporting of recoverable coal reserves from Kazakhstan excludes the recoverable coal which in theory could be used for metallurgical applications, but which in practice is sold and used as thermal coal by ArcelorMittal at its steel plant facilities. 33 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Raw material Raw material consumption (Millions of metric tonnes) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Iron Ore 116 115 119 118 115 PCI & Coal1 44 46 48 48 46 Coke 29 29 29 28 28 Scrap & DRI 37 34 35 36 34 1 Includes coal only for the steelmaking process and excludes steam coal for power generation. ArcelorMittal's consumption of PCI and coal was 9.6 million tonnes and 36.9 million tonnes, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019. 34 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Section 4 SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE Sustainability performance data coming in early May Wind turbine tower during manufacturing process at Dacero, Avilés. 35 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Sustainability performance data table 20191 Performance Metric Unit 2017 2018 2019 Crude steel production1 Mt 93.1 92.5 89.8 1. Safe, healthy, quality working lives for our people Number of employees (total) number 197,108 208,583 191,248 Number of contractors (total) number 43,368 44,855 43,091 Fatalities (total) number 23 10 21 Fatalities (steel) number 19 10 12 Fatalities (mining) number 4 0 9 Fatalities (own personnel) number 16 5 11 Fatalities (contractors) number 7 5 10 Fatality rate (steel) per million hours worked 0.04 0.02 0.02 Fatality rate (mining) per million hours worked 0.06 0.00 0.12 Lost-time injury rate (total)2 Lost-time injury rate (total) including AM Italia Lost-time injury rate (steel)2Lost-time injury rate (mining) Lost-time injury rate (own personnel)2Lost-time injury rate (contractors)2Lost-time injury rate AM Italia Accident severity rate (total)2Accident severity rate (steel)2Accident severity rate (mining) Total recordable injury frequency rate (total)2, 3Total recordable injury frequency rate (steel)2, 3Total recordable injury frequency rate (mining)3 Total recordable injury frequency rate (own personnel)2, 3Total recordable injury frequency rate (contractors)2, 3Manager turnover rate Sustainability performance data coming in early May per million hours worked 0.78 0.69 0.75 per million hours worked - 0.73 1.21 per million hours worked 0.78 0.70 0.73 per million hours worked 0.77 0.61 0.97 per million hours worked 0.83 0.68 1.37 per million hours worked 0.67 0.65 0.93 per million hours worked - 8.20 11.13 per thousand hours worked 0.08 0.07 0.08 per thousand hours worked 0.08 0.08 0.09 per thousand hours worked 0.09 0.09 0.08 n /million work h 4.83 4.58 4.79 n /million work h 4.97 4.98 5.15 n /million work h 4.08 2.46 2.95 n /million work h 5.08 4.84 5.28 n /million work h 4.24 4.05 3.8 % 2.7 2.2 2.3 Industrial operations (including mining) certified to OHSAS 180014 % 98 98 92 Employees covered by collective bargaining agreements % 88 88 88 Number of strikes exceeding one week in duration number 0 4 2 Number of training hours per employee5 hours 49 56 57 Women on the Board of Directors % 33 33 33 Women in management positions (manager and above positions) % 12 12 13 - Vice presidents % 6 6 7 - General managers % 6 7 8 - Managers % 14 14 14 Women in key position succession plans (general manager and positions above) % - 12 13 Women recruited (exempt population) % - 27 28 2. Products that accelerate more sustainable lifestyles Research and development spend $ (million) 278 290 301 Number of LCA studies undertaken number 23 32 27 Products for outcome 2 launched number 21 15 11 Programmes for outcome 2 in development number 18 17 16 3. Products that create sustainable infrastructure Products for outcome 3 launched number 21 11 31 Programmes for outcome 3 in development number 19 21 17 4. Efficient use of resources and high recycling rates Raw materials used by weight: - Iron ore million tonnes 118.6 118.3 115.2 - Pulverised coal injection (PCI) and coal million tonnes 47.8 47.9 46.5 36 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Sustainability performance data table 20191 Performance Metric Unit 2017 2018 2019 - Coke million tonnes 28.9 28.2 27.8 - Scrap and direct reduced iron (DRI) million tonnes 35.4 36.3 34.4 Steel scrap recycled million tonnes 29.4 28.6 26.2 CO2avoided from steel scrap recycled million tonnes 38.2 37.2 34.0 Blast furnace slag re-used (total) million tonnes 20.5 20.1 21.3 BF slag to cement industry million tonnes 10.2 12.4 14.8 CO2avoided from slag re-use in cement industry million tonnes 7.8 9.5 11.3 Production residues to landfill/waste (steel) % 7.6 7.7 8.2 Production residues to landfill/waste (mining) % 35.0 22.4 25.3 Production residues and by-productsre-used (steel) % 92.4 92.3 91.8 Production residues and by-productsre-used (mining) % 65.0 77.6 74.7 5. Trusted user of air, land and water Approvals for environmental capital investment projects $ (million) 158 405 692 Industrial operations certified to ISO 14001 (steel)6 % 98 98 98 Industrial operations certified to ISO 14001 (mining) % 48 48 60 Air Absolute dust emissions (steel) Dust intensity (steel) Absolute NOxemissions (steel) NOxintensity (steel) Absolute SOxemissions (steel) SOxintensity (steel) Absolute dust emissions (mining) Absolute NOx(mining) Absolute SOx(mining)6 Water Sustainability performance data coming in early May thousand tonnes 62.9 55.4 55.5 kg/tonne of steel 0.67 0.61 0.63 thousand tonnes 108.6 102.0 101.1 kg/tonne of steel 1.17 1.11 1.15 thousand tonnes 150.2 166.2 158.0 kg/tonne of steel 1.62 1.82 1.80 thousand tonnes 6.3 13.1 11.0 thousand tonnes 13.9 13.2 12.6 thousand tonnes 8.8 20.7 15.1 Freshwater intake (steel) m3/tonne of steel 22.7 22.2 21.18 Proportion of water extraction from ground water sources % 0.6 0.6 1.6 Water discharge (steel) m3/tonne of steel 18.8 18.3 18.4 Net water use (steel) m3/tonne of steel 3.9 3.9 3.4 6. Responsible energy user that helps create a lower carbon future Approvals for energy efficiency capital investment projects $ (million) 373 247 711 Energy intensity (steel) GJ/tonne of steel 24.0 24.0 24.2 Primary energy consumption (steel)* million GJ (PJ) 2,227 2,196 2,124 - Energy recovered and reused on site, as % of total % 23.8 24.0 23.8 - Energy from renewable sources, as % of total % 0.17 0.23 0.23 - Energy sold by type (heat, steam or electricity) as % of total % 1.1 1.0 1.4 - Electricity from renewable and recovered energy sources as % of total electricity consumed % - - 44 Absolute CO2e footprint (steel and mining)* million tonnes 207.9 204.1 196.1 - Scope 1 CO2e million tonnes 179.7 174.9 169.7 - Scope 2 CO2e million tonnes 15.1 14.4 12.6 - Scope 3 CO2e million tonnes 13.2 14.8 13.7 Absolute CO2e footprint (steel)* million tonnes 195.9 194.1 185.3 - Scope 1 CO2e (steel) million tonnes 169.7 167 161.1 - Scope 2 CO2e (steel) million tonnes 13.2 12.5 10.7 - Scope 3 CO2e (steel) million tonnes 13 14.6 13.5 Absolute CO2e footprint (mining)*7 million tonnes 12.1 10 10.7 - Scope 1 CO2e (mining) million tonnes 10.0 7.8 8.6 - Scope 2 CO2e (mining) million tonnes 2 2 2 - Scope 3 CO2e (mining) million tonnes 0.1 0.1 0.1 37 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Sustainability performance data table 20191 Performance Metric Unit 2017 2018 2019 CO2intensity (steel)* tCO2e/tonne of steel 2.11 2.12 2.12 - CO2intensity (BF only) tCO2e/tonne of steel 2.30 2.34 2.33 - CO2intensity (EAF only) tCO2e/tonne of steel 0.60 0.63 0.65 % sites below ArcelorMittal carbon efficiency benchmark % 50 44 48 Carbon footprint intensity improvement since 2007 (target = 8% by 2020)8 % 6.2 5.6 5.3 7. Supply chains our customers trust Global procurement suppliers evaluated against code for responsible sourcing number 357 405 355 Active and welcomed member of the community Pipeline of talented scientists and engineers for the future Community investment spend (including STEM spend) $ (million) 29.1 30.5 30.3 - of which, voluntary spend $ (million) 18.8 20.7 18.1 - of which, spend on STEM projects $ (million) 7.1 9.9 7.4 10. Our contribution to society measured, shared and valued Estimated direct economic contribution $ (million) 68,143 74,776 76,419 of which: - Total tax contribution $ (million) 4,381 4,849 4,479 - Corporate Income tax Sustainability $ (million) 507 629 479 - Local taxes performance $ (million) 381 406 331 - Payroll taxes data coming in $ (million) 3,334 3,382 3,296 - Other taxes including royalties $ (million) 157 157 373 - Employee salaries, wages and pensions early May $ (million) 9,046 9,502 9,069 - Supplier and contractor payments $ (million) 50,498 55,966 53,740 - Capital expenditure $ (million) 2,819 3,305 3,572 - Dividends and payments to creditors $ (million) 1,092 864 1,080 Number of country-level corporate responsibility/sustainability reports number 16 16 12 Country-level reports adhering to GRI % 81 81 82 Transparent good governance Number of Board of Directors self-assessments number 1 1 1 % of employees completed code of business conduct training % 85 88 89 % of employees completed anti-corruption training % 82 90 95 % of employees completed human rights training % 66 94 90 Number of operations with a local confidential whistleblowing system number 30 27 30 Whistleblowing complaints received via Internal Audit number 160 158 162 *2019 data independently assured by DNV GL. See their Assurance statement on p.96. Note: The indicators in this table have been developed over the period 2007-2019 in line with the expectations of the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the KPIs used by the Company. All methodologies can be found in the Basis of Reporting. In 2014, we adopted 10 new sustainable development outcomes, and although these indicators were not selected to measure progress against these outcomes, they are listed here under our 10 outcomes for ease of reference. KPIs the company has identified as metrics that are useful for driving and tracking progress, are marked in bold. Environmental data presented in this table are provisional except where assured by DNV GL. All 2019 intensity metrics in this table are calculated using full year production data from all sites, except ArcelorMittal Galati and ArcelorMittal Ostrava which were sold on June 30, 2019, from which date data was not available. Both operations produced 2.2mt of crude steel in 2019 up to the date of sale, and therefore this amount was subtracted from our consolidated crude steel production figure to provide a denominator for all intensity calculations (89.8mt-2.2mt=87.6mt). Where indicated, LTIFR data does not include Ilva (subsequently renamed ArcelorMittal Italia), acquired on November 1, 2018, which is shown separately; AFR and TRIR data includes ArcelorMittal Italia. For 2018 and 2019 data, the scope covers all companies with an activity during the year, irrespective of their activity status as of Dec 31st of that year. For 2017 data, the scope covers active sites as of Dec 31st 2017. The boundary for this metric was revised in 2019 to include only 'major sites'. Please refer to Basis of Reporting Data does not include the training data for Ilva (subsequently renamed ArcelorMittal Italia). 2019 data excludes Monesson and Double G sites (US). The factor used to calculate the CO 2 equivalent of our methane emissions has been updated in the 2019 report to 28 from 21. Methane data for 2017 and 2018 have been restated to reflect this change. Refers to carbon intensity of sites we operate today that we operated in 2007. Since the operation perimeter changes from year to year, the baseline is not constant. Please see further explanation in Basis of Reporting Integrated Annual Review 38 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Section 5 FINANCIALS The Samuel de Champelain bridge, Canada. 39 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Key financial and operational information In millions of $US dollars, unless otherwise stated. 2019 NAFTA Brazil Europe ACIS Mining Total FINANCIAL INFORMATION (AUDITED) Sales 18,555 8,113 37,721 6,837 4,837 70,615 Depreciation (570) (274) (1,256) (364) (448) (3,067) Impairment1 (1,300) - (525) (102) - (1,927) Exceptional charges2 (200) - (456) (76) - (828) Operating (loss) / income (1,259) 846 (1,107) (25) 1,215 (627) Operating margin (as a percentage of sales) (6.8)% 10.4% (2.9)% (0.4)% 25.1% (0.9)% EBITDA 811 1,120 1,130 517 1,663 5,195 EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales) 4.4% 13.8% 3.0% 7.6% 34.4% 7.4% Capital expenditure 727 328 1,353 513 480 3,572 OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Crude steel production (thousand of metric tonnes) 21,897 11,001 43,913 12,998 - 89,809 Steel shipments (thousand of metric tonnes) 20,921 11,192 42,352 11,547 - 84,511 Average steel selling price (US$/t) 810 679 696 517 - 700 Employees (FT equivalent) 25,159 18,696 74,149 41,284 30,345 191,248 1 Impairment charges for 12M 2019 were $1.9 billion related to impairment of the fixed assets of ArcelorMittal USA ($1.3 billion) following impairment assessments performed in the second and fourth quarters of 2019, primarily resulting from decreases in the near-term average selling prices assumptions, remedy asset sales for the ArcelorMittal Italia acquisition ($0.5 billion) and $0.1 billion impairment costs in South Africa. 2 Exceptional charges for 12M 2019 primarily include inventory related charges in NAFTA and Europe following a period of exceptionally weak steel pricing. Notes: • EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses, restructuring and exceptional charges. • Sales amounts are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total) and includes non-steel sales. • Steel shipments are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total). • Margin analysis calculated on the unrounded values. • Total column includes holding and service companies and eliminations. Number of employees 6 1 5 Total 2 4 191,248 3 Full time equivalent 2019 % 1NAFTA 25,159 13 2Brazil 18,696 10 3Europe 74,149 39 4ACIS 41,284 21 5Mining 30,345 16 6Others 1,615 1 Total 191,248 100 40 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Key financial and operational information In millions of $US dollars, unless otherwise stated. 2018 NAFTA Brazil Europe ACIS Mining Total FINANCIAL INFORMATION (AUDITED) Sales 20,332 8,711 40,488 7,961 4,211 76,033 Depreciation (522) (298) (1,195) (311) (418) (2,799) Impairment charges net of purchase gains1 - (86) (724) - - (810) Exceptional (charges) / income2 (60) 202 (259) - - (117) Operating income 1,889 1,356 1,632 1,094 860 6,539 Operating margin (as a percentage of sales) 9.3% 15.6% 4.0% 13.7% 20.4% 8.6% EBITDA 2,471 1,538 3,810 1,405 1,278 10,265 EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales) 12.2% 17.7% 9.4% 17.6% 30.3% 13.5% Capital expenditure 669 244 1,336 534 485 3,305 OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Crude steel production (thousand of metric tonnes) 22,559 12,264 44,693 13,022 - 92,538 Steel shipments (thousand of metric tonnes) 22,047 11,464 41,020 11,741 - 83,854 Average steel selling price (US$/t) 852 719 787 598 - 775 Employees (FT equivalent) 26,550 19,555 88,768 41,544 30,579 208,583 1 Impairment charges of $1.0 billion primarily related to the remedy asset sales in connection with the Ilva acquisition and the agreed remedy package required for the approval of the Votorantim acquisition, partially offset by a $0.2 billion bargain purchase gain relating to the acquisition of ArcelorMittal Italia. 2 Exceptional (charges)/ income for 12M 2018 was $117 million impacted by $113 million in charges related to a blast furnace dismantling in Florange (France), $60 million in charges related to the new collective labor agreement in the United States (including a signing bonus), a $146 million provision taken in the first quarter of 2018 in respect of a litigation case that was paid in the third quarter of 2018, offset in part by the recognition in Brazil of $202 million in PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods. Notes: • EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses, restructuring and exceptional (charges) / income. • Sales amounts are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total) and includes non-steel sales. • Steel shipments are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total). • Margin analysis calculated on the unrounded values. • Total column includes holding and service companies and eliminations. 41 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Key financial and operational information In millions of $US dollars, unless otherwise stated. 2017 NAFTA Brazil Europe ACIS Mining Total FINANCIAL INFORMATION (AUDITED) Sales 17,997 7,755 36,208 7,621 4,033 68,679 Depreciation (518) (293) (1,201) (313) (416) (2,768) Impairments1 - - - (206) - (206) Operating income 1,185 697 2,359 508 991 5,434 Operating margin (as a percentage of sales) 6.6% 9.0% 6.5% 6.7% 24.6% 7.9% EBITDA 1,703 990 3,560 1,027 1,407 8,408 EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales) 9.5% 12.8% 9.8% 13.5% 34.9% 12.2% Capital expenditure 466 263 1,143 427 495 2,819 OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Crude steel production (thousand of metric tonnes) 23,480 11,210 43,768 14,678 - 93,136 Steel shipments (thousand of metric tonnes) 21,834 10,840 40,941 13,094 - 85,242 Average steel selling price (US$/t) 742 667 702 515 - 682 Employees (FT equivalent) 26,324 18,058 78,643 42,451 30,088 197,108 1 Impairment charges for 12M 2017 were $206 million related to a downward revision of cash flow projections across all steel facilities in ArcelorMittal South Africa. Notes: • EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation and impairment expenses. • Sales amounts are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total) and includes non-steel sales. • Steel shipments are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total). • Margin analysis calculated on the unrounded values. • Total column includes holding and service companies and eliminations. 42 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Key financial and operational information In millions of $US dollars, unless otherwise stated. 2016 NAFTA Brazil Europe ACIS Mining Total FINANCIAL INFORMATION (AUDITED) Sales 15,806 6,223 29,272 5,885 3,114 56,791 Depreciation (549) (258) (1,184) (311) (396) (2,721) Impairments1 - - (49) (156) - (205) Exceptional income2 832 - - - - 832 Operating income 2,002 614 1,270 211 366 4,161 Operating margin (as a percentage of sales) 12.7% 9.9% 4.3% 3.6% 11.8% 7.3% EBITDA 1,719 872 2,503 678 762 6,255 EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales) 10.9% 14.0% 8.6% 11.5% 24.5% 11.0% Capital expenditure 445 237 951 397 392 2,444 OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Crude steel production (thousand of metric tonnes) 22,208 11,133 42,635 14,792 - 90,767 Steel shipments (thousand of metric tonnes) 21,281 10,753 40,247 13,271 - 83,934 Average steel selling price (US$/t) 672 536 568 395 - 567 Employees (FT equivalent) 27,233 18,380 80,975 41,989 28,455 198,517 1 Impairment charges for 12M 2016 were $205 million of which $49 million related to the sale of ArcelorMittal Zaragoza in Spain and $156 million mainly related to the Vanderbijlpark plant in South Africa. 2 Exceptional income for 12M 2016 was $832 million relating to a one-time gain on employee benefits following the singing of the new US labour contract. Notes: • EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses, restructuring and exceptional income. • Sales amounts are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total) and includes non-steel sales. • Steel shipments are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total). • Margin analysis calculated on the unrounded values. • Total column includes holding and service companies and eliminations. 43 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Key financial and operational information In millions of $US dollars, unless otherwise stated. 2015 NAFTA Brazil Europe ACIS Mining Total FINANCIAL INFORMATION (AUDITED) Sales 17,293 8,503 31,893 6,128 3,387 63,578 Depreciation (616) (336) (1,192) (408) (614) (3,192) Impairments1 (526) (176) (398) (294) (3,370) (4,764) Exceptional charges2 (454) (91) (632) (239) - (1,436) Operating income/(loss) (705) 628 171 (624) (3,522) (4,161) Operating margin (as a percentage of sales) (4.1)% 7.4% 0.5% (10.2)% (104)% (6.5)% EBITDA 891 1,231 2,393 317 462 5,231 EBITDA margin (as a percentage of sales) 5.2% 14.5% 7.5% 5.2% 13.6% 8.2% Capital expenditure 392 422 1,045 365 476 2,707 OPERATIONAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) Crude steel production (thousand of metric tonnes) 22,795 11,612 43,853 14,219 - 92,479 Steel shipments (thousand of metric tonnes) 21,306 11,540 40,676 12,485 - 84,586 Average steel selling price (US$/t) 732 647 609 432 - 623 Employees (FT equivalent) 28,861 19,816 83,825 45,291 30,047 209,404 Impairment charges for 12M 2015 were $4.8 billion relating to: Mining segment ($3.4 billion): consisting of $0.9 billion with respect to goodwill and $2.5 billion primarily related to fixed assets mainly due to a downward revision of cash flow projections relating to the expected persistence of a lower raw material price outlook at:

ArcelorMittal Liberia ($1.4 billion); Las Truchas in Mexico ($0.2 billion); ArcelorMittal Serra Azul in Brazil ($0.2 billion); and ArcelorMittal Princeton coal mining operations in the United States ($0.7 billion)

Steel segments ($1.4 billion): consisting of fixed asset impairment charges of $0.2 billion related to the intended sale of the Long Carbon facilities in the US (ArcelorMittal La Place, Steelton and Vinton within the NAFTA segment), $0.4 billion primarily in connection with the idling for an indefinite time of the ArcelorMittal Sestao plant in Spain (Europe segment), and $0.8 billion related to:

NAFTA: Deployment of asset optimization programs at Indiana Harbor East and West in the United States ($0.3 billion); Brazil: ArcelorMittal Point Lisas in Trinidad and Tobago ($0.2 billion) currently idled; and ACIS: Saldanha plant in South Africa as a result of its revised competitive outlook ($0.3 billion)

Exceptional charges for 12M 2015 were $1.4 billion primarily including $1.3 billion inventory related charges following the rapid decline of international steel prices and litigation and other costs in South Africa ($0.1 billion). Notes: EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses, restructuring and exceptional charges.

Sales amounts are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total) and includes non-steel sales.

inter-segment eliminations (except for total) and includes non-steel sales. Steel shipments are prior to inter-segment eliminations (except for total).

inter-segment eliminations (except for total). Margin analysis calculated on the unrounded values.

Total column includes holding and service companies and eliminations. 44 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Quarterly condensed income statement Annually and Quarterly (2018 and 2019) In millions of U.S. dollars 2018 2019 1Q 18 2Q 18 3Q 18 4Q 18 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 Sales 76,033 70,615 19,186 19,998 18,522 18,327 19,188 19,279 16,634 15,514 Depreciation (2,799) (3,067) (711) (712) (653) (723) (733) (766) (766) (802) Impairment charges net of purchase gains1 (810) (1,927) (86) - (509) (215) (150) (947) - (830) Exceptional (charges)/ income2 (117) (828) (146) - - 29 - - - (828) Operating income / (loss) 6,539 (627) 1,569 2,361 1,567 1,042 769 (158) 297 (1,535) Operating margin % 8.6% (0.9)% 8.2% 11.8% 8.5% 5.7% 4.0% (0.8)% 1.8% (9.9)% Income from associates, joint ventures and other investments 652 347 212 30 183 227 208 94 25 20 Net interest expense (615) (607) (164) (159) (152) (140) (161) (154) (152) (140) Foreign exchange and other net financing gain / (loss) (1,595) (1,045) (174) (390) (475) (556) (231) (173) (524) (117) Income / (loss) before taxes and non-controlling interest 4,981 (1,932) 1,443 1,842 1,123 573 585 (391) (354) (1,772) Current tax (928) (786) (284) (240) (206) (198) (180) (225) (121) (260) Deferred tax 1,277 327 81 259 28 909 45 211 (64) 135 Income tax benefit / (expense) 349 (459) (203) 19 (178) 711 (135) (14) (185) (125) (Loss) / income including non-controllinginterests 5,330 (2,391) 1,240 1,861 945 1,284 450 (405) (539) (1,897) Non-controlling interests (income) / loss (181) (63) (48) 4 (46) (91) (36) (42) - 15 Net Income attributable to the equity holders of the parent 5,149 (2,454) 1,192 1,865 899 1,193 414 (447) (539) (1,882) Basic earnings / (loss) per common share ($)3 5.07 (2.42) 1.17 1.84 0.89 1.18 0.41 (0.44) (0.53) (1.86) Diluted earnings / (loss) per common share ($)3 5.04 (2.42) 1.17 1.83 0.88 1.17 0.41 (0.44) (0.53) (1.86) Weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions) 1,015 1,013 1,019 1,013 1,014 1,014 1,014 1,014 1,012 1,012 Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (in millions) 1,021 1,013 1,023 1,018 1,019 1,020 1,017 1,014 1,012 1,012 EBITDA4 10,265 5,195 2,512 3,073 2,729 1,951 1,652 1,555 1,063 925 EBITDA Margin % 13.5% 7.4% 13.1% 15.4% 14.7% 10.6% 8.6% 8.1% 6.4% 6.0% Impairment charges for 12M 2019 were $1.9 billion related to impairment of the fixed assets of ArcelorMittal USA ($1.3 billion) following impairment assessments performed in the second and fourth quarters of 2019, primarily resulting from decreases in the near-term average selling prices assumptions, remedy asset sales for the ArcelorMittal Italia acquisition ($0.5 billion) and $0.1 billion impairment costs in South Africa. Impairment charges for 12M 2018 of $1.0 billion primarily related to the remedy asset sales in connection with the Ilva acquisition and the agreed remedy package required for the approval of the Votorantim acquisition, partially offset by a $0.2 billion bargain purchase gain relating to the acquisition of Ilva. Exceptional charges for 12M 2019 primarily include inventory related charges in NAFTA and Europe following a period of exceptionally weak steel pricing. Net exceptional charges for 12M 2018 was $117 million impacted by $113 million in charges related to a blast furnace dismantling in Florange (France), $60 million in charges related to the new collective labor agreement in the United States (including a signing bonus), a $146 million provision taken in the first quarter of 2018 in respect of a litigation case that was paid in the third quarter of 2018, offset in part by the recognition in Brazil of $202 million in PIS/Cofins tax credits related to prior periods. Basic (loss) earnings per common share are computed by dividing net (loss) income attributable to equity holders of ArcelorMittal by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the periods presented. Diluted (loss) earnings per common share include assumed shares from stock options, shares from restricted stock units and convertible debt (if dilutive) in the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the periods presented. EBITDA defined as operating income plus depreciation, impairment expenses net of purchase gains and exceptional (charges)/income. 45 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Operating footprint Total achievable crude steel capacity 4 1 3 Total 112Mt 2 112Mt % 1NAFTA 25 2Europe 46 3Brazil 12 4ACIS 17 Total 100 Blast furnace facilities and electric arc furnaces Number of Number of electric BF Facilities blast furnaces EAF Facilities arc furnaces ArcelorMittal Group 51 NAFTA 11 ArcelorMittal Group 33 NAFTA 10 USA 7 USA 2 Canada 3 Canada 4 Mexico 1 Lazaro Cardenas 4 EUROPE 22 EUROPE 13 Europe flat 21 Europe long 1 Europe flat 5 Europe long 8 BRAZIL 6 BRAZIL 8 Flat Brazil 3 Long Brazil and Acindar 8 Long Brazil 3 ACIS 2 ACIS 12 South Africa 2 South Africa 4 Temirtau 3 Kryvy Rih 5 46 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Section 6 PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT Automotive production line. 47 ARCELORMITTAL FACT BOOK 2019 S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 CONTENTS PREVIOUS BACK FORWARD Property, plants and equipment ArcelorMittal has steel production facilities, as well as iron ore and coal mining operations, in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. All of its operating subsidiaries are substantially owned by ArcelorMittal through intermediate holding companies, and are grouped into the five reportable segments. Unless otherwise stated, ArcelorMittal owns all of the assets described in this section. Steel production facilities of ArcelorMittal The following table provides an overview by type of steel facility of the principal production units of ArcelorMittal's operations. While all of the Group's facilities are shown in the tables, only the facilities of significant subsidiaries are described textually for each segment. The facilities included in the tables are listed from upstream to downstream in the steel-making process. Number of Capacity Production in 2019 Facility Facilities (in million tonnes per year)1 (in million tonnes)2 Coke Oven Battery 62 31.9 24.5 Sinter Plant 28 93.4 65.3 Blast Furnace 51 93.7 67.4 Basic Oxygen Furnace (including Tandem Furnace) 66 96.9 72.1 DRI Plant 13