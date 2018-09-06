Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL (MT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ArcelorMittal : Forges Agreement With Unions on Ilva Takeover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 06:26pm CEST

By Nathan Allen

ArcelorMittal (MT.AE) has reached a provisional agreement with Italian unions on conditions for its planned acquisition of steelmakers Ilva, ArcelorMittal said on Thursday, bringing the takeover one step closer to completion ahead of a Sept. 15 deadline.

The agreement is the result of lengthy negotiations that began Wednesday afternoon and stretched late into the night.

Under the terms of the pact, ArcelorMittal will initially hire 10,700 workers based on their existing contractual terms of employment. In addition, between 2023 and 2025 the company has committed to hire any workers who remain under Ilva's extraordinary administration.

Ilva has been in government-supervised administration since 2015 as a result of financial and environmental issues.

ArcelorMittal has faced resistance from regulators and politicians since agreeing to pay 1.8 billion euros ($2.09 billion) for the struggling steelmaker in 2017.

In May ArcelorMittal agreed to an extensive round of divestments to gain approval from the European Commission, which harbored concerns that the deal would reduce competition.

However, soon after getting the green light from the EU, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio referred the case to the country's anticorruption watchdog, citing concerns over how the tender was run.

Following a legal review, he said the tender was illegitimate but that the sale could still go ahead.

In addition to today's union deal, ArcelorMittal previously pledged to invest in new environmental technologies in an effort to reduce emissions at Ilva's southern Italian Taranto mill, which is a major polluter.

Legal completion of the transaction and formal commencement of the lease and purchase agreement for Ilva is now expected on Nov. 1, ArcelorMittal said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -0.50% 24.715 Delayed Quote.-8.39%
ARCELORMITTAL -0.60% 24.705 End-of-day quote.-8.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
06:37pARCELORMITTAL : reaches labour agreement with Ilva’s trade unions
PU
06:26pARCELORMITTAL : Forges Agreement With Unions on Ilva Takeover
DJ
06:01pARCELORMITTAL : reaches labour agreement with Ilva's trade unions
GL
01:49pARCELORMITTAL : reaches Ilva deal with unions, opening way for takeover
RE
09/05ARCELORMITTAL : Announces Final Results of its Offers to Purchase for Cash the O..
GL
09/01ARCELORMITTAL : Steelworkers will continue to work past Saturday contract deadli..
AQ
08/31U.S.-Mexico trade talks may pivot from metals tariffs to quotas
RE
08/30ARCELORMITTAL : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Method For Separating Mi..
AQ
08/30ARCELORMITTAL : USW prepares workers for possible work stoppage
AQ
08/24Builders on Canada's coasts brace for new steel protections
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:01aArcelorMittal reaches deal with union on Ilva takeover 
08/30Copper edges lower on U.S.-China trade fight worries 
08/23Ilva tender irregular but Arcelor contract still valid, Italian minister says 
08/22Ilva tender may be illegitimate, Italian minister says, citing state lawyer 
08/15Tariffs will save U.S. steel industry, Trump tells WSJ 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 78 280 M
EBIT 2018 7 738 M
Net income 2018 5 575 M
Debt 2018 7 601 M
Yield 2018 1,01%
P/E ratio 2018 5,42
P/E ratio 2019 5,87
EV / Sales 2018 0,47x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 29 397 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 40,7 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-8.39%30 104
POSCO--.--%24 725
NUCOR0.08%19 680
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-26.65%18 588
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-18.99%15 447
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 505
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.