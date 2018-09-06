ArcelorMittal : Forges Agreement With Unions on Ilva Takeover

By Nathan Allen



ArcelorMittal (MT.AE) has reached a provisional agreement with Italian unions on conditions for its planned acquisition of steelmakers Ilva, ArcelorMittal said on Thursday, bringing the takeover one step closer to completion ahead of a Sept. 15 deadline.

The agreement is the result of lengthy negotiations that began Wednesday afternoon and stretched late into the night.

Under the terms of the pact, ArcelorMittal will initially hire 10,700 workers based on their existing contractual terms of employment. In addition, between 2023 and 2025 the company has committed to hire any workers who remain under Ilva's extraordinary administration.

Ilva has been in government-supervised administration since 2015 as a result of financial and environmental issues.

ArcelorMittal has faced resistance from regulators and politicians since agreeing to pay 1.8 billion euros ($2.09 billion) for the struggling steelmaker in 2017.

In May ArcelorMittal agreed to an extensive round of divestments to gain approval from the European Commission, which harbored concerns that the deal would reduce competition.

However, soon after getting the green light from the EU, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio referred the case to the country's anticorruption watchdog, citing concerns over how the tender was run.

Following a legal review, he said the tender was illegitimate but that the sale could still go ahead.

In addition to today's union deal, ArcelorMittal previously pledged to invest in new environmental technologies in an effort to reduce emissions at Ilva's southern Italian Taranto mill, which is a major polluter.

Legal completion of the transaction and formal commencement of the lease and purchase agreement for Ilva is now expected on Nov. 1, ArcelorMittal said.

