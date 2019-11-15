ArcelorMittal : Gets Approval for $5.8 Billion Essar Deal in India

By Cristina Roca



ArcelorMittal (MT.AE) has received approval from India's Supreme Court to complete its purchase of Essar Steel India Ltd., a company spokeswoman told Dow Jones Newswires on Friday.

ArcelorMittal confirmed media reports that India's top court has approved its $5.8 billion deal to acquire the bankrupt steel mill, clearing the way for the European steel giant to enter the world's second-biggest market.

At GMT 0823, shares in the Amsterdam-listed steelmaker traded 1.6% higher following the news.

