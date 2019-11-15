ArcelorMittal : Greg Ludkovsky is awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Oviedo

Greg Ludkovsky is awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Oviedo

Dr Greg Ludkovsky, vice president of global R&D, ArcelorMittal, has accepted the title Doctor Honoris Causa awarded to him by the University of Oviedo in Asturias, Spain.

Congratulating Dr Ludkovsky, Santiago Garcia Granda, vice-chancellor of the University of Oviedo, said: 'On behalf of the entire university community, I express my gratitude and congratulations to Greg Ludkovsky. The University of Oviedo is proud to count you as a member of our faculty. You are joining an important and distinguished list of doctors and doctors honoris causa.'

Paying tribute to Dr Ludkovsky' s commitment to deepening humanity's knowledge of the world around us, the vice-chancellor said: 'Knowing is not enough; we must also apply. Willing is not enough; we must also do.'

In his acceptance speech, Dr Ludkovsky paid tribute to the crucial role universities, and particularly the University of Oviedo, play in acquiring and transmitting knowledge, saying: 'If you take a risk, you will sometimes fail; if you don't take any, you will always fail. Asturias flourishes because it learns from mistakes and never gets discouraged by them.'

Dr Ludkovsky holds two dozen patents and is an author of numerous publications in the field of physical metallurgy.



About the title Doctor Honoris Causa

The title of Doctor Honoris Causa is one of the most prestigious accolades awarded by universities to honour foreign personalities for outstanding service to science, the humanities or the arts, to a country or a university.

