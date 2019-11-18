ArcelorMittal : Indian Supreme Court Approves Arcelormittal's Acquisition Of Essar Steel

TIDMMT
18 November 2019 08:00 CET
ArcelorMittal announces that, following receipt and review of the formal
written order, ArcelorMittal India Private Limited's ('AMIPL')
resolution plan for Essar Steel India Limited ('ESIL') has been
unconditionally approved by the Indian Supreme Court. Supreme Court
approval of AMIPL's resolution plan is the final procedural step in
ESIL's corporate insolvency process.
Completion of the transaction is now expected before the end of the
year. After completion, ArcelorMittal will jointly own and operate ESIL
in partnership with Nippon Steel Corporation ('Nippon Steel'), Japan's
largest steel producer and the third largest steel producer in the world,
in-line with the joint venture formation agreement signed by the two
companies.
ENDS
