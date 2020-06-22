ArcelorMittal : Mulls Sale of Canadian Infrastructure Assets, FT Reports

--ArcelorMittal, one of the world's biggest steelmakers, is considering selling a 420-km-long railway and other infrastructure assets in Canada to reduce debts, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Luxembourg-based company, which is battling a sharp downturn in demand in the wake of Covid-19, is considering a deal to sell the infrastructure assets that service its Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northeastern Quebec, it reports.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2V5A7SZ

