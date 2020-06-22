Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ArcelorMittal : Mulls Sale of Canadian Infrastructure Assets, FT Reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 12:30am EDT

--ArcelorMittal, one of the world's biggest steelmakers, is considering selling a 420-km-long railway and other infrastructure assets in Canada to reduce debts, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The Luxembourg-based company, which is battling a sharp downturn in demand in the wake of Covid-19, is considering a deal to sell the infrastructure assets that service its Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northeastern Quebec, it reports.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2V5A7SZ

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
12:30aARCELORMITTAL : Mulls Sale of Canadian Infrastructure Assets, FT Reports
DJ
06/19ARCELORMITTAL : Workers Laid Off During Ebola Threaten Protest After Coronavirus
AQ
06/13The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ..
GL
06/12Severstal says 'no' to Europe as Thyssenkrupp's options narrow
RE
06/10ARCELORMITTAL : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/10ArcelorMittal South Africa fined over hydrogen sulfide emissions
RE
06/10EXCLUSIVE : RWE, Thyssenkrupp plan hydrogen production venture
RE
06/10EXCLUSIVE : RWE, Thyssenkrupp plan hydrogen production venture
RE
06/09Italian government rejects ArcelorMittal's Ilva plan as workers strike
RE
06/08European steel industry calls on EU to cut import quotas
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54 458 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 003 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,84x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 11 388 M 11 407 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 191 248
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 13,84 $
Last Close Price 10,42 $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian Edward Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-40.40%11 407
NUCOR-24.13%12 858
POSCO-19.45%12 632
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-35.43%9 194
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-5.05%6 411
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-20.18%5 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group