ArcelorMittal : Reduces Production in Europe Due to Coronavirus

By Olivia Bugault



ArcelorMittal said Thursday that it is reducing production at several European sites as demand has been falling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arcelor said that the coronavirus has hit several countries where the company operates and that it wants to protect the health of its employees.

"We will continue to monitor the evolution of the coronavirus in each of our operating markets and take decisions accordingly to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and our ability to meet customer demand," the Luxembourg-based steel-and-mining company said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com