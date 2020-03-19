Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/19 03:47:47 am
6.418 EUR   -0.65%
03:32aARCELORMITTAL : Reduces Production in Europe Due to Coronavirus
DJ
03:00aStatement regarding Coronavirus outbreak
GL
03/17Bankers and lawyers prepare for spate of company rescues as coronavirus bites
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ArcelorMittal : Reduces Production in Europe Due to Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 03:32am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

ArcelorMittal said Thursday that it is reducing production at several European sites as demand has been falling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arcelor said that the coronavirus has hit several countries where the company operates and that it wants to protect the health of its employees.

"We will continue to monitor the evolution of the coronavirus in each of our operating markets and take decisions accordingly to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and our ability to meet customer demand," the Luxembourg-based steel-and-mining company said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
03:32aARCELORMITTAL : Reduces Production in Europe Due to Coronavirus
DJ
03:00aStatement regarding Coronavirus outbreak
GL
03/17Bankers and lawyers prepare for spate of company rescues as coronavirus bites
RE
03/17AMNS Luxembourg Holding S.A. signs loan agreement
GL
03/17ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel sign $5.15 billion loan pact to refinance Essar S..
RE
03/12Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough..
GL
03/11INVENTING SMARTER STEELS FOR A BETTE : ArcelorMittal launches new group website
GL
03/04ArcelorMittal signs deal to suspend plans to exit Ilva steelworks
RE
03/04France says four buyers looking at British Steel's French business
RE
03/04ARCELORMITTAL : Signs Deal With Ilva Commissioners Over Steel Plant
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 68 157 M
EBIT 2020 2 740 M
Net income 2020 1 564 M
Debt 2020 8 304 M
Yield 2020 4,78%
P/E ratio 2020 4,99x
P/E ratio 2021 3,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
EV / Sales2021 0,21x
Capitalization 7 164 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 19,54  $
Last Close Price 7,08  $
Spread / Highest target 239%
Spread / Average Target 176%
Spread / Lowest Target 83,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian Edward Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-58.70%7 084
POSCO-5.75%9 354
NUCOR-47.85%8 834
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-3.66%7 741
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%4 410
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.14%4 269
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group