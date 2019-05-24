Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ArcelorMittal : Steelmaker ArcelorMittal frets over future of Mexican tax benefits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 02:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Steel rolls are lined up at the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Sestao

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Tax incentives in Mexico designed to lure investment to poorer areas should be maintained, the head of ArcelorMittal's Mexican unit said in an interview, despite the new president's suggestion that the policy should not be renewed.

ArcelorMittal's chief executive in Mexico Victor Cairo said late on Thursday that the firm's pledge to invest $1 billion over three years in its operations in the Pacific coast port of Lazaro Cardenas would be maintained for now.

He declined to speculate on what might happen to the project, which is nearly 70% completed, if the Special Economic Zone tax breaks were eliminated.

ArcelorMittal's project includes the construction of a hot roll mill, a blast furnace modernization and mining investment adjustments to better supply the automotive and construction industries among others, said Cairo.

The Luxembourg-based company, the world's largest steelmaker, is responsible for about 6% of global steel output.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has threatened to stop a 10-year extension of the tax breaks, arguing last month that they have not worked.

"The fear is that we made the commitment based on the law and we believe that it is a very good thing for the south," said Cairo, referring to Mexico's historically poorer southern states.

Cairo said he believes projects like ArcelorMittal's that were undertaken with the tax breaks in mind should continue to get tax relief.

The executive said the steelmaker expects to produce about 4 million tonnes of liquid steel in Mexico this year and another 5.3 million tonnes in 2020.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Sharay Angulo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
02:05pARCELORMITTAL : Steelmaker ArcelorMittal frets over future of Mexican tax benefi..
RE
05/23Clock ticking on efforts to find British Steel buyer
RE
05/22British Steel collapses after failing to secure extra funding
RE
05/22EU's Vestager to brief other EU commissioners on steel market
RE
05/22British Steel risks collapse with 25,000 jobs at stake
RE
05/17ARCELORMITTAL : Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation hosts the Qikiqtaaluk Socio-Ec..
AQ
05/16ARCELORMITTAL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/12Germany's Thyssenkrupp to seek new steel partners, CEO tells paper
RE
05/09PATRICK THOMAS : ADR Shares End Lower; ArcelorMittal Trades Actively
DJ
05/09ARCELORMITTAL : Steelmaker ArcelorMittal downbeat on main Europe market
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 933 M
EBIT 2019 4 982 M
Net income 2019 3 372 M
Debt 2019 7 996 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 4,44
P/E ratio 2020 4,26
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
Capitalization 15 966 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 29,1 $
Spread / Average Target 86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-22.77%15 966
POSCO--.--%16 938
NIPPON STEEL CORP-0.65%15 955
NUCOR-0.81%15 663
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 844
SEVERSTAL' PAO--.--%12 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About