MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time TRADEGATE AG - 08/01 08:00:06 am
14.4740 EUR   -0.30%
01:52aARCELORMITTAL : cuts steel demand view on Europe slump
RE
01:35aARCELORMITTAL : Swung to Loss in 2Q
DJ
01:16aLAKSHMI MITTAL : Arcelormittal Reports Second Quarter 2019 And -9-
DJ
ArcelorMittal : Swung to Loss in 2Q

08/01/2019 | 01:35am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

ArcelorMittal (MT.FR) said Thursday that it swung to a loss in the second quarter dragged by impairments, and that it has updated its full-year outlook for steel demand.

The steelmaker's net loss for the quarter was $447 million, compared with a profit of $1.87 billion a year earlier, as the company booked $0.9 billion of impairments, it said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was down roughly half on year, at $1.56 billion, falling short of a company-compiled consensus which had Ebitda at $2.85 billion.

Sales were $19.28 billion for the quarter, down from $20 billion a year earlier, the company said. Analysts had predicted sales of $17.22 billion, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

The company now expects global steel demand in 2019 to grow between 0.5% and 1.5%. It said that against this backdrop and considering scope changes--the ArcelorMittal Italia acquisition, remedy asset sales and European production curtailments--steel shipments "are still expected to increase year-on-year, which should provide support for the group's Action 2020 program."

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 74 173 M
EBIT 2019 3 596 M
Net income 2019 2 034 M
Debt 2019 9 868 M
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 8,80x
P/E ratio 2020 5,18x
EV / Sales2019 0,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 16 227 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 23,82  $
Last Close Price 16,07  $
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-19.97%16 458
NUCOR8.57%17 053
POSCO--.--%15 522
NIPPON STEEL CORP-7.31%14 611
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO2.97%14 120
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 120
