Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ArcelorMittal : Swung to Net Loss in 1Q; Suspends Dividend Payouts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 01:48am EDT

By Kim Richters

ArcelorMittal said Thursday that it posted a loss in the first quarter of the year, and it temporarily suspended its dividend payments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Luxembourg-based steel-and-mining company reported a quarterly net loss of $1.12 billion, compared with a profit of $414 million in the year-earlier period. In the fourth quarter of 2019, ArcelorMittal's net loss was $1.88 billion.

Sales dropped to $14.84 billion from $19.19 billion, partly due to lower steel shipments related to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $967 million, down from $1.65 billion the year-earlier period. Analysts had forecast quarterly Ebitda of $867 million, according to a consensus provided by the company.

ArcelorMittal said it expects Ebitda for the second quarter to be in the range of $400 million to $600 million.

"Against the backdrop of significant cost-savings measures being taken across the business, the board determined it both appropriate and prudent to suspend dividend payments until such a time as the operating environment normalizes," it said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
01:48aARCELORMITTAL : Swung to Net Loss in 1Q; Suspends Dividend Payouts
DJ
01:33aARCELORMITTAL : beats first-quarter profit estimates, sees sharp second-quarter ..
RE
01:00aArcelorMittal reports first quarter 2020 results
GL
05/04ARCELORMITTAL : Fact book 2019
PU
04/30Europe's falling angels pin hopes on $33 billion ECB redemption
RE
04/28World's mine workers resist quick restart amid coronavirus
RE
04/28ArcelorMittal announces the publication of first quarter 2020 Ebitda sell-sid..
GL
04/23ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04/21UNITED STATES STEEL : Correction to Steelmakers Article on Sunday
DJ
04/21EU reviewing steel imports in view of possible glut - trade chief
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 71 314 M
EBIT 2019 1 528 M
Net income 2019 -783 M
Debt 2019 10 205 M
Yield 2019 2,13%
P/E ratio 2019 -13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 10 451 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 14,54  $
Last Close Price 10,33  $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian Edward Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-38.86%10 454
NUCOR-27.59%12 347
POSCO-0.28%12 086
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-2.32%7 431
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-1.39%5 953
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-29.85%5 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group