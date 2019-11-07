Log in
ArcelorMittal    MT

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/07 02:05:41 am
14.38 EUR   -0.99%
01:44aARCELORMITTAL : Swung to Net Loss in 3Q
DJ
01:38aARCELORMITTAL : takes dimmer view of U.S, Europe steel demand
RE
01:22aARCELORMITTAL : Reports Third Quarter 2019 And Nine -9-
DJ
ArcelorMittal : Swung to Net Loss in 3Q

11/07/2019 | 01:44am EST

By Adriano Marchese

ArcelorMittal (MT.AE) said Thursday that it swung to net loss for the third quarter of 2019 compared with a year prior, blaming difficult market conditions with low steel prices and high raw material costs.

For the three-month period ended Sept. 30, net loss at the Luxembourg-based steelmaker was $539 million, compared with a profit of $899 million a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--a preferred metric by the company--was $1.06 billion, compared with $2.73 billion a year earlier. Analysts had forecast an Ebitda of $930 million according to a company-compiled consensus.

Sales in the quarter were $16.63 billion, down from $18.52 billion in the third quarter of 2018.

The company said that it now expects steel shipments to be stable in 2019 compared with 2018, which it revised from a previous guidance of an increase year-on-year.

"As anticipated, we continued to face tough market conditions in the third quarter, characterized by low steel prices coupled with high raw-material costs," Chairman and Chief Executive Lakshmi N. Mittal said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 72 407 M
EBIT 2019 2 349 M
Net income 2019 4,11 M
Debt 2019 10 156 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 -225x
P/E ratio 2020 7,76x
EV / Sales2019 0,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 16 272 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 17,78  $
Last Close Price 16,08  $
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,8%
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-19.93%16 274
NUCOR6.43%16 816
POSCO--.--%15 169
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-12.42%13 383
THYSSENKRUPP AG-9.75%9 496
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.-16.80%7 244
