Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ArcelorMittal : Ukraine mill says it will lose $1 million due to environmental probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 01:03pm EDT

KIEV (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal Ukrainian steel mill will lose $1 million (£803,664.7) this month after a key piece of steelmaking equipment was seized following a security service investigation, the plant's acting head Oleksandr Ivanov said on Tuesday.

KIEV (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal Ukrainian steel mill will lose $1 million (£803,664.7) this month after a key piece of steelmaking equipment was seized following a security service investigation, the plant's acting head Oleksandr Ivanov said on Tuesday.

The probe into Ukraine's largest private foreign investor is seen as an early test for the presidency of Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has promised to make the country more business friendly.

The Ukrainian security service said earlier it had discovered a source of radiation exceeding safe levels in a new piece of equipment at the plant during a search last week, and had banned the company from using it.

Ivanov said radiation at the facility was within permitted levels but that the equipment had been seized by the authorities. The company said it may sue officials over the investigation.

"In July, we expect losses of about $1 million," Ivanov told reporters at a news conference.

He said the investigation had started after Zelenskiy publicly criticised pollution levels in mid-July when speaking to officials in his hometown of Kryvyi Rih, where the mill is based.

He singled out ArcelorMittal for criticism, accusing the company of not meeting an earlier commitment to modernise its plant.

"It may be a misunderstanding, someone from local administration may... have overreacted," Ivanov said. He said the company felt pressurised by the investigation and was struggling to formulate a response.

A security service official said on Monday the investigation was not aimed at putting pressure on the company.

Zelenskiy's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigation into ArcelorMittal has caused some concern among investors.

"Discouraging news from Ukraine's top investor that has invested over $9 billion in Ukraine. Investors will be concerned about selective justice," said Andy Hunder, the President of the American Chamber of Commerce (ACC) in Ukraine, on Sunday.

"Ukraine (is) sending the wrong message to the investment community at a time when business is watching closely the changes taking place."

The Ukrainian ArcelorMittal plant sold 4.5 million tonnes of metal products last year, according to the company's website.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Matthias Williams and Jan Harvey)

By Natalia Zinets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
01:03pARCELORMITTAL : Ukraine mill says it will lose $1 million due to environmental p..
RE
07/22ARCELORMITTAL : $6 Billion Deal for Essar Steel Put On Hold by Court-Bloomberg
DJ
07/19Arcelormittal Announces The Publication Of Second Quarter 2019 Ebitda Sell-si..
DJ
07/19ArcelorMittal announces the publication of second quarter 2019 Ebitda sell-si..
GL
07/12ARCELORMITTAL : Announces Pricing Of Bond Issue
DJ
07/12ARCELORMITTAL : Announces Pricing of Bond Issue
AQ
07/12ArcelorMittal Announces Pricing of Bond Issue
GL
07/11ARCELORMITTAL : Announces Launch Of Bond Issue
DJ
07/11ArcelorMittal Announces Launch of Bond Issue 
GL
07/10ARCELORMITTAL : says Italian prosecutors ordered shutdown of ILVA furnace no.2
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 74 188 M
EBIT 2019 3 596 M
Net income 2019 2 034 M
Debt 2019 9 832 M
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 9,33x
P/E ratio 2020 5,49x
EV / Sales2019 0,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 17 211 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 22,95  $
Last Close Price 17,05  $
Spread / Highest target 97,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-16.13%17 233
NUCOR9.46%17 059
POSCO--.--%16 081
NIPPON STEEL CORP-3.81%15 213
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO7.69%14 767
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 767
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group