ArcelorMittal : Wastewater From ArcelorMittal Steel Mill Dumped Into Indiana River

By Bob Tita

Wastewater from ArcelorMittal SA.'s Burns Harbor, Ind., steel mill with high levels of ammonia and cyanide is being blamed for killing fish in a river near the plant and causing waterfront parks to close as a precaution.

"ArcelorMittal apologizes and accepts responsibility for the incident," the company said in a statement on Friday.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management earlier said the cyanide and ammonia levels in the water exceeded permitted levels and "appear to be the cause or a significant contributing factor to the mortality of the fish observed on the east arm of the Little Calumet River."

The portions of the Indiana Dunes National Park along the river were closed by the National Park Service as a precaution. The national park is next to the steel mill.

The steelmaker attributed the wastewater discharge into a river to the failure of a water recirculation system at the mill's blast furnace. The company said the system has been repaired.

"We are working to assess any potential residual impact and are committed to demonstrating that we have regained compliance through a robust monitoring process" prescribed by Indiana's environmental regulators, it said.

