Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ArcelorMittal : Wastewater From ArcelorMittal Steel Mill Dumped Into Indiana River

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

By Bob Tita

Wastewater from ArcelorMittal SA.'s Burns Harbor, Ind., steel mill with high levels of ammonia and cyanide is being blamed for killing fish in a river near the plant and causing waterfront parks to close as a precaution.

"ArcelorMittal apologizes and accepts responsibility for the incident," the company said in a statement on Friday.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management earlier said the cyanide and ammonia levels in the water exceeded permitted levels and "appear to be the cause or a significant contributing factor to the mortality of the fish observed on the east arm of the Little Calumet River."

The portions of the Indiana Dunes National Park along the river were closed by the National Park Service as a precaution. The national park is next to the steel mill.

The steelmaker attributed the wastewater discharge into a river to the failure of a water recirculation system at the mill's blast furnace. The company said the system has been repaired.

"We are working to assess any potential residual impact and are committed to demonstrating that we have regained compliance through a robust monitoring process" prescribed by Indiana's environmental regulators, it said.

Write to Robert Tita at robert.tita@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 2.91% 11.794 End-of-day quote.-35.13%
ARCELORMITTAL 2.94% 11.778 Delayed Quote.-35.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
09:23pARCELORMITTAL : Wastewater From ArcelorMittal Steel Mill Dumped Into Indiana Riv..
DJ
08/15EU plans to cut steel import quotas after industry protests
RE
08/09Japan steelmakers first-quarter profits slump on weaker global demand amid tr..
RE
08/08ARCELORMITTAL : Ukraine ArcelorMittal promises investments after pollution charg..
RE
08/07ARCELORMITTAL : Italy set to give ArcelorMittal guarantees to avoid Ilva shutdow..
RE
08/02ARCELORMITTAL : Announces Publication Of Its 2019 Half-year Report
DJ
08/02ArcelorMittal announces publication of its 2019 half-year report
GL
08/02TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Raising Tariff Threats; Trucking's Last Mile; Financi..
DJ
08/01ARCELORMITTAL : hopeful Italy plant will not shut over pollution
RE
08/01ARCELORMITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal Swings to Loss -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 73 795 M
EBIT 2019 2 796 M
Net income 2019 997 M
Debt 2019 9 520 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 4,54x
EV / Sales2019 0,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 13 219 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 21,75  $
Last Close Price 13,06  $
Spread / Highest target 137%
Spread / Average Target 66,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-35.07%12 857
NUCOR-7.91%14 464
POSCO--.--%13 601
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO-8.92%12 658
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%12 658
NIPPON STEEL CORP-21.40%12 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group