ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
ArcelorMittal announces publication of its 2020 half-year report

07/31/2020 | 03:30pm EDT


31 July 2020, 21:30 CET- ArcelorMittal has today published its half-year report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020.

The report is available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ under Investors > Financial reports > Half-year reports, and on the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu/).

The report has also been filed on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ under Investors > Financial reports > SEC filings.

ENDS
About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 19 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world’s five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 billion and crude steel production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 58.5 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/
             


 		 
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations 
  
Europe+44 20 7543 1156
Americas+1 312 899 3985
Retail+44 20 7543 1156
SRI+44 20 7543 1156
Bonds/Credit+33 171 921 026
  
  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
 

E-mail:		 

press@arcelormittal.com
Phone:+442076297988
  
  
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
  
Paul Weigh +44 20 3214 2419
  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
03:30pArcelorMittal announces publication of its 2020 half-year report
11:55aEurope Plunges Into Recession as Economy Suffers Record Contraction -- 3rd Up..
06:04aARCELORMITTAL : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
04:32aARCELORMITTAL : 2Q'20 Web Q&A
02:46aARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
07/30ARCELORMITTAL : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
07/30ArcelorMittal South Africa falls deeper into half-year loss as steel demand f..
07/30ArcelorMittal South Africa falls deeper into half-year loss as steel demand f..
07/30ARCELORMITTAL : Net Loss Narrowed in Second Quarter
07/30ARCELORMITTAL : Luxembourg, July 30, 2020 - ArcelorMittal (referred to as &ldquo..
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 51 534 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 335 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 812 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,24x
Yield 2020 0,13%
Capitalization 12 120 M 12 078 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 191 248
Free-Float 69,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian Edward Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-41.45%11 792
POSCO-18.18%13 236
NUCOR-24.13%12 858
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-48.16%7 977
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-6.35%5 958
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-19.01%5 799
