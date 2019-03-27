Log in
ArcelorMittal announces the publication of the 2018 statutory financial statements of ArcelorMittal parent company

0
03/27/2019

Luxembourg, 27 March, 2019 - ArcelorMittal has published the statutory financial statements of ArcelorMittal parent company for the year ended 31 December, 2018. These financial statements have been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and are available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com under "Investors > Financial reports > Annual reports". 

Ends

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world’s five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 billion and crude steel production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 58.5 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


 		 
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations 
  
Europe+44 20 7543 1156
Americas+1 312 899 3985
Retail+44 20 7543 1156
SRI+44 207543 1156
Bonds/Credit+33 171 921 026
  
  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
 

E-mail:		 

press@arcelormittal.com
Phone:+442076297988
  
  
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
  
Paul Weigh +44 20 3214 2419
  

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 916 M
EBIT 2019 5 632 M
Net income 2019 3 787 M
Debt 2019 7 068 M
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 5,27
P/E ratio 2020 5,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 20 732 M
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 31,8 $
Spread / Average Target 57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-1.12%20 732
POSCO--.--%19 571
NUCOR9.90%17 354
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP8.39%17 256
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 621
SEVERSTAL' PAO--.--%13 289
