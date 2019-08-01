Log in
ARCELORMITTAL    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/01 02:07:22 am
13.925 EUR   -4.08%
01:52aARCELORMITTAL : cuts steel demand view on Europe slump
RE
01:35aARCELORMITTAL : Swung to Loss in 2Q
DJ
01:16aLAKSHMI MITTAL : Arcelormittal Reports Second Quarter 2019 And -9-
DJ
ArcelorMittal : cuts steel demand view on Europe slump

08/01/2019 | 01:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker surveys the production process at the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ghent

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, revised down its forecast for global steel demand, with a sharper reduction now envisaged in Europe due to a lean automotive market.

The Luxembourg-based company, which accounts for about 6% of the world's steel production, on Thursday said it now expected global apparent steel consumption, which includes inventory changes, to rise between 0.5% and 1.5% in 2019, from a previous forecast of 1%-1.5%.

Europe, the steelmaker said, would see a decline of between 1% and 2%, having previously forecast a contraction of up to 1%, and also trimmed its expansion hopes for the United States and Brazil.

However, ArcelorMittal's outlook for China demand remained bright. The company produced almost half its steel last year in Europe, with just under 40% from plants in the Americas.

Market conditions had been very tough in the first half of this year after a strong 2018, with steel profitability squeezed due to lower steel prices and higher raw material costs, Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal said in a statement.

This had only been partially offset by the company's mining operations.

The company reported a second-quarter core profit (EBITDA) of $1.56 billion (£1.29 billion), slightly above its compiled consensus of $1.53 billion, but down from $1.65 billion in the first quarter and only about half its earnings of a year earlier.

European steelmakers are suffering from a weak manufacturing sector, including a 3% decline in new car purchases in Europe. For ArcelorMittal, and many other steelmakers, the automotive industry is second only to the construction sector in terms of steel sales.

ArcelorMittal has idled a series of plants across Europe, cut production in others and slowed a planned ramp-up of production at Ilva, Europe's largest steel plant that was acquired by ArcelorMittal last year.

The company's South African arm has also cut more than 2,000 jobs.

ArcelorMittal said the European Commission needs to take more effective measures to offset the impact of import tariffs imposed by Washington on incoming steel, which has effectively closed the U.S. market.

The company stock has dived 20% year-to-date.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Philip Blenkinsop

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 74 173 M
EBIT 2019 3 596 M
Net income 2019 2 034 M
Debt 2019 9 868 M
Yield 2019 1,49%
P/E ratio 2019 8,80x
P/E ratio 2020 5,18x
EV / Sales2019 0,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 16 227 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 23,82  $
Last Close Price 16,07  $
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-19.97%0
NUCOR8.57%17 053
POSCO--.--%15 522
NIPPON STEEL CORP-7.31%14 611
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO2.97%14 120
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 120
