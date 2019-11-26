ArcelorMittal invests in new sustainability programme across Europe

ArcelorMittal today announces plans to roll out a new sustainability programme across Europe, aiming to secure ResponsibleSteel site certification for all its ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products sites. The 12-month programme will enable each site to prove that our production processes meet rigorously defined standards across a broad range of social, environmental and governance criteria.

ResponsibleSteel is the industry's first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative, dedicated to defining and promoting responsible practice, aimed at improving:

Climate change and greenhouse gas emissions

Water stewardship and biodiversity

Human rights & labour rights

Community relations and business integrity

The standard is based on 12 principles with a variety of criteria and underlying requirements. To be awarded with ResponsibleSteel certification, each site will undergo a rigorous third-party audit with an independent Certification Committee making the final certification decision.

Geert Van Poelvoorde, CEO ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products, says: 'Responsible production techniques and high ethical and business standards have become increasingly important to our customers and consumers. It's at the heart of how we do business, giving our customers the reassurance that we meet their sustainability expectations by meeting carbon, environmental and social standards at every stage of productions.'

He says: 'Given the strong investments we have already making towards low carbon and environmental standards across our sites, I'm confident that we should secure certification in each of our Flat Products sites within the timeframe.'

The first wave of auditing includes sites in Belgium, Germany, Spain and France with others to follow. After the initial phase, further ArcelorMittal sites around the world will be part of the programme.

In 2020, ResponsibleSteel will launch a standard for the certification of steel products, which will include stringent requirements for raw materials supply chain. ArcelorMittal will continue to play an active role in developing this aspect of the programme.

Steel is the world's most widely used material and those who use it in the transport, automotive, infrastructure, packaging, construction, energy and white goods sectors have a growing expectation that the materials they work with are responsibly sourced and produced. ResponsibleSteel, which is the world's first's responsible sourcing certification scheme for steel, aims to meet these expectations.