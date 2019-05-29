Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ArcelorMittal : makes deeper cuts to steel production in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 03:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Steel rolls are lined up at the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Sestao

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, cut steel production in its main market, Europe, for the second time this month, blaming weak demand and high imports.

The company said it would reduce primary steel production at its facilities in Dunkirk, France and Eisenhuettenstadt, Germany.

It would also cut steel output at its plant in Bremen, Germany, in the fourth quarter of the year, extending a planned blast furnace stoppage for repairs, and extend a similar scheduled stoppage in the final quarter in Asturias, Spain.

At the start of May, ArcelorMittal temporarily idled production at its facility in Krakow, Poland, reduced output in Asturias, and slowed down a planned increase of shipments from Italy.

Geert van Poelvoorde, the head of the flat products division of ArcelorMittal in Europe, said the production cuts would be reversed when market conditions improve.

When publishing its 2018 results, the company cut its forecast for demand in Europe, predicting a contraction due to weak manufacturing and declining automotive production, for which steel is a major input.

ArcelorMittal has steelmaking plants in 18 countries worldwide, with 47 percent of its steel produced in Europe.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
03:37aARCELORMITTAL : makes deeper cuts to steel production in Europe
RE
03:22aARCELORMITTAL : to Further Cut Steel Production in Europe
DJ
03:01aARCELORMITTAL : Prepares To Further Reduce Primary Production In Europe As Marke..
DJ
02:46aArcelorMittal prepares to further reduce primary production in Europe as mark..
GL
02:17aLAKSHMI MITTAL : Arcelormittal Publishes First Climate Action Report
DJ
02:01aArcelorMittal publishes first Climate Action Report
GL
05/28ARCELORMITTAL : Politics remain the biggest obstacle to climate change
PU
05/28Multiple parties register interest in British Steel
RE
05/24ARCELORMITTAL : Steelmaker ArcelorMittal frets over future of Mexican tax benefi..
RE
05/23Clock ticking on efforts to find British Steel buyer
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 933 M
EBIT 2019 4 982 M
Net income 2019 3 372 M
Debt 2019 7 996 M
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 4,46
P/E ratio 2020 4,29
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 16 160 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 29,1 $
Spread / Average Target 85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-22.14%16 160
POSCO--.--%17 142
NIPPON STEEL CORP-0.38%16 129
NUCOR-1.25%15 593
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 353
SEVERSTAL' PAO--.--%13 033
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About