ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
ArcelorMittal publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders

04/05/2019

Luxembourg, 5 April 2019, 10:30 CET- ArcelorMittal has published a convening notice for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which will be held on 7 May 2019 at 2 p.m. CET at the company’s registered office, 24-26, Boulevard d’Avranches, L-1160 in Luxembourg.

The ArcelorMittal shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting will be those who are shareholders on the record date of 23 April 2019 at midnight (24:00 hours) CET.

The convening notice, the Annual Report 2018, the Form 20F 2018, the voting forms and all other meeting documentation will be available on ArcelorMittal's website http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/equity-investors/shareholders-meetings/meetings-archive/2019 from 5 April 2019. Shareholders may obtain, free of charge, a copy of the Annual Report 2018 (in English), by calling ArcelorMittal at +352 4792 3198, or by emailing privateinvestors@arcelormittal.com

Ends

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world’s five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 billion and crude steel production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 58.5 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


 		 
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations 
  
Europe+44 20 7543 1156
Americas+1 312 899 3985
Retail+44 20 7543 1156
SRI+44 207543 1156
Bonds/Credit+33 171 921 026
  
  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
 

E-mail:		 

press@arcelormittal.com
Phone:+442076297988
  
  
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
  
Paul Weigh +44 20 3214 2419
  

logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
