Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL (MT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ArcelorMittal : reaches labour agreement with Ilva’s trade unions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 06:37pm CEST

6 September 2018 - ArcelorMittal (the Company) announces that it has today reached a provisional labour agreement with Ilva's trade unions. The agreement is an important milestone in AM Investco Italy Srl (AM Investco)'s proposed acquisition of Ilva S.p.A (Ilva).

The key terms of the provisional agreement are as follows:

  • The labour agreement details a solution for every member of Ilva's existing workforce.
  • ArcelorMittal has committed to initially hire 10,700 workers based on their existing contractual terms of employment.
  • In addition, between 2023 and 2025 ArcelorMittal has committed to hire any workers who remain under Ilva's extraordinary administration.

The agreement will now be voted on by Ilva's employees before being formally ratified.

Commenting, Geert Van Poelvoorde, CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe Flat Products, said:

'The agreement we have reached with Ilva's unions meets the two major objectives we set out at the start of negotiations: to find an acceptable solution for every employee at Ilva; and to reach an agreement that reflects Ilva's economic reality and provides a sound base for it to have a sustainable future. I would like to thank the Minister of Economic Development for his support and also the union representatives with whom we engaged during these discussions. They are a very important stakeholder and we will work to maintain a positive and constructive dialogue with them in the future.'

Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal Group President and CFO, and CEO, ArcelorMittal Europe, added:

'I would also like to express my gratitude to everyone who worked with such commitment to reach today's agreement and in particular Minister di Maio. There is now a clear path towards closing the transaction and starting the important work of rehabilitating Ilva. We are keen to get started as soon as possible as Ilva requires urgent investment to address its environmental and operational challenges. Once we formally take ownership of Ilva, our priority will be to ensure operational stability, while also starting to implement our significant, €2.4 billion investment programmes. This comprises both our industrial plan and the environmental plan which has been further strengthened during our discussions with the acceleration of key projects.

'Ilva is an important strategic opportunity for ArcelorMittal. We are confident that under our stewardship it can have a strong future, make an important contribution to the communities in which it operates and once again be recognised as a competitive and leading player in the European steel industry.'

Legal completion of the transaction and formal commencement of AM Investco's lease and purchase agreement for Ilva is now expected on 1 November 2018.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2017, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $68.7 billion and crude steel production of 93.1 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 57.4 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

Disclaimer

ArcelorMittal SA published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 16:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
06:37pARCELORMITTAL : reaches labour agreement with Ilva’s trade unions
PU
06:26pARCELORMITTAL : Forges Agreement With Unions on Ilva Takeover
DJ
06:01pARCELORMITTAL : reaches labour agreement with Ilva's trade unions
GL
01:49pARCELORMITTAL : reaches Ilva deal with unions, opening way for takeover
RE
09/05ARCELORMITTAL : Announces Final Results of its Offers to Purchase for Cash the O..
GL
09/01ARCELORMITTAL : Steelworkers will continue to work past Saturday contract deadli..
AQ
08/31U.S.-Mexico trade talks may pivot from metals tariffs to quotas
RE
08/30ARCELORMITTAL : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Method For Separating Mi..
AQ
08/30ARCELORMITTAL : USW prepares workers for possible work stoppage
AQ
08/24Builders on Canada's coasts brace for new steel protections
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:01aArcelorMittal reaches deal with union on Ilva takeover 
08/30Copper edges lower on U.S.-China trade fight worries 
08/23Ilva tender irregular but Arcelor contract still valid, Italian minister says 
08/22Ilva tender may be illegitimate, Italian minister says, citing state lawyer 
08/15Tariffs will save U.S. steel industry, Trump tells WSJ 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 78 280 M
EBIT 2018 7 738 M
Net income 2018 5 575 M
Debt 2018 7 601 M
Yield 2018 1,01%
P/E ratio 2018 5,42
P/E ratio 2019 5,87
EV / Sales 2018 0,47x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 29 397 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 40,7 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-8.39%30 104
POSCO--.--%24 725
NUCOR0.08%19 680
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP-26.65%18 588
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-18.99%15 447
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 505
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.