ArcelorMittal takes home Onboarding Excellence Award

ArcelorMittal has won the Onboarding Excellence Award, and was a finalist for the Employer Brand of the Year Award at this year's Luxembourg HR Awards.

Three hundred local and international HR experts attend the annual Luxembourg HR Awards, which reward the country's best HR initiatives. The award programme is part of the HR One gala event, Luxembourg's largest HR networking event and conference, which covers a range of HR and mobility topics.

The Luxembourg HR Awards celebrate HR excellence in the following categories:

People Experience Award

HR Digital Transformation Award

Onboarding Excellence Award

Employer Brand of the Year

T alent & Competence Management Award

I ncome & Reward Strategy Award

HR Manager of the Year

CRS Initiative of the year

ArcelorMittal entered two initiatives it developed and implemented this year into two categories: onboarding and employer brand of the year.

The first was its redesigned onboarding process, supported by the ArcelorMittal University online campus, rolled out in a consistent way across the organisation, but tailored to meet the specific local needs of each of the company's sites. The onboarding project team was driven to create a memorable onboarding experience for the new joiner. The second, was the company's new employee value proposition, comprising the company's employer promise to MAKE YOUR WORLDand its unique selling points for potential candidates: an opportunity to make the Fabric of Life; be Driven by Excellence; be given the freedom to Run with it; and to work Shoulder to shoulderwith supportive colleagues.

Both initiatives were selected as finalists in their respective categories, and their project managers invited to pitch to defend their projects against their two remaining competitors for the top prize.

ArcelorMittal prevailed against the competition to win the Onboarding Excellence Award, but ING bank won for the Employer Brand of the YearAward. ArcelorMittal is proud to win the first accolade and to be one of the finalists for the second.

Bart Wille, Executive Vice President and Group Head of Human Resources said:

''We were already proud of these initiatives, but this external recognition of the teams, with participants from all segments, reinforces the importance of having a solid onboarding process for employees across the organisation, and an inspiring employee value proposition.Congratulations to everyone involved in designing and delivering these excellent projects!''



Ends

Photo caption, left to right: Leonardo Carcovich, Head of Talent Management and HR, Corporate Mining, and project manager of the onboarding project, and Lena Werme, Head of International Mobility, Corporate HR, the project's sponsor, accept the Onboarding Excellence Award at the Luxembourg HR Awards.