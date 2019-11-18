Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 02:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: Steam comes out of the chimneys of the Ilva steel plant in Taranto

ArcelorMittal is drafting a plan to re-commit to the 2018 deal, under which it bought the troubled Ilva steel plant in southern Italy, on three conditions, Il Messaggero daily reported on Monday.

After withdrawing from the contract, the world's biggest steel maker is drafting a proposal for Italy's government in which it will demand the reintroduction of legal immunity, the possibility to revise its industrial plan and the layoff of 5,000 workers.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has postponed a meeting with ArcelorMittal's Lakshmi Mittal, due this week, hoping that a Milan court will already decide on an appeal filed by Rome last Friday, Il Messaggero said.

The report added that economy minister Roberto Gualtieri is examining the potential entrance of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in the shareholding of the Franco-Indian company that manages Ilva.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Uttaresh.V)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
02:26aLAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three..
RE
02:16aARCELORMITTAL : Indian Supreme Court Approves Arcelormittal's Acquisition Of Ess..
DJ
02:00aIndian Supreme Court approves ArcelorMittal's acquisition of Essar Steel
GL
11/15ARCELORMITTAL : Greg Ludkovsky is awarded an honorary doctorate by the Universit..
PU
11/15ARCELORMITTAL : Italy files appeal to stop ArcelorMittal walking away from Ilva
RE
11/15Tech giants dominate headlines
11/15ARCELORMITTAL : Gets Approval for $5.8 Billion Essar Deal in India
DJ
11/15LAKSHMI MITTAL : India Court Allows ArcelorMittal to Complete Essar Deal -Bloomb..
DJ
11/14Walt Disney soars while Cisco disappoints
11/13"PREMATURE" TO TALK ABOUT ALTERNATIV : minister
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 71 505 M
EBIT 2019 1 818 M
Net income 2019 -219 M
Debt 2019 10 099 M
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 -26,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,77x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 16 950 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 18,68  $
Last Close Price 16,75  $
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-16.45%16 944
NUCOR6.06%16 662
POSCO--.--%15 422
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-13.82%13 506
THYSSENKRUPP AG-11.85%9 081
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.-21.41%7 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group