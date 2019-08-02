Arcelormittal : Announces Publication Of Its 2019 Half-year Report

TIDMMT
2 August 2019, 19:30 CET- ArcelorMittal has today published its
half-year report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019.
The report is available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ under
Investors > Financial reports > Half-year reports, and on the electronic
database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu/).
The report has also been filed on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) and is available on
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ under Investors > Financial reports
> SEC filings.
ENDS
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a
presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries.
Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the
leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets
including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging,
with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution
networks.
Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we
operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of
our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.
For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern
world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively
researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that
make many of the products and components people use in their everyday
lives more energy efficient.
We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and
metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron
ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our
network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel
operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is
increasing as we grow.
In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 billion and crude steel
production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production
reached 58.5 million metric tonnes.
ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT),
Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock
exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).
For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit:
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/
Contact information ArcelorMittal
Investor Relations
Europe +44 20 7543 1156
Americas +1 312 899 3985
Retail +44 20 7543 1156
SRI +44 207543 1156
Bonds/Credit +33 171 921 026
Corporate Communications
E-mail: press@arcelormittal.com
Phone: +442076297988
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications
Paul Weigh +44 20 3214 2419