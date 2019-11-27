Arcelormittal Announces Publication Of Notice Of Redemption Of The Entire Outstanding Amount Of Its 5.500% Notes Due March 1, 2021

TIDMMT
27 November 2019 -- 18:45 CET
ArcelorMittal confirms that it has given notice that it will redeem all
of the outstanding 5.500% Notes due March 1, 2021 (CUSIP: 03938LAU8;
ISIN: US03938LAU89) (the "5.500% Notes") on December 27, 2019 (the
"Redemption Date"). Following prior tender offers, the current
outstanding principal amount of the 5.500% Notes is U.S.$756,095,000
(original issuance of U.S.$1,500,000,000).
The 5.500% Notes shall be redeemed at a price equal to the greater of
(1) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed and (2) the
sum of the present values of the Remaining Scheduled Payments (as
defined in the Indenture) of the Notes to be redeemed, discounted to the
date of redemption on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year
consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in
the indenture dated as of May 20, 2009, as supplemented by the fourth
supplemental indenture dated as of March 7, 2011, each between the
Company and HSBC Bank USA, National Association) plus 35 basis points
(the "Redemption Price"), in each case plus accrued and unpaid interest
thereon to the Redemption Date.
In each case, the Treasury Rate will be calculated on the third business
day preceding the Redemption Date.
ENDS
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a
presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries.
Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the
leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets
including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging,
with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution
networks.
Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we
operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of
our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.
For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern
world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively
researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that
make many of the products and components people use in their everyday
lives more energy efficient.
We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and
metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron
ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our
network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel
operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is
increasing as we grow.
In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 billion and crude steel
production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production
reached 58.5 million metric tonnes.
ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT),
Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock
exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).
For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit:
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/
Contact information ArcelorMittal
Investor Relations
Europe +44 20 7543 1156
Americas +1 312 899 3985
Retail +44 20 7543 1156
SRI +44 207543 1156
Bonds/Credit +33 171 921 026
Corporate Communications
mailto:press@arcelormittal.com
