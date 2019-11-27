Log in
Arcelormittal Announces Publication Of Notice Of Redemption Of The Entire Outstanding Amount Of Its 5.500% Notes Due March 1, 2021

0
11/27/2019 | 01:01pm EST
TIDMMT 
 
 
 
   27 November 2019 -- 18:45 CET 
 
   ArcelorMittal confirms that it has given notice that it will redeem all 
of the outstanding 5.500% Notes due March 1, 2021 (CUSIP: 03938LAU8; 
ISIN: US03938LAU89) (the "5.500% Notes") on December 27, 2019 (the 
"Redemption Date"). Following prior tender offers, the current 
outstanding principal amount of the 5.500% Notes is U.S.$756,095,000 
(original issuance of U.S.$1,500,000,000). 
 
   The 5.500% Notes shall be redeemed at a price equal to the greater of 
(1) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed and (2) the 
sum of the present values of the Remaining Scheduled Payments (as 
defined in the Indenture) of the Notes to be redeemed, discounted to the 
date of redemption on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year 
consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in 
the indenture dated as of May 20, 2009, as supplemented by the fourth 
supplemental indenture dated as of March 7, 2011, each between the 
Company and HSBC Bank USA, National Association) plus 35 basis points 
(the "Redemption Price"), in each case plus accrued and unpaid interest 
thereon to the Redemption Date. 
 
   In each case, the Treasury Rate will be calculated on the third business 
day preceding the Redemption Date. 
 
   ENDS 
 
   About ArcelorMittal 
 
   ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a 
presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. 
Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the 
leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets 
including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, 
with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution 
networks. 
 
   Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we 
operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of 
our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate. 
 
   For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern 
world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively 
researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that 
make many of the products and components people use in their everyday 
lives more energy efficient. 
 
   We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and 
metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron 
ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our 
network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel 
operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is 
increasing as we grow. 
 
   In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 billion and crude steel 
production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production 
reached 58.5 million metric tonnes. 
 
   ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), 
Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock 
exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). 
 
   For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: 
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ 
 
 
 
 
 
Contact information ArcelorMittal 
 Investor Relations 
 
Europe                                                   +44 20 7543 1156 
Americas                                                  +1 312 899 3985 
Retail                                                   +44 20 7543 1156 
SRI                                                       +44 207543 1156 
Bonds/Credit                                              +33 171 921 026 
 
 
Contact information ArcelorMittal 
 Corporate Communications 
 
                                           mailto:press@arcelormittal.com 
  E-mail:                                         press@arcelormittal.com 
                                         -------------------------------- 
Phone:                                                      +442076297988 
 
 
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
 
Paul Weigh                                               +44 20 3214 2419

