Luxembourg, 19 February 2019 - ArcelorMittal announces the completion of
its share buyback programme on 15 February 2019. ArcelorMittal has
repurchased 4 million shares for a total value of approximately
EUR79,577,540 (equivalent $US 89,679,370) at an approximate average
price per share of EUR19.894. All details are available on its website
on:
https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/equity-investors/share-buyback-2019.
For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit:
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/
Corporate Communications
E-mail: press@arcelormittal.com
