Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL (MT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Arcelormittal : Announces The Publication Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Ebitda Sell-side Analyst Consensus Figures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 10:40am EST
TIDMMT 
 
   1 February 2018 - ArcelorMittal today announces the publication of 
fourth quarter and full year 2018 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus 
figures. 
 
   The consensus figures are based on analysts' estimates recorded on an 
external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, 
Vuma Financial Services Limited (trade name: Vuma Consensus). 
 
   To arrive at the consensus figures below, Vuma Consensus has aggregated 
the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, 
cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of 
approximately 20 brokers. 
 
   The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and 
ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is 
neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the 
compilation of the estimates. 
 
   Ebitda consensus estimates 
 
 
 
 
            Ebitda consensus 
 Period     average $ million 
4Q 2018     $  1,958 
12M 2018    $  10,279 
 
 
   The sell-side analysts who cover ArcelorMittal and whose estimates are 
included in the Group consensus outlined above are the following: 
 
 
   -- ABN Amro - Philip Ngotho 
 
   -- BancoSabadell - Francisco Rodriguez 
 
   -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch - Cedar Ekblom 
 
   -- BBVA - Luis de Toledo 
 
   -- Citi - Ephrem Ravi 
 
   -- Clarkson -- Jeremy Sussman 
 
   -- Commerzbank - Ingo-Martin Schachel 
 
   -- Degroof Petercam - Frank Claassen 
 
   -- Deutsche Bank - Bastian Synagowitz 
 
   -- Goldman Sachs - Eugene King, Kevin Hellegard 
 
   -- GVC Gaesco Beka - Iñigo Recio Pascual 
 
   -- ING - Stijn Demeester 
 
   -- Jefferies - Seth Rosenfeld 
 
   -- JP Morgan - Luke Nelson 
 
   -- Kepler - Rochus Brauneiser 
 
   -- Macquarie - Ioannis Masvoulas 
 
   -- Morgan Stanley - Alain Gabriel 
 
   -- Société Générale - Christian Georges 
 
   -- UBS - Carsten Riek 
 
   Disclaimer 
 
   The consensus estimate is based on estimates, forecasts and predictions 
made by third party financial analysts. It is not prepared based on 
information provided or checked by ArcelorMittal and can only be seen as 
a consensus view on ArcelorMittal's results from an outside perspective. 
ArcelorMittal has not provided input on these forecasts, except by 
referring to past publicly disclosed information. ArcelorMittal does not 
accept any responsibility for the quality or accuracy of any individual 
forecast or estimate. This web page may contain forward-looking 
statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by 
ArcelorMittal or third parties. Various known and unknown risks, 
uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences 
between ArcelorMittal's actual future results, financial situation, 
development or performance, and the estimates given here. These factors 
include those discussed in ArcelorMittal's periodic reports available on 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Cra8trTMJRpgtNyPOsEqFsmHR8FTKNYQYHpm40ovU2aLp8PN9OBxcEtDHMnImE19nEsRFFt4SbKXHnjfivlEUMe2BmnvULI6sot4FI1Bvmt06F7HBs038UvsYBDXh7V3 
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ 
 
   ENDS 
 
   About ArcelorMittal 
 
   ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a 
presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. 
Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the 
leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets 
including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, 
with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution 
networks. 
 
   Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we 
operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of 
our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate. 
 
   For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern 
world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively 
researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that 
make many of the products and components people use in their everyday 
lives more energy efficient. 
 
   We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and 
metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron 
ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our 
network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel 
operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is 
increasing as we grow. 
 
   In 2017, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $68.7 billion and crude steel 
production of 93.1 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production 
reached 57.4 million metric tonnes. 
 
   ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), 
Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock 
exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). 
 
   For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: 
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ 
 
 
 
 
 
Contact information 
ArcelorMittal 
Investor Relations 
 
Europe                                                           +442075431156 
Americas                                                          +13128993985 
Retail                                                           +442075431156 
SRI                                                              +442075431156 
Bonds/Credit                                                      +33171921026 
 
 
Contact information 
ArcelorMittal 
Corporate 
Communications 
 
  E-mail:               mailto:press@arcelormittal.com press@arcelormittal.com 
                      -------------------------------------------------------- 
Phone:                                                           +442076297988 
 
 
ArcelorMittal 
Corporate 
Communications 
 
Paul Weigh                                                       +442032142419 
--------------------  --------------------------------------------------------

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -0.62% 20.18 End-of-day quote.11.00%
ARCELORMITTAL 3.05% 20.81 Delayed Quote.11.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
10:40aARCELORMITTAL : Announces The Publication Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 E..
DJ
06:59aThyssenkrupp in constructive talks with EU on Tata Steel JV
RE
04:32aARCELORMITTAL : EU imposes curbs on steel imports after Trump tariffs
RE
01/18ARCELORMITTAL : My Christmas miracle was made of ArcelorMittal steel
PU
01/17Arcelormittal Announces The Issuance Of Eur750 Million 2.250% Fixed Rate Note..
DJ
01/17EU takes aim at Turkish steel sector already buckling under Trump tariffs
RE
01/16EU agrees to extend steel import curbs until 2021
RE
01/10ARCELORMITTAL : Global R&D tests new technology to boost water recovery
PU
01/09ARCELORMITTAL : EU expected to clear steel import curb after Trump tariffs
RE
01/08India's Tata Steel says weak Europe output to dent third-quarter earnings
RE
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.