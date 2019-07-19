Arcelormittal Announces The Publication Of Second Quarter 2019 Ebitda Sell-side Analyst Consensus Figures

TIDMMT
19 July 2019 16.30 CET - ArcelorMittal today announces the publication
of its second quarter 2019 EBITDA sell-side analysts' consensus figures.
The consensus figures are based on analysts' estimates recorded on an
external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company,
Vuma Financial Services Limited (trade name: Vuma Consensus).
To arrive at the consensus figures below, Vuma Consensus has aggregated
the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge,
cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of
about 20 brokers.
The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and
ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is
neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the
compilation of the estimates.
EBITDA consensus estimates
Number of sell-side EBITDA consensus
Period analysts participation average $ million
2Q 2019 20 $1,529
The sell-side analysts who cover ArcelorMittal and whose estimates are
included in the Group consensus outlined above are the following:
-- Ahorro -- Cesar Bergon
-- BancoSabadell - Francisco Rodriguez
-- Bank of America Merrill Lynch - Cedar Ekblom
-- BBVA - Luis de Toledo
-- Citi -- Ephrem Ravi
-- Commerzbank - Ingo-Martin Schachel
-- Degroof Petercam - Frank Claassen
-- Deutsche Bank - Bastian Synagowitz
-- Goldman Sachs -- Kevin Hellgard
-- GVC Gaesco Beka - Iñigo Recio Pascual
-- Groupo Santander -- Robert Jackson
-- ING - Stijn Demeester
-- Jefferies -- Alan Spence
-- JPM -- Luke Nelson
-- Kepler - Rochus Brauneiser
-- Macquarie - Ioannis Masvoulas
-- Morgan Stanley - Alain Gabriel
-- Oddo -- Alain Williams
-- Societe Générale -- Christian Georges
-- UBS -- Myles Allsop
Disclaimer
The consensus estimate is based on estimates, forecasts and predictions
made by third party financial analysts. It is not prepared based on
information provided or checked by ArcelorMittal and can only be seen as
a consensus view on ArcelorMittal's results from an outside perspective.
ArcelorMittal has not provided input on these forecasts, except by
referring to past publicly disclosed information. ArcelorMittal does not
accept any responsibility for the quality or accuracy of any individual
forecast or estimate. This web page may contain forward-looking
statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by
ArcelorMittal or third parties. Various known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences
between ArcelorMittal's actual future results, financial situation,
development or performance, and the estimates given here. These factors
include those discussed in ArcelorMittal's periodic reports available on
These factors include those discussed in ArcelorMittal's periodic reports available on
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a
presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries.
Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the
leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets
including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging,
with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution
networks.
Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we
operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of
our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.
For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern
world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively
researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that
make many of the products and components people use in their everyday
lives more energy efficient.
We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and
metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron
ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our
network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel
operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is
increasing as we grow.
In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 billion and crude steel
production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production
reached 58.5 million metric tonnes.
ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT),
Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock
exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).
For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit:
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/
