Arcelormittal Announces The Publication Of Second Quarter 2019 Ebitda Sell-side Analyst Consensus Figures

07/19/2019 | 10:46am EDT
TIDMMT 
 
 
   19 July 2019 16.30 CET - ArcelorMittal today announces the publication 
of its second quarter 2019 EBITDA sell-side analysts' consensus figures. 
 
   The consensus figures are based on analysts' estimates recorded on an 
external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, 
Vuma Financial Services Limited (trade name: Vuma Consensus). 
 
   To arrive at the consensus figures below, Vuma Consensus has aggregated 
the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, 
cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of 
about 20 brokers. 
 
   The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and 
ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is 
neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the 
compilation of the estimates. 
 
   EBITDA consensus estimates 
 
 
 
 
            Number of sell-side     EBITDA consensus 
 Period    analysts participation   average $ million 
2Q 2019                        20              $1,529 
 
 
 
   The sell-side analysts who cover ArcelorMittal and whose estimates are 
included in the Group consensus outlined above are the following: 
 
 
   -- Ahorro -- Cesar Bergon 
 
   -- BancoSabadell - Francisco Rodriguez 
 
   -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch - Cedar Ekblom 
 
   -- BBVA - Luis de Toledo 
 
   -- Citi -- Ephrem Ravi 
 
   -- Commerzbank - Ingo-Martin Schachel 
 
   -- Degroof Petercam - Frank Claassen 
 
   -- Deutsche Bank - Bastian Synagowitz 
 
   -- Goldman Sachs -- Kevin Hellgard 
 
   -- GVC Gaesco Beka - Iñigo Recio Pascual 
 
   -- Groupo Santander -- Robert Jackson 
 
   -- ING - Stijn Demeester 
 
   -- Jefferies -- Alan Spence 
 
   -- JPM -- Luke Nelson 
 
   -- Kepler - Rochus Brauneiser 
 
   -- Macquarie - Ioannis Masvoulas 
 
   -- Morgan Stanley - Alain Gabriel 
 
   -- Oddo -- Alain Williams 
 
   -- Societe Générale -- Christian Georges 
 
   -- UBS -- Myles Allsop 
 
   Disclaimer 
 
   The consensus estimate is based on estimates, forecasts and predictions 
made by third party financial analysts. It is not prepared based on 
information provided or checked by ArcelorMittal and can only be seen as 
a consensus view on ArcelorMittal's results from an outside perspective. 
ArcelorMittal has not provided input on these forecasts, except by 
referring to past publicly disclosed information. ArcelorMittal does not 
accept any responsibility for the quality or accuracy of any individual 
forecast or estimate. This web page may contain forward-looking 
statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by 
ArcelorMittal or third parties. Various known and unknown risks, 
uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences 
between ArcelorMittal's actual future results, financial situation, 
development or performance, and the estimates given here. These factors 
include those discussed in ArcelorMittal's periodic reports available on 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=DxWFertQMNQcKxJYjqTvTPN9EADGL48D7q0_rqQQM8hbWoufgI9rSEjCxwwL2Zdboj6mnpgwlKCdrmSPvyYV0vdiWrHdpwvGdGL8BsZFkfPGuUZ_QMIjYQZT5c7N8U5R 
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ 
 
   ENDS 
 
   About ArcelorMittal 
 
   ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a 
presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. 
Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the 
leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets 
including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, 
with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution 
networks. 
 
   Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we 
operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of 
our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate. 
 
   For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern 
world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively 
researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that 
make many of the products and components people use in their everyday 
lives more energy efficient. 
 
   We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and 
metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron 
ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our 
network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel 
operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is 
increasing as we grow. 
 
   In 2018, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.0 billion and crude steel 
production of 92.5 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production 
reached 58.5 million metric tonnes. 
 
   ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), 
Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock 
exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). 
 
   For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: 
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Contact information ArcelorMittal 
 Investor Relations 
 
Europe                                                   +44 20 7543 1156 
Americas                                                  +1 312 899 3985 
Retail                                                   +44 20 7543 1156 
SRI                                                       +44 207543 1156 
Bonds/Credit                                              +33 171 921 026 
 
 
Contact information ArcelorMittal 
 Corporate Communications 
 
                                           mailto:press@arcelormittal.com 
  E-mail:                                         press@arcelormittal.com 
                                         -------------------------------- 
Phone:                                                      +442076297988 
 
 
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
 
Paul Weigh                                               +44 20 3214 2419

