Arcelormittal Reaches Agreement With Liberty House For The Sale Of Its Steelmaking Facilities In Czech Republic, Romania, Macedonia And Italy

10/12/2018 | 09:06am CEST
TIDMMT 
 
   12 October 2018 -- ArcelorMittal ('the Company') today announces that it 
has received a binding offer from Liberty House Group for the 
acquisition of ArcelorMittal Ostrava (Czech Republic), ArcelorMittal 
Galati (Romania), ArcelorMittal Skopje (Macedonia) and ArcelorMittal 
Piombino (Italy). The four assets are part of a divestment package the 
Company agreed with the European Commission ('EU') during its merger 
control investigation into the Company's acquisition of Ilva S.p.A 
('Ilva'). 
 
   Transaction closing is subject to the completion of the Company's 
acquisition of Ilva, and conditional on EU approval and the conclusion 
of information consultations with local and European Works Councils. 
 
   Negotiations are ongoing with parties regarding the sale of the other 
assets -- ArcelorMittal Dudelange in Luxembourg, and several finishing 
lines in Liege, Belgium -- included in the divestment package. 
 
   ENDS 
 
   About ArcelorMittal 
 
   ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a 
presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. 
Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the 
leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets 
including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, 
with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution 
networks. 
 
   Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we 
operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of 
our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate. 
 
   For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern 
world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively 
researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that 
make many of the products and components people use in their everyday 
lives more energy efficient. 
 
   We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and 
metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron 
ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our 
network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel 
operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is 
increasing as we grow. 
 
   In 2017, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $68.7 billion and crude steel 
production of 93.1 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production 
reached 57.4 million metric tonnes. 
 
   ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), 
Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock 
exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). 
 
   For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: 
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ 
 
 
 
 
 
Contact information ArcelorMittal 
 Investor Relations 
 
Europe                                                                      +44 20 7543 1156 
Americas                                                                     +1 312 899 3985 
Retail                                                                      +44 20 7543 1156 
SRI                                                                          +44 207543 1156 
Bonds/Credit                                                                 +33 171 921 026 
 
 
Contact information ArcelorMittal 
 Corporate Communications 
 
  E-mail:                             mailto:press@arcelormittal.com press@arcelormittal.com 
                                    -------------------------------------------------------- 
Phone:                                                                         +442076297988 
 
 
ArcelorMittal Corporate 
 Communications 
 
Paul Weigh                                                                  +44 20 3214 2419

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -2.18% 24.24 End-of-day quote.-10.54%
ARCELORMITTAL -2.26% 24.74 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
MTS 0.00%-End-of-day quote.0.00%
0
share via e-mail
0
