Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Coronavirus deaths hit ArcelorMittal plant in Mexico - union

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/26/2020 | 12:42am EDT

Twenty-one workers at a steel plant owned by ArcelorMittal in the Mexican port city of Lazaro Cardenas have died from COVID-19, the steelworkers' trade union said Saturday.

The dead include employees, contractors and suppliers to the plant, said Carlos Solorio, secretary general of the local branch of the national mining and metallurgical workers' union.

"Everyone was working for the company," Solorio told Reuters. Nine of the deceased were union members, he added.

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel producer, was not immediately available for comment on the report of the deaths, which were initially made public in a video posted on social media by the union's president, Senator Napoleon Gomez.

Solorio said the 21 deaths had occurred since April, and that the workers likely contracted the virus outside the plant, given the strict sanitary protocols adopted by the firm. The plant employs more than 7,000 people, according to the union.

ArcelorMittal has said it has made substantial donations to help tackle the virus in Lazaro Cardenas, a major port on the Pacific coast.

With over 385,000 confirmed cases and nearly 43,500 deaths as of Saturday, Mexico has the world's fourth-highest death toll from coronavirus. Lazaro Cardenas has registered 2,651 cases and 139 deaths to date, official data showed.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
07/24ARCELORMITTAL : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/23ARCELORMITTAL : announces the publication of second quarter 2020 Ebitda sell-sid..
AQ
07/23ARCELORMITTAL : Baffinland Iron Mines - Presumptive COVID-19 Case Results Confir..
AQ
07/21ARCELORMITTAL : Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation - Reducing Road Dust in Pond I..
AQ
07/17ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/16ARCELORMITTAL : Baffinland Iron Mines safety protocols detect and contain presum..
AQ
07/15ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07/14ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/13ARCELORMITTAL : Baffinland Iron Mines Corporation - Presumptive COVID-19 Case Re..
AQ
07/13Stocks rise on hopes firms are set to bounce back
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 52 994 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 380 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,49x
Yield 2020 0,63%
Capitalization 12 582 M 12 554 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 191 248
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 13,75 $
Last Close Price 11,51 $
Spread / Highest target 84,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian Edward Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-36.87%12 554
NUCOR-23.86%12 904
POSCO-17.97%12 844
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-40.32%8 586
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-6.65%6 101
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-19.04%5 854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group