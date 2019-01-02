Designated Person Notification

Log in
01/02/2019 | 01:26pm CET
TIDMMT 
 
   Luxembourg, 2 January 2019 - With reference to Article 19(3) of 
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the 
Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), 
ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share transaction by a 
Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in 
the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=61XX6jgY03-Ia6UmjdNRDO4Wd_HPntuoICIGiOVEPVt4Rfz237CIkZVMmkKCe_qs1CjD10KBExxsRcu9E_tj-Q== 
www.bourse.lu and on ArcelorMittal's web site 
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=61XX6jgY03-Ia6UmjdNRDF_OcOmLCKq0DUIgVx76XuSNTUwGawVacXCrn7UkMkOyrnu007CyZ3hHHeZLnUdHHwAcPgjuiTaYAp4zsayXdAE= 
www.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Share Transactions by 
Management: 
 
   https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/corporate-governance/share-transactions. 
 
 
   Ends 
 
   About ArcelorMittal 
 
   ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a 
presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. 
Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the 
leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets 
including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, 
with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution 
networks. 
 
   Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we 
operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of 
our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate. 
 
   For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern 
world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively 
researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that 
make many of the products and components people use in their everyday 
lives more energy efficient. 
 
   We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and 
metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron 
ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our 
network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel 
operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is 
increasing as we grow. 
 
   In 2017, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $68.7 billion and crude steel 
production of 93.1 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production 
reached 57.4 million metric tonnes. 
 
   ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), 
Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock 
exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). 
 
   For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: 
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/ 
 
 
 
 
 
Contact information 
ArcelorMittal 
Investor Relations 
 
Europe                                                        +44 20 7543 1156 
Americas                                                       +1 312 899 3985 
Retail                                                        +44 20 7543 1156 
SRI                                                            +44 207543 1156 
Bonds/Credit                                                   +33 171 921 026 
 
 
Contact information 
ArcelorMittal 
Corporate 
Communications 
 
  E-mail:               mailto:press@arcelormittal.com press@arcelormittal.com 
                      -------------------------------------------------------- 
Phone:                                                           +442076297988 
 
 
ArcelorMittal 
Corporate 
Communications 
 
Paul Weigh                                                    +44 20 3214 2419

