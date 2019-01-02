Designated Person Notification

TIDMMT
Luxembourg, 2 January 2019 - With reference to Article 19(3) of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the
Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations),
ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share transaction by a
Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in
the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=61XX6jgY03-Ia6UmjdNRDO4Wd_HPntuoICIGiOVEPVt4Rfz237CIkZVMmkKCe_qs1CjD10KBExxsRcu9E_tj-Q==
www.bourse.lu and on ArcelorMittal's web site
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=61XX6jgY03-Ia6UmjdNRDF_OcOmLCKq0DUIgVx76XuSNTUwGawVacXCrn7UkMkOyrnu007CyZ3hHHeZLnUdHHwAcPgjuiTaYAp4zsayXdAE=
www.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Share Transactions by
Management:
https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/corporate-governance/share-transactions.
Ends
For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit:
http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/
