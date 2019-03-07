Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/07 09:28:19 am
19.573 EUR   -1.94%
09:06aEXCLUSIVE : Thyssen, Tata on collision course with Europe over JV - sources
RE
03:16aArcelormittal Announces Pricing Of Bond Issue
DJ
03/06Arcelormittal Announces Launch Of Bond Issue
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Thyssen, Tata on collision course with Europe over JV - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 09:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Essen

LONDON/FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel will not go very far in concessions to gain approval for a planned steel venture, four people familiar with the matter said, adding their offer might not be enough to satisfy the European Commission.

The two companies last year struck a landmark deal to combine their European steel units to create the continent's second-largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal, a move that must be cleared by the European regulators.

While Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel are working on a remedy package, they are unlikely to make far-reaching concessions, three people familiar with the matter said, increasing the risk of a lengthy tussle with the Commission.

Two of the people said the groups would argue that remedies in the areas of electrical and galvanised steel were not needed.

A spokesman for Thyssenkrupp said the company was in constructive talks with the Commission and that it remained confident that the transaction could be completed in the spring. Tata Steel was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee, Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Seythal)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -1.88% 19.614 Delayed Quote.10.03%
TATA STEEL 0.06% 521.15 End-of-day quote.-0.04%
THYSSENKRUPP -2.22% 12.78 Delayed Quote.-12.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
09:06aEXCLUSIVE : Thyssen, Tata on collision course with Europe over JV - sources
RE
03:16aArcelormittal Announces Pricing Of Bond Issue
DJ
03/06Arcelormittal Announces Launch Of Bond Issue
DJ
03/06ARCELORMITTAL : Citi, Global Resources Conference 2019
PU
03/01ARCELORMITTAL : Announces The Publication Of Its 2018 Annual Report
DJ
03/01ARCELORMITTAL : halts output at Bosnia mine after railway deal fails
RE
02/25EUROPE : Trade tariff reprieve triggers relief in European shares
RE
02/25After Brazil Tragedy, Miners Call for New Oversight of Waste Dams
DJ
02/25ARCELORMITTAL : Publishes Its Annual Report 2018 On Form 20-F
DJ
02/19ARCELORMITTAL : Announces The Completion Of Its Share Buyback Programme
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 75 259 M
EBIT 2019 6 004 M
Net income 2019 4 234 M
Debt 2019 6 759 M
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 5,45
P/E ratio 2020 5,58
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Capitalization 23 061 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 32,0 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL10.03%23 061
POSCO--.--%19 698
NUCOR16.52%18 216
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP6.77%16 816
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%15 074
SEVERSTAL' PAO--.--%13 119
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.