Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

India Court Allows ArcelorMittal to Complete Essar Deal -Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 02:31am EST

--ArcelorMittal (MT) has won approval from India's top court to complete its $5.8 billion purchase of Essar Steel India Ltd., putting tycoon Lakshmi Mittal one step closer to entering the world's second-biggest market, Bloomberg reports.

--The ruling, which sets a precedent for other insolvencies, grants a panel of the bankrupt company's lenders the discretion in the distribution of funds, according to the report.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/34VYJjs

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
02:31aLAKSHMI MITTAL : India Court Allows ArcelorMittal to Complete Essar Deal -Bloomb..
DJ
11/14Walt Disney soars while Cisco disappoints
11/13"PREMATURE" TO TALK ABOUT ALTERNATIV : minister
RE
11/12ARCELORMITTAL : Nationalising Italy's Ilva steel plant would cause trouble with ..
RE
11/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tencent, Alibaba, Boeing, Apple
11/11ARCELORMITTAL : China's Jingye Group agrees outline deal to rescue British Steel
RE
11/11ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA : Concludes Strategic Asset Footprint Review First Ph..
AQ
11/11ArcelorMittal South Africa to close Saldanha operation
RE
11/11LAKSHMI MITTAL : Immunity possible for ArcelorMittal if it re-commits to Ilva - ..
RE
11/08ARCELORMITTAL : Italian prime minister faces protester wrath at contested steel ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 71 677 M
EBIT 2019 1 821 M
Net income 2019 -327 M
Debt 2019 10 052 M
Yield 2019 1,35%
P/E ratio 2019 -28,0x
P/E ratio 2020 9,17x
EV / Sales2019 0,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 16 487 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 18,46  $
Last Close Price 16,29  $
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-18.50%16 476
NUCOR5.17%16 577
POSCO--.--%15 117
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-14.71%13 622
THYSSENKRUPP AG-12.28%9 155
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.-22.35%7 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group