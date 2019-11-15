India Court Allows ArcelorMittal to Complete Essar Deal -Bloomberg

--ArcelorMittal (MT) has won approval from India's top court to complete its $5.8 billion purchase of Essar Steel India Ltd., putting tycoon Lakshmi Mittal one step closer to entering the world's second-biggest market, Bloomberg reports.

--The ruling, which sets a precedent for other insolvencies, grants a panel of the bankrupt company's lenders the discretion in the distribution of funds, according to the report.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/34VYJjs

