Inventing smarter steels for a better world: ArcelorMittal launches new group website





11 March 2020

ArcelorMittal has today launched a new group website, developed around the company’s purpose of ‘Inventing smarter steels for a better world’. The site showcases the role that steel can play in a future low-carbon, circular economy; outlines how ArcelorMittal is embracing technology developments to address trends that will shape the future; and demonstrates the critical role ArcelorMittal’s products play in supporting societal transformation.

Commenting, Lakshmi Mittal. Chairman and CEO, ArcelorMittal, said:

“Steel is a material that has played a vital role in building the infrastructure of our world and much of what makes modern life more comfortable and accessible. As we now seek to transition to a more circular and sustainable world, I am convinced that steel has a central role to play and will continue to for decades to come. One of the miracles of steel is that it continues to evolve – half the grades of steel we are producing today didn’t exist ten years ago. And these new grades are being designed to meet expectations for lighter vehicles, new energy systems and more environmentally friendly buildings. That is why we define our purpose as ‘Inventing smarter steels for a better world’.

“Our website is an important point of contact with all our stakeholders including current and future employees, shareholders, customers, communities and civil society more broadly. It has been designed not only to incorporate new technologies and be easily navigable, but also to act as a central hub for all the work the company is doing to create value for our stakeholders. That includes: investing in new processes; inventing new steels for customers; improving efficiency through digitalisation; testing new technologies to reduce our carbon footprint; promoting policy suggestions that will support a transition to a low-carbon world; and offering exciting career opportunities to solve some of the world’s most complex problems.

“The steel industry, understandably, is often associated with the past. I hope this site will serve to reinforce how it is also a vital part of the future.”

A central pillar of the new website is its Smarter future section, which explores the future of steel and its role in a changing world. It includes four episodes from the first season of a new podcast series, ‘Futurising’, which features ArcelorMittal experts in conversation with a futurologist, covering:

The future of mobility : Brian Aranha, head of automotive, discusses how mobility may change in the future.

: Brian Aranha, head of automotive, discusses how mobility may change in the future. The future of steel manufacturing : Greg Ludkovsky, head of R&D, explores how steel manufacturing will be different in the future, and imagines its reinvention.

: Greg Ludkovsky, head of R&D, explores how steel manufacturing will be different in the future, and imagines its reinvention. The future of construction : Olivier Vassart, CEO Steligence ® , discusses the future of buildings and the role of steel in them.

: Olivier Vassart, CEO Steligence , discusses the future of buildings and the role of steel in them. Sustainability : Dr Alan Knight, head of sustainable development, reflects on the sustainable nature of steel, and how this positions it as the ideal material for a sustainable future.

The website contains case studies which outline how ArcelorMittal is embracing the latest technological trends and applying them across its business to deliver efficiency and environmental improvements. Examples include:

How we are looking at all possible technology pathways to reduce our carbon footprint.

to reduce our carbon footprint. How steels are supporting the global energy transition .

. How ArcelorMittal is making significant investments in resources, time and management attention to understand how it can take advantage of Industry 4.0 , and use data and analytics to create value for its customers and to improve its performance.

, and use data and analytics to create value for its customers and to improve its performance. How ArcelorMittal’s global R&D team has developed a potato-based, biodegradable dust suppressant , applied as foam, which can reduce secondary sinter dust emissions by more than 80%.

, applied as foam, which can reduce secondary sinter dust emissions by more than 80%. How artificial intelligence algorithms inspired by the path-finding behaviour of ant colonies in the wild has helped to improve production line scheduling, delivering cost, productivity and quality improvements.

The website also features a Making Steel infographic which outlines the entire steelmaking journey, from mining to ironmaking through to the use of steel in modern life. It also hosts a Corporate library which includes ArcelorMittal’s reporting hub and houses its policies and procedures.

The website can be accessed at http://corporate.arcelormittal.com . It has been designed for optimal viewing on mobile and tablet devices but is also fully responsive across desktops.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components people use in their everyday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world’s five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2019, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $70.6 billion and crude steel production of 89.8 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 57.1 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).



