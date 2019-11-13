Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ArcelorMittal    MT   LU1598757687

ARCELORMITTAL

(MT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

"Premature" to talk about alternatives to ArcelorMittal for Ilva plant: minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 03:07am EST
The Ilva steel plant is seen in Taranto

Italy's foreign minister said on Wednesday it was "premature" to talk about alternatives to ArcelorMittal for rescue of the Ilva steel plant in the southern city of Taranto.

The future of Europe's largest steel plant was left in the balance last week when the world's biggest steelmaker said it was withdrawing from a 2018 deal to acquire Ilva.

Luigi Di Maio said he did not seek Chinese investors to replace ArcelorMittal at Ilva in a recent state visit to China and that the government was willing to sit and discuss any production problems the group might have at the site.

"We are asking for the contract to be respected, if we talk about alternatives then we are allowing (Arcelor)Mittal to leave and are saying that (Rome) will solve Ilva's problems," Di Maio said in an interview with Radio24.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCELORMITTAL
03:07a"PREMATURE" TO TALK ABOUT ALTERNATIV : minister
RE
11/12ARCELORMITTAL : Nationalising Italy's Ilva steel plant would cause trouble with ..
RE
11/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tencent, Alibaba, Boeing, Apple
11/11ARCELORMITTAL : China's Jingye Group agrees outline deal to rescue British Steel
RE
11/11ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA : Concludes Strategic Asset Footprint Review First Ph..
AQ
11/11ArcelorMittal South Africa to close Saldanha operation
RE
11/11LAKSHMI MITTAL : Immunity possible for ArcelorMittal if it re-commits to Ilva - ..
RE
11/08ARCELORMITTAL : Italian prime minister faces protester wrath at contested steel ..
RE
11/07ARCELORMITTAL : Italy ready for 'legal battle of century' with ArcelorMittal - C..
RE
11/07EUROPE : Trade optimism, upbeat earnings send European shares to four-year peak
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 72 407 M
EBIT 2019 2 349 M
Net income 2019 4,11 M
Debt 2019 10 156 M
Yield 2019 1,40%
P/E ratio 2019 -225x
P/E ratio 2020 7,76x
EV / Sales2019 0,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 16 272 M
Chart ARCELORMITTAL
Duration : Period :
ArcelorMittal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCELORMITTAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 17,78  $
Last Close Price 16,08  $
Spread / Highest target 57,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aditya Mittal President & Chief Financial Officer
Brian E. Aranha CTO, Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Michel Wurth Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanisha Mittal Bhatia Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCELORMITTAL-14.11%16 274
NUCOR7.05%16 716
POSCO--.--%15 007
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-11.63%13 699
THYSSENKRUPP AG-10.98%9 319
JFE HOLDINGS, INC.-16.39%7 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group