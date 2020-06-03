Arch Biopartners : 2020 Q2

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated

Financial Statements

Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited - See Notice Of No Auditor Review)

Index to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited - See Notice Of No Auditor Review) Page NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 2 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss and Deficit 3 Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity 4 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 5 Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements 6 - 24

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

To the Shareholders of Arch Biopartners Inc.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management of the company.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020.

"Richard Muruve" CEO and Director June 1, 2020

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2019

(Unaudited - See Notice To Reader)

March 31,2020

September 30,2019

ASSETS

CURRENT

Cash

Prepaid expenses

Amounts receivable from the National Research Council Australian research and development credit(Note 4)Goods and services taxes receivable

LIABILITIES

CURRENT

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Interest payable on convertible debt(Note 7)DEFERRED CONVERTIBLE NOTE(Note 7)

DUE TO SHAREHOLDERS(Note 8)

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital(Note 9)Contributed surplus(Note 9)Deficit

Prepaid share subscription

$

223,066$ 400,36819,45727,89229,57133,234

292,798

83,365106,487

-

$ 648,257 $ 567,981 $ 468,934$ 473,924181,731110,628650,665584,552 3,100,000 293,779 2,600,000 285,137 4,044,4443,469,689 12,353,45212,027,452 2,861,7162,838,804 (18,611,355) - (17,782,964) (3,396,187) 15,000 14,881,256

$ 648,257

$

567,981

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss and Deficit

Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited - See Notice To Reader)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended March 31, March 31, March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019

REVENUE

Industry grants

EXPENSES

Communication Insurance

Interest and bank charges

(Notes 7, 8)

Marketing Office

Patent(Note 6)Professional fees Research(Note 4)

Share based payments(Note 9)Transfer agent fee

Travel

Wages and employee benefits

LOSS FROM

OPERATIONS

FOREIGN EXCHANGE GAIN (LOSS)

NET COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

BASIC AND DILUTED

EARNINGS PER SHAREWEIGHTED AVERAGE

NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING

$

29,571

$

-

$

55,652

$

-

2,261 1,813

47,348

10,450

5,154

94,166

55,190

(194,920)

11,456

42,548

1,608

49,600

2,533 2,081

25,947

16,853

6,254

16,231

56,801

252,187

36,195

61,468

5,402

26,712

126,674

508,664

(97,103)

1,760

(508,664)

(5,085)

$ (95,343)

$

(513,749)

$

(0.002)

$

(0.009)

60,393,661

58,556,858

3,7023,841

3,8384,275

82,92145,737

19,78618,323

10,18111,715

124,48747,066

82,638101,725

380,913944,631

22,91136,195

51,00664,078

6,35211,626

96,62653,479

885,361

1,342,691

(829,709)

(1,342,691)

1,318

10,669

$

(828,391)

$

(1,332,022)

$

(0.014)

$

(0.023)

59,433,950

58,529,963