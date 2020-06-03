Arch Biopartners : 2020 Q2

Index to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019
(Unaudited - See Notice Of No Auditor Review)
Page
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW
1
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
2
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss and Deficit
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
4
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
5
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
6 - 24
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW
To the Shareholders of Arch Biopartners Inc.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the management of the company.
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020.
"Richard Muruve" CEO and Director June 1, 2020
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2019
(Unaudited - See Notice To Reader)
March 31,2020
September 30,2019
ASSETS
CURRENT
Cash
Prepaid expenses
Amounts receivable from the National Research Council Australian research and development credit(Note 4)Goods and services taxes receivable
LIABILITIES
CURRENT
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Interest payable on convertible debt(Note 7)DEFERRED CONVERTIBLE NOTE(Note 7)
