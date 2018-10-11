A.M. Best : Revises Outlooks to Stable for Arch Reinsurance Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

A.M. Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and
affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the
Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” of Arch
Reinsurance Ltd. (Arch) (Bermuda) and its strategic affiliates.
A.M. Best also has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and
affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” and all Long-Term Issue Credit
Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of the ultimate holding company, Arch Capital
Group Ltd (Arch Capital) (Bermuda) (NASDAQ:ACGL), and Arch
Capital Group (US) Inc (Delaware), and Arch Capital Finance LLC (Delaware).
(See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)
The ratings reflect Arch’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best
categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance,
favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
The ratings are based on Arch's historically strong operating
performance compared with its peers, its balance sheet strength, as
measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio, and strong management team.
Arch continues to outperform many of its peers on most operating metrics
while maintaining a strong risk-adjusted capital position despite the
soft pricing environment, significant stressed ultimate loss stress test
required by the A.M. Best’s “Evaluating Mortgage Insurers”
methodology, and low risk-adjusted investment market returns. In years
with large market losses such as Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma in
2005; the financial crisis in 2008; the string of global catastrophes in
2011; and the natural catastrophe activity experienced in 2017, Arch has
performed well compared with almost all of its peers. This robust
performance is in part the result of Arch's strong risk management
framework. In addition, Arch has demonstrated that it will actively
manage the re/insurance cycle.
Arch has strived to seek opportunities for return over the past several
years with its entry into the mortgage insurance business serving as a
recent example of this flexibility. Arch has demonstrated an ability to
execute its business plan prudently, but remain nimble enough to take
advantage of opportunities.
Partially offsetting these positive rating factors are the significant
increase in financial leverage as Arch issued senior unsecured notes and
preferred shares at the end of 2016, the proceeds of which helped fund
the purchase of United Guaranty Corporation (United Guaranty). Interest
and preferred dividend coverage remains strong. While both financial
leverage and coverage have always remained supportive of the ratings,
the outlook revision to stable recognizes the pay down of some financial
leverage and the significant increase in capital from retained net
income during 2017, which improved Arch’s financial leverage measures
substantially. A.M. Best recognizes the additional risk assumed by the
organization, which has improved, but remains higher than historical
norms. Additionally, the revised outlook to stable reflects the
successful operational integration of United Guaranty, as well as the
significant contribution of the United Guaranty business to Arch’s net
income and retained earnings during 2017.
A.M. Best also recognizes that the mortgage insurance business relies
heavily on financial models that can vary from actual results. A.M. Best
utilized what it believes to be a conservative stress scenario for
Arch's mortgage insurance book of business when calculating stress
tested risk-adjusted capitalization. Mortgage insurance products have a
relatively long exposure period when compared with most of Arch's
current property casualty insurance and reinsurance products, which can
be characterized as medium tail on average. A.M. Best considered
long-term sources of liquidity in the evaluation of these potential tail
risk events.
Arch's ratings may be downgraded, or the outlook may revert to negative
if the operating performance of the group decays substantially, if
financial leverage measures significantly increase, or if risk-adjusted
capitalization declines precipitously. It should be noted that Arch’s
operating performance for the natural catastrophe ridden year of 2017,
which was also the first full calendar year of United Guaranty mortgage
insurance contribution, was significantly better than nearly all of the
comparison companies as measured by underwriting performance and return
on equity.
Lastly, Arch’s ratings outlooks were revised to stable in part due to
the successful management changes in which the CEO and CFO were replaced
by strong, long-tenured Arch executives. Arch was able to avail itself
of the company’s deep talent pool for these transitions, which occurred
during 2018. Also, Arch has been able to retain significant executives
from United Guaranty, all of whom have been fully integrated into Arch’s
operations.
The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of "aa-" have been
affirmed with the outlooks revised to stable from negative for Arch
Reinsurance Ltd. and its following affiliates:
-
Arch Reinsurance Company
-
Arch Insurance Company
-
Arch Specialty Insurance Company
-
Arch Excess & Surplus Insurance Company
-
Arch Indemnity Insurance Company
-
Arch Insurance Canada Ltd.
-
Alwyn Insurance Company Ltd.
-
Arch Insurance Company (Europe) Limited
The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with the outlooks revised
to stable from negative:
Arch Capital Group Ltd--
-- "a-" on $300 million 7.35%
senior unsecured notes, due 2034
-- "bbb" on $325 million 6.75%
non-cumulative preferred shares, Series C
-- “bbb” on $450 million
5.25% non-cumulative preferred shares, Series C
Arch Capital Group (U.S.) Inc. (guaranteed by Arch Capital Group
Ltd)--
-- "a-" on $500 million 5.144% senior unsecured
notes, due 2043
Arch Capital Finance LLC (guaranteed by Arch Capital Group Ltd)—
--
"a-" on $500 million 4.011% senior unsecured notes, due 2026
--
"a-" on $450 million 5.031% senior unsecured notes, due 2046
The following indicative Long-Term IRs under the existing shelf
registration have been affirmed with the outlooks revised to stable from
negative:
Arch Capital Group Ltd--
-- "a-" on senior unsecured debt
--
"bbb+" on subordinated debt
-- "bbb" on preferred stock
Arch Capital Group (US) Inc (guaranteed by Arch Capital Group Ltd.)—
--
"a-" on senior unsecured debt
-- "bbb+" on subordinated
debt
-- "bbb" on preferred stock
