Arch Capital Group Ltd. : Announces John Pasquesi to Succeed Constantine Iordanou as Chairman of the Board of Directors in September 2019

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) today announced that John Pasquesi
will succeed Constantine “Dinos” Iordanou as Chairman of its Board of
Directors in September upon the completion of Mr. Iordanou’s term.
Mr. Pasquesi is currently Lead Director of the Board of Directors and
has been a member of the Board and Vice Chairman since 2001. Mr.
Pasquesi is the managing member of Otter Capital LLC, a private equity
investment firm he founded in January 2001. Prior to Otter Capital, Mr.
Pasquesi was a managing director of Hellman & Friedman LLC.
Mr. Iordanou joined Arch in 2002 to create its insurance segment and
went on to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the company from August
2003 until March 2018, when current CEO Marc Grandisson assumed the role
as part of a planned succession.
Mr. Pasquesi said, “Dinos was instrumental in developing Arch into a
highly profitable company with a worldwide insurance, reinsurance and
mortgage insurance presence. The Board and I want to recognize all he
did to establish Arch as a leader in the insurance industry and to
develop the generation of managerial talent that is currently leading
the business. We have great respect and admiration for Dinos both as a
leader and as a person.”
Mr. Pasquesi added, “We have successfully completed the CEO transition
process, and I look forward to continuing to work with the rest of the
Board, Marc and the existing management team to help sustain Arch’s
future growth.”
ACGL President and CEO Marc Grandisson said, “I want to thank Dinos for
his significant contributions in making Arch such a successful company.
I am grateful to have had the opportunity to learn from and work with
him for nearly twenty years. I look forward to ongoing engagement with
our Board of Directors under John’s leadership as we continue to help
our clients, employees, investors and communities achieve their greatest
potential.”
Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately
$11.17 billion in capital at December 31, 2018, provides insurance,
reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its
wholly owned subsidiaries.
