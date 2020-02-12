Arch Capital : Q4 2019 Investor Presentation

ClickInformato editionalMasterStatementsti le style
Some non-GAAP measures of financial performance also may be referred to during this presentation.
Arch operates leading Specialty P&C and Mortgage Insurance businesses across a wide range of geographies and products providing meaningful diversification and earnings stability.
Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
Gross premiums written ($7.7B)
51% insurance
30% reinsurance
19% mortgage
Net premiums written ($5.5B)
48% insurance
29% reinsurance
23% mortgage
Underwriting Location¹
Bermuda and
other, 17%
Europe, 19%
U.S., 64%
¹ Based on net premiums written, excluding amounts attributable to the 'other' segment (Watford)
Includes casualty, professional liability, executive assurance, healthcare, contract binding, and excess motor ³ Includes insurance for lenders products, alternative markets, and other insurance and reinsurance 4 Includes reinsurance for proportional motor, trade credit, surety, workers' compensation catastrophe, and other
Insurance Segment: Low Volatility includes Programs, A&H, Travel, Contract Binding. Controlling Positions includes Construction, Alt Markets, National Accts, Surety. Cycle Managed includes Property, Marine, Offshore, Casualty, High Capacity EA, Onshore Energy, Med Mal.
Reinsurance Segment: Casualty includes executive assurance, professional liability, workers' compensation, healthcare and other. Specialty includes proportional motor, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit and other. Other includes life, casualty clash and other.
ClickOurtoApproachedit M stertotitleEnvironmental,style Social & Governance
At Arch, we believe that it is our responsibility to do the right thing for our employees, our clients, our shareholders and our communities. We acknowledge this responsibility to our stakeholders in these key areas:
Community Impact
Our people give both their time and their financial resources to charities of all types, and the company promotes corporate citizenship through charitable donations and company-sponsored volunteer activities.
Arch is committed to making a positive impact on the communities where our employees live and work through our matching gift program, corporate giving and employee volunteerism. We help employees amplify their community impact by providing the majority of our employees with a 1:1 match on their donations to recognized charitable organizations.
We understand the risks that environmental challenges present to people and communities. As environmental stewards, we take an active role in reducing our environmental impact and look for cost-effective ways to protect and conserve natural resources. We are committed to long-term, sustainable approaches to protecting the environment.
Responsible Investing
We believe that the incorporation of material, non-financial factors into investment selection and risk management has the potential to enhance long-term investment returns. We use Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) factors with respect to our directly managed assets and with respect to assets managed for us by third-party managers. We measure our exposure to ESG risks at both individual asset classes and total portfolio levels.
ClickOurtoApproachedit M stertotitleESG,stylecontinued
Employer Responsibility
We create a workplace culture where all employees are treated with dignity and respect, and individual differences are valued, all with the goal of securing trust, empowerment and satisfaction for our employees. We foster this culture through our learning and development programs and our competitive compensation and health and welfare programs.
Diversity and Inclusion
Arch recognizes that bringing together diverse backgrounds and experiences drives innovation and leads to better outcomes for all stakeholders. We seek to foster a culture that embraces diversity and gives all employees the opportunity to succeed. This commitment is embedded in our values and contained in our company policies. Earlier this year, 78% of Arch employees participated in our first global employee engagement survey. The results indicated that our people share a bright outlook for our future, with an 84% engagement score (nine points above the industry norm).
Governance
We maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and ethical conduct. Our Board of Directors oversees the company's strategic direction and approach to risk management. In selecting Board members, our Nominating and Governance Committee's objective is to choose individuals with skills and experience who can best represent our shareholders and assist Arch's management in operating the business. The company endeavors to maintain a Board representing a diverse spectrum of expertise, background, perspective, race, gender and experience.
Data Security
Arch is committed to applying high standards of diligence and security when it comes to handling and protecting personal data and observing data protection laws and regulations. Our commitment is documented in our Privacy and Data Protection Policy.
1 Split adjusted as of December 31, 2019, excluding the effects of stock options and restricted stock units outstanding 2Available to Arch, including senior debt, preferred equity, common stock and AOCI.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 23:00:02 UTC