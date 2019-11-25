Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arch Coal, Inc.    ARCH

ARCH COAL, INC.

(ARCH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Arch Coal : Operations Receive Seven Mountaineer Guardian Safety Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 12:31pm EST

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) announced today that its eastern operations were recently presented with seven Mountaineer Guardian Awards by the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training and the West Virginia Coal Association.

Arch Coal, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Arch Coal, Inc.)

"Operating safely and responsibly is Arch's single highest priority and the cornerstone of our corporate culture," said Paul A. Lang, Arch's president and chief operating officer. "We commend the Arch team for once again demonstrating an unwavering commitment to excellence and to setting the industry standard for mine safety year after year."

Arch's Leer Mine received the state's top underground recognition, the Eustace E. Frederick Milestone of Safety Award, and its Coal-Mac operation was honored with the state's top surface recognition, the Bart B. Lay, Jr. Milestone of Safety Award.

In addition, Mountain Laurel was recognized for excellence in the underground category, and four Arch operations were recognized in the preparation plant category, including Tygart Valley's Leer Plant, Coal-Mac's Holden No. 22 Plant, Mingo Logan's Cardinal Plant, and Beckley's Pocahontas Plant.

"The Arch team is constantly striving to build upon and strengthen our already deep safety culture," said Doug Conaway, Arch's vice president of safety. "That commitment to continuous improvement in everything we do drives our success and keeps us at the forefront of mine safety leadership. We congratulate all the operations and their high-performing workforces who were recognized with these prestigious awards."

The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training and the West Virginia Coal Association established the Mountaineer Guardian Safety Awards Program in 1983 to promote safety in the state's coalfields. The program was revised in 2008 to single out two operations each year for special recognition with Milestones of Safety Awards.

U.S.-based Arch Coal, Inc. is a top coal producer for the global steel and power generation industries.  Arch operates a streamlined portfolio of large-scale, low-cost mining complexes that produce high-quality metallurgical coals in Appalachia and low-emitting thermal coals in the Powder River Basin and other strategic supply regions.  For more information, visit www.archcoal.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arch-operations-receive-seven-mountaineer-guardian-safety-awards-300964680.html

SOURCE Arch Coal, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ARCH COAL, INC.
12:31pARCH COAL : Operations Receive Seven Mountaineer Guardian Safety Awards
PR
11/20ARCH COAL : Operations Garner Four West Virginia Environmental Awards
PR
11/18ARCH COAL : Mountain Laurel Mine Discontinues Longwall Operations Three Months E..
AQ
11/15ARCH COAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
11/15ARCH COAL : Mountain Laurel Mine Discontinues Longwall Operations Three Months E..
PR
10/28ARCH COAL INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/23ARCH COAL : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
10/22ARCH COAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
10/22ARCH COAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22ARCH COAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group