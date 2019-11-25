Arch Coal : Operations Receive Seven Mountaineer Guardian Safety Awards

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) announced today that its eastern operations were recently presented with seven Mountaineer Guardian Awards by the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training and the West Virginia Coal Association.

"Operating safely and responsibly is Arch's single highest priority and the cornerstone of our corporate culture," said Paul A. Lang, Arch's president and chief operating officer. "We commend the Arch team for once again demonstrating an unwavering commitment to excellence and to setting the industry standard for mine safety year after year."

Arch's Leer Mine received the state's top underground recognition, the Eustace E. Frederick Milestone of Safety Award, and its Coal-Mac operation was honored with the state's top surface recognition, the Bart B. Lay, Jr. Milestone of Safety Award.

In addition, Mountain Laurel was recognized for excellence in the underground category, and four Arch operations were recognized in the preparation plant category, including Tygart Valley's Leer Plant, Coal-Mac's Holden No. 22 Plant, Mingo Logan's Cardinal Plant, and Beckley's Pocahontas Plant.

"The Arch team is constantly striving to build upon and strengthen our already deep safety culture," said Doug Conaway, Arch's vice president of safety. "That commitment to continuous improvement in everything we do drives our success and keeps us at the forefront of mine safety leadership. We congratulate all the operations and their high-performing workforces who were recognized with these prestigious awards."

The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training and the West Virginia Coal Association established the Mountaineer Guardian Safety Awards Program in 1983 to promote safety in the state's coalfields. The program was revised in 2008 to single out two operations each year for special recognition with Milestones of Safety Awards.

U.S.-based Arch Coal, Inc. is a top coal producer for the global steel and power generation industries. Arch operates a streamlined portfolio of large-scale, low-cost mining complexes that produce high-quality metallurgical coals in Appalachia and low-emitting thermal coals in the Powder River Basin and other strategic supply regions. For more information, visit www.archcoal.com.

