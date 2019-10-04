Log in
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ADM Animal Nutrition Issues Voluntary Recall of Lamb Creep

0
10/04/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

ADM Animal Nutrition said Friday it is voluntarily recalling some of its MoorMan's Lamb Creep product, as it may contain high levels of copper.

ADM Animal Nutrition said the recall covers 50-pound bags of MoorMan's ShowTec Lamb Creep DC, product number 11153AE.

The single lot involved in the recall, QW13619, was distributed between May 29 and Sept. 10. The lot could have been purchased directly from ADM or from distributors in Missouri, Iowa, Georgia and Texas.

The company said it initiated the recall following a report from one customer who said the feed may have resulted in the death of two sheep.

Copper toxicity in sheep could lead to, among other things, anemia, constant teeth grinding, difficulty breathing and death.

ADM Animal Nutrition is a division of Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM).

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY 2.07% 40.35 Delayed Quote.-3.51%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -1.03% 384.75 End-of-day quote.4.67%
LONDON SUGAR -0.53% 340.7 End-of-day quote.2.01%
NEW YORK COCOA 1.53% 2520 End-of-day quote.4.18%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.36% 490.5 End-of-day quote.-0.89%
