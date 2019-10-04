ADM Animal Nutrition Issues Voluntary Recall of Lamb Creep

By Stephen Nakrosis



ADM Animal Nutrition said Friday it is voluntarily recalling some of its MoorMan's Lamb Creep product, as it may contain high levels of copper.

ADM Animal Nutrition said the recall covers 50-pound bags of MoorMan's ShowTec Lamb Creep DC, product number 11153AE.

The single lot involved in the recall, QW13619, was distributed between May 29 and Sept. 10. The lot could have been purchased directly from ADM or from distributors in Missouri, Iowa, Georgia and Texas.

The company said it initiated the recall following a report from one customer who said the feed may have resulted in the death of two sheep.

Copper toxicity in sheep could lead to, among other things, anemia, constant teeth grinding, difficulty breathing and death.

ADM Animal Nutrition is a division of Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM).

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com