ADM : Announces Aggressive New Goals To Reduce Water Intensity, Landfill Waste

05/19/2020 | 10:31am EDT

ADM (NYSE: ADM) announced today commitments to reduce water intensity by 10 percent and achieve a 90 percent landfill diversion rate by 2035 as part of an aggressive plan to continue to reduce the company’s environmental footprint.

The commitments were announced as part of the company’s Corporate Sustainability Report, which also includes updates on ADM’s overall sustainability journey.

“The importance of these commitments becomes even clearer amid an unprecedented challenge such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “Companies like ADM are playing a critical role in supporting and maintaining the global food chain. And while we are focused on operating safely and effectively today, we cannot lose sight of tomorrow. Even amid these global challenges, we are continuing our work to ensure that ADM and the natural resources on which we depend remain strong and vital in the years to come.”

Earlier this year, ADM announced plans to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent and energy intensity by 15 percent during the same timeframe. In addition, ADM will develop water reduction plans for high-risk and water-scarce areas.

The new targets align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and will be achieved through reusing and recycling water, and finding alternative uses for waste. They follow ADM’s original “15x20” plan, unveiled in 2011, in which the company committed to per-unit improvements in energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, water and waste to landfill by 2020. As detailed in the Corporate Sustainability Report, ADM achieved all of these benchmarks ahead of schedule.

“We know that the health of our natural resources is critical to our future, and that our commitments to sustainable practices will result in a stronger ADM and a better world,” Luciano said. “We are proud to be the go-to sustainable sourcing partner for our customers, and more widely, we are committed to driving change through good practices, progressive solutions and mindful actions that make a positive impact.”

For a more in-depth look at ADM’s plans, as well as progress against goals, view the full Corporate Sustainability Report here.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Source: Corporate release


© Business Wire 2020
