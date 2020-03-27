Log in
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
ADM : Commits $1 Million to Aid in COVID-19 Response

03/27/2020 | 11:01am EDT

ADM (NYSE: ADM) announced today that it is has committed a total of approximately $1 million to various organizations involved in the fight against COVID-19.

The contributions include commitments to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (powered by the United Nations Foundation), various regional and local charities focusing on COVID-19 in the areas where ADM operates, and matches to ADM employee contributions to COVID-19 relief and mitigation. ADM also has available funds for employees who have been adversely affected in this difficult time under its Colleague Emergency Fund, which provides grants to colleagues facing unusual and severe financial strain due to sudden crises outside of their control.

“This is a moment to step up for humanity," said Elizabeth Cousens, President and CEO of the UN Foundation. "And I thank ADM for their generous contribution to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Their donation puts a stake in the ground for what is most important -- coming together, in solidarity, against a virus that affects us all.”

“ADM is committed to doing our part not only to keep our colleagues and their families safe, but also to support the hundreds of global communities where we live and work,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “We appreciate the hard work of the medical professionals, first responders and government and community leaders on the front line during this difficult time.

“Food is fundamental, especially in times like these. We are committed to playing our role in maintaining continuity throughout the entire agriculture supply chain. Our employees are working hard to maintain operations, enabling our customers to have the key ADM ingredients and products they need, and we have business continuity plans in place at each processing facility to manage through potential impacts associated with COVID-19. I am proud of the commitment and dedication of our workforce to provide access to nutrition to people around the world in this challenging operating environment.”

For current information on ADM’s response to COVID-19, please visit www.adm.com/ADM-coronavirus.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.


© Business Wire 2020
