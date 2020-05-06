ADM : Directors Declare Cash Dividend

Log in
05/06/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

ADM’s (NYSE: ADM) Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 36.0 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 20, 2020.

This is ADM’s 354th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 88 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of March 31, 2020, there were 555,472,189 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 64 481 M
EBIT 2020 1 679 M
Net income 2020 1 582 M
Debt 2020 7 520 M
Yield 2020 4,16%
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 19 309 M
Chart ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 44,91  $
Last Close Price 34,76  $
Spread / Highest target 49,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Ricardo Luciano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Veronica L. Braker Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Raymond G. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd A. Werpy Chief Science Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristy J. Folkwein Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-25.01%19 509
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.83%306 018
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-8.64%72 372
DANONE-16.81%45 120
GENERAL MILLS, INC.11.67%36 114
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-9.93%35 895
