ADM : Directors Declare Cash Dividend

ADM’s (NYSE: ADM) Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 36.0 cents per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 20, 2020.

This is ADM’s 354th consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 88 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of March 31, 2020, there were 555,472,189 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

About ADM

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

