ADM Hopeful for 2019 Trade Pact -- WSJ

By Jacob Bunge

Agricultural executives are upbeat that the U.S. and China will resolve a nearly yearlong trade dispute that has upended food exports and hurt business for both countries' farmers and food companies.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. Chief Executive Juan Luciano said the Chicago-based grain company anticipates a trade deal in the months ahead that will enable U.S. soybeans and other agricultural products to resume their normal flow to China by the end of 2019.

"We are expecting the trade dispute [with] China to resolve during the year," Mr. Luciano said Tuesday on a conference call discussing ADM's quarterly results.

The ADM executive's comments echo optimism from Cargill Inc. CEO David MacLennan, who told The Wall Street Journal last month in an interview that he is "choosing to believe we'll have a deal" with China on trade.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators say they are working toward a broad agreement that could drop tariffs on products ranging from steel to pigs' feet and lay out new standards for intellectual property protections, a top goal of the Trump administration.

China last week announced a commitment to buy 5 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans as negotiations continued. That announcement followed several major purchases in December that represented the first substantial soybean export sales to China in months.

Tariffs implemented by China, which buys nearly 60% of U.S. soybean exports and is a major market for pork and other products, have taken a toll on the U.S. agricultural sector, and farmers' livelihoods. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in December projected an 11% decline in U.S. soybean exports for the current crop year, and U.S. pork exports to China were down 27% over the first 10 months of 2018.

Agricultural giants like ADM, Cargill and Bunge also have been impacted. ADM on Tuesday said its fourth-quarter profits declined by 60%, partly due to lower earnings in its grain-trading unit, which recorded an "extremely small volume of U.S. soybean exports to China." ADM also reported lower profits from ethanol, where Chinese tariffs have crimped exports and prices for producers.

Minnesota-based Cargill in January said low ethanol prices and trade-driven difficulties in its ocean transport business contributed to a 20% decline in quarterly profits.

"We need the market to be open," Cargill's Mr. MacLennan said last month.

Grain-trading giants have been working to redirect supplies of U.S. farm goods to other markets, as China shifts its own purchases of crops and meat to rival producers in South America and Europe. Mr. Luciano said ADM's grain traders had been able to offset about 70% of the crop sales that ordinarily would have gone to China, making sales instead to buyers in Thailand and other countries.

ADM's overall fourth-quarter profit fell to $315 million, or 55 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $788 million, or $1.39 a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings of 88 cents a share fell short of the 92 cents a share analysts expected.

Shares of ADM fell 5.3%.

Mr. Luciano said he didn't necessarily expect a U.S.-China trade deal by April, but that a resolution may come in the first half of this year, in time to salvage the usual autumn export sales to China that are heavily relied upon by the U.S. agricultural sector.

"If it's a protracted trade war, or trade dispute, it's going to be bad for everybody, for the global economy," Mr. Luciano said.

--Micah Maidenberg and Anupreeta Das contributed to this article.

Write to Jacob Bunge at jacob.bunge@wsj.com