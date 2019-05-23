Log in
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY

(ADM)
ADM Milling Flour Recall Includes Two Lots

05/23/2019

By Josh Beckerman

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) unit ADM Milling Co. provided more details about the flour recall disclosed Wednesday by supermarket chain ALDI amid concerns about E.coli.

ADM Milling said Thursday that the recall of Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour includes two lot numbers, and the recalled five-pound bags have Best If Used By dates of Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, 2019.

The recalled flour was produced in Buffalo. All other ADM retail flour products packaged for ALDI in the region have been recalled as a precaution, ADM said.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY -1.78% 39.21 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.08% 390.25 End-of-day quote.5.20%
LONDON SUGAR -1.10% 323.2 End-of-day quote.-3.23%
NEW YORK COCOA -1.35% 2413 End-of-day quote.-0.25%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.74% 469.25 End-of-day quote.-4.87%
