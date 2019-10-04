Log in
Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Animal Nutrition Recalls MoorMan's® ShowTec® Lamb Creep DC

10/04/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

  • A specific lot of product may contain elevated levels of copper, could harm sheep

ADM Animal Nutrition, a division of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), is voluntarily recalling 50-pound bags of MoorMan’s® ShowTec® Lamb Creep DC, product number 11153AE, because the product may contain high levels of copper. Copper toxicity in sheep may lead to lethargy, anemia, constant teeth grinding, extreme thirst, jaundice, dark brown or red urine, diarrhea, difficulty breathing, weakness, recumbency and/or death.

There is one lot number involved in this recall, QW13619. The product was distributed between May 29, 2019 and Sept. 10, 2019, and could have been purchased directly from ADM Animal Nutrition or through distributors in Missouri, Iowa, Georgia and Texas.

ADM Animal Nutrition received a report from one customer claiming this feed may have resulted in the death of two sheep. The company immediately began investigating and subsequently initiated the recall. ADM has been in direct contact with the customer and distributors involved in this recall, and all product has been removed from retail shelves.

The lot number, QW13619, can be found at the bottom of the label. Click here to view an image of the label. Please direct any customer inquiries to 800-217-2007 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.

About ADM Animal Nutrition

ADM is a global leader in animal nutrition, providing amino acids, additives, ingredients, tailor-made premix formulations and complete feed for the production animal, aquaculture and companion animal markets. With more than 110 production facilities around the world, and unmatched research and development capabilities, ADM Animal Nutrition provides innovative individualized solutions to support customer growth and optimize value creation and differentiation, while reinforcing food safety and animal health and wellness. Learn more at www.admanimalnutrition.com.

About ADM

For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. Today, we’re one of the world’s largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 40,000 employees serving customers in nearly 200 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 450 crop procurement locations, more than 330 food and feed ingredient manufacturing facilities, 62 innovation centers and the world’s premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at www.adm.com.


© Business Wire 2019
