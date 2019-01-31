Log in
News Summary

Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Commits to Achieving Gender Parity by 2030

01/31/2019 | 10:31am EST

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) announced today its commitment to achieve gender parity within its senior leadership structure by 2030, through a partnership with Paradigm for Parity®.

ADM is one of the first 100 companies to join the coalition of business leaders, board members and business academics dedicated to addressing the corporate leadership gap.

“We recognize that our success as a company and as an industry relies on developing, creating and growing an inclusive culture and diverse workforce,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “We believe that true innovation arises from having many different perspectives and backgrounds represented at the highest levels of an organization, and we have a comprehensive plan in place to promote inclusion in all roles, at all levels at ADM.

“Our commitment through Paradigm for Parity focuses on improved gender balance in our global leadership forum by 2030. We’re well on our way to meeting this target and are confident that we can achieve not just this goal, but a number of others, to ensure we create and maintain a respectful culture in which all colleagues feel included and empowered.”

Through its partnership with Paradigm for Parity®, ADM has committed to:

  • Addressing unconscious bias in the workplace
  • Significantly increasing the number of women in senior operating roles, with the near-term goal of at least 30% representation in all leadership groups
  • Measuring targets and maintaining accountability by providing regular progress reports
  • Basing career progress on business results and performance, rather than physical presence in the office
  • Providing sponsors, not just mentors, to women well positioned for long term success

To support this commitment ADM is continuing to drive internal efforts focused on hiring processes, wage gap elimination, internal network development and widespread diversity and inclusion engagement at all levels.

For more information, please visit: www.paradigm4parity.com.

About the Paradigm for Parity® Movement

The Paradigm for Parity® coalition is comprised of CEOs, senior executives, founders, board members and business academics who are committed to achieving a new norm in corporate leadership: one in which women and men have equal power, status, and opportunity.

The coalition created the Paradigm for Parity® 5-Point Action Plan for corporations to accelerate the pace of gender equity in senior executive roles. This unique agenda defines bold and specific actions that, taken together and simultaneously implemented as a package, will catalyze change and enable today’s business executives to secure the best leaders of tomorrow. Visit www.paradigm4parity.com or follow us on Twitter using @p4parity to learn more about this exciting initiative.

About ADM

For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital needs of a growing world. Today, we’re one of the world’s largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with approximately 31,000 employees serving customers in more than 170 countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 500 crop procurement locations, 270 food and feed ingredient manufacturing facilities, 44 innovation centers and the world’s premier crop transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more at www.adm.com.


© Business Wire 2019
