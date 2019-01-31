Archer Daniels Midland : ADM Commits to Achieving Gender Parity by 2030

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) announced today its
commitment to achieve gender parity within its senior leadership
structure by 2030, through a partnership with Paradigm for Parity®.
ADM is one of the first 100 companies to join the coalition of business
leaders, board members and business academics dedicated to addressing
the corporate leadership gap.
“We recognize that our success as a company and as an industry relies on
developing, creating and growing an inclusive culture and diverse
workforce,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “We believe that true
innovation arises from having many different perspectives and
backgrounds represented at the highest levels of an organization, and we
have a comprehensive plan in place to promote inclusion in all roles, at
all levels at ADM.
“Our commitment through Paradigm for Parity focuses on improved gender
balance in our global leadership forum by 2030. We’re well on our way to
meeting this target and are confident that we can achieve not just this
goal, but a number of others, to ensure we create and maintain a
respectful culture in which all colleagues feel included and empowered.”
Through its partnership with Paradigm for Parity®, ADM has
committed to:
-
Addressing unconscious bias in the workplace
-
Significantly increasing the number of women in senior operating
roles, with the near-term goal of at least 30% representation in all
leadership groups
-
Measuring targets and maintaining accountability by providing regular
progress reports
-
Basing career progress on business results and performance, rather
than physical presence in the office
-
Providing sponsors, not just mentors, to women well positioned for
long term success
To support this commitment ADM is continuing to drive internal efforts
focused on hiring processes, wage gap elimination, internal network
development and widespread diversity and inclusion engagement at all
levels.
For more information, please visit: www.paradigm4parity.com.
About the Paradigm for Parity® Movement
The Paradigm for Parity® coalition is comprised of CEOs,
senior executives, founders, board members and business academics who
are committed to achieving a new norm in corporate leadership: one in
which women and men have equal power, status, and opportunity.
The coalition created the Paradigm for Parity® 5-Point Action
Plan for corporations to accelerate the pace of gender equity in senior
executive roles. This unique agenda defines bold and specific actions
that, taken together and simultaneously implemented as a package, will
catalyze change and enable today’s business executives to secure the
best leaders of tomorrow. Visit www.paradigm4parity.com
or follow us on Twitter using @p4parity to learn more about this
exciting initiative.
About ADM
For more than a century, the people of Archer Daniels Midland Company
(NYSE: ADM) have transformed crops into products that serve the vital
needs of a growing world. Today, we’re one of the world’s largest
agricultural processors and food ingredient providers, with
approximately 31,000 employees serving customers in more than 170
countries. With a global value chain that includes approximately 500
crop procurement locations, 270 food and feed ingredient manufacturing
facilities, 44 innovation centers and the world’s premier crop
transportation network, we connect the harvest to the home, making
products for food, animal feed, industrial and energy uses. Learn more
at www.adm.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005549/en/